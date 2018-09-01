Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/1/2018
Neil Patrick Harris to Produce WIGSTOCK Drag Festival in NYC - 9/1/2018
The New York Times has reported that Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka have teamed up with legendary drag star Lady Bunny to reinstate a lost New York City treasure, Wigstock.
Box Office For Kerry Washington-starring AMERICAN SON Opens Tomorrow (09/01) - 9/1/2018
From THE WOODSMAN To New Music Inspired By Edgar Allan Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart - 9/1/2018
Heather Headley's LIFE IS A STAGE Concert to Air on PBS - 9/2/2018
Tony & Grammy Award winner Heather Headley will star in "Heather Headley: Life is a Stage," a PBS concert special for New York area stations Thirteen, WLIW and NJTV this September.
“COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL” RETURNS TO OFF BROADWAY - 9/2/2018
Ancient Chinese Drama “Where Is My Maple Town” to Premiere Off-Broadway - 9/2/2018
Genevieve Wang To Present Yuting He’s WHERE IS MY MAPLE TOWN Directed By Xiaopeng Teng - 9/2/2018
"In the Spotlight"- A Ruthless Nightingale Production - 9/2/2018
Genevieve Wang Present WHERE IS MY MAPLE TOWN by Yuting He Off Broadway - 9/2/2018
FRANKENSTEIN, Off-Broadway musical now EXTENDED through Summer 2018 - 9/3/2018
Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF's September 3rd Performance to Honor Theodore Bikel - 9/3/2018
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) will launch its Fall extension of the critically-acclaimed Yiddish language production of Fiddler on the Roof, playing at the Museum of Jewish Heritage (MJH) at Edmond J. Safra Plaza, 36 Battery Place, by dedicating its Monday, September 3rd 7pm performance to the memory of its longtime friend and collaborator Theodore Bikel.
Once a Year on Blackpool sands - 9/4/2018
Theater for The New City, Crystal Field (Artistic Director) Presents: Sleep F$@cking: Revision as part of the 9th annual Dream Up Festival - 9/4/2018
A WWII Story of the First American Volunteer Group in China, Retold with A Decade of Dedicated Research and Interviews - 9/5/2018
Bruce Jones and Joe Loper to star in A FATIMA at Theatre Row - 9/5/2018
A WWII Story of the First American Volunteer Group in China, Retold with A Decade of Dedicated Research and Interviews - 9/7/2018
Carmello, Burns, & More Lead Two River's PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - 9/8/2018
More than 20 years after "it started with a dream," Pamela's First Musical will have its world premiere this fall at Two River Theater. The theater launches its 25th Anniversary Season with this long-awaited show, a valentine to the musical theater and a testament to its enduring power. Featuring a creative team with impressive theatrical pedigrees-with numerous honors among them, including multiple Tony Award wins and more than 20 nominations-a cast of 15 and an eight-piece band, Pamela's First Musical will be the largest and most ambitious production in Two River's history.
The Culture of Now: A New Play Exploring How Art Saves Lives (And Makes Them Worth Living) - 9/8/2018