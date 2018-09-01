Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/1/2018

Sep. 1, 2018  
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 9/1/2018. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.

Neil Patrick Harris to Produce WIGSTOCK Drag Festival in NYC - 9/1/2018

The New York Times has reported that Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka have teamed up with legendary drag star Lady Bunny to reinstate a lost New York City treasure, Wigstock.


Box Office For Kerry Washington-starring AMERICAN SON Opens Tomorrow (09/01) - 9/1/2018


From THE WOODSMAN To New Music Inspired By Edgar Allan Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart - 9/1/2018


Heather Headley's LIFE IS A STAGE Concert to Air on PBS - 9/2/2018

Tony & Grammy Award winner Heather Headley will star in "Heather Headley: Life is a Stage," a PBS concert special for New York area stations Thirteen, WLIW and NJTV this September.


“COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL” RETURNS TO OFF BROADWAY - 9/2/2018


Ancient Chinese Drama “Where Is My Maple Town” to Premiere Off-Broadway - 9/2/2018


Genevieve Wang To Present Yuting He’s WHERE IS MY MAPLE TOWN Directed By Xiaopeng Teng - 9/2/2018


"In the Spotlight"- A Ruthless Nightingale Production - 9/2/2018


Genevieve Wang Present WHERE IS MY MAPLE TOWN by Yuting He Off Broadway - 9/2/2018


FRANKENSTEIN, Off-Broadway musical now EXTENDED through Summer 2018 - 9/3/2018


Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF's September 3rd Performance to Honor Theodore Bikel - 9/3/2018

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) will launch its Fall extension of the critically-acclaimed Yiddish language production of Fiddler on the Roof, playing at the Museum of Jewish Heritage (MJH) at Edmond J. Safra Plaza, 36 Battery Place, by dedicating its Monday, September 3rd 7pm performance to the memory of its longtime friend and collaborator Theodore Bikel.


Once a Year on Blackpool sands - 9/4/2018


Once a Year on Blackpool sands - 9/4/2018


Theater for The New City, Crystal Field (Artistic Director) Presents: Sleep F$@cking: Revision as part of the 9th annual Dream Up Festival - 9/4/2018


A WWII Story of the First American Volunteer Group in China, Retold with A Decade of Dedicated Research and Interviews - 9/5/2018


A WWII Story of the First American Volunteer Group in China, Retold with A Decade of Dedicated Research and Interviews - 9/5/2018


Bruce Jones and Joe Loper to star in A FATIMA at Theatre Row - 9/5/2018


Bruce Jones and Joe Loper to star in A FATIMA at Theatre Row - 9/5/2018


A WWII Story of the First American Volunteer Group in China, Retold with A Decade of Dedicated Research and Interviews - 9/7/2018


Carmello, Burns, & More Lead Two River's PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - 9/8/2018

More than 20 years after "it started with a dream," Pamela's First Musical will have its world premiere this fall at Two River Theater. The theater launches its 25th Anniversary Season with this long-awaited show, a valentine to the musical theater and a testament to its enduring power. Featuring a creative team with impressive theatrical pedigrees-with numerous honors among them, including multiple Tony Award wins and more than 20 nominations-a cast of 15 and an eight-piece band, Pamela's First Musical will be the largest and most ambitious production in Two River's history.


Heather Headley's LIFE IS A STAGE Concert to Air on PBS - 9/8/2018

Tony & Grammy Award winner Heather Headley will star in "Heather Headley: Life is a Stage," a PBS concert special for New York area stations Thirteen, WLIW and NJTV this September.


The Culture of Now: A New Play Exploring How Art Saves Lives (And Makes Them Worth Living) - 9/8/2018


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Josh Radnor, Megan Hilty & James Monroe Iglehart Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Kennedy Center
  • Boston Conservatory at Berklee To Stage Futuristic CABARET Next Year
  • Carole Shelley Passes Away at 79
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for HAMILTON West End
  • GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Sets September Closing on Broadway
  • Ryan McCartan Joins WICKED As Fiyero Beginning September 11

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 