Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 8/26/2017
|
Dickless preview tickets on sale now - 8/27/2017
|
THE GREAT COMET Cast Return to Broadway At W - 8/27/2017
Cast members from the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 will celebrate their Broadway run with an encore performance at Broadway at W New York on Sunday, August 27th at 7:30 pm. Great Comet creator Dave Malloy will join the cast in celebrating their Tony Award nominated production.
|
PRINCE OF BWAY Understudies & More Set for AT THIS PERFORMANCE... - 8/27/2017
Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Sunday, August 27th at the series' new home, The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 9 PM.
|
Jessie Mueller & More Head to Atlanta for CONCERT FOR AMERICA - 8/28/2017
A lineup of Broadway stars and some of America's finest actors, comedians and recording artists will perform at a special, one-night-only Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! on Monday, August 28th at 7:30 p.m. at Georgia Tech's Ferst Center For the Arts.
|
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Cast Reunites for Concert, Album Signing - 8/28/2017
The original cast members of the Off-Broadway hit, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will reunite for a one-night-only special event concert and album signing on Monday, August 28 at 7pm at The Green Room 42, hosted by composer and lyricist Rob Rokicki.
|
Stars of 'ISLAND', HAMILTON & WAITRESS Sing Lyons & Pakchar at Rockwood Music Hall - 8/28/2017
Stars of Broadway's Once on This Island, Hamilton and Waitress will join contemporary composing team Douglas Lyons & Ethan D. Pakchar in concert August 28th at Rockwood Music Hall's Stage 2.
|
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Hosts Concert, CD Signing - 8/28/2017
By popular demand, the one-night-only special event concert and album signing, featuring original cast members of the Off-Broadway hit, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, has announced a second show on Monday, August 28 at 9:30PM at The Green Room 42, hosted by composer and lyricist Rob Rokicki.
|
Original Broadway 'Elvis' Stars in HEARTBREAK HOTEL at Ogunquit Playhouse - 8/30/2017
From the creator of Tony Award-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet, the Ogunquit Playhouse will produce the World Premiere of Heartbreak Hotel, as part of its 85th anniversary season, on stage August 30 to September 30.
|
Transgender-Themed Play CHARM Begins at MCC Theater - 8/31/2017
MCC Theater today announced the complete cast and creative team for the first show of its upcoming 2017-18 season: the NYC premiere of the acclaimed transgender-themed play Charm-inspired by the real-life story of Miss Gloria Allen.
|
New Temptations Musical AIN'T TOO PROUD Begins at Berkeley Rep - 8/31/2017
Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced the full casting and creative team for the world premiere of AIN'T TOO PROUD—THE TEMPTATIONS MUSICAL. The musical stage production will be directed by Tony Award winner Des McAnuff. Berkeley Rep presents the show by special arrangement with Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce (American Idiot, Spring Awakening).
|
21C Media Group Previews 2017-18 Season of Opera, Choral & Vocal Music - 8/31/2017
21C Media Group has announced highlights from its 2017-18 selection of opera, vocal and choral music, featuring concerts, special events, broadcasts and recordings. Scroll down for details!
|
Fishamble Returns to 59E59 Theaters with CHAROLAIS - 8/31/2017
59E59 Theaters will welcome the US premiere of CHAROLAIS, written and performed by Noni Stapleton and directed by Bairbre Ní Chaoimh. Produced by Fishable: The New Play Company, CHAROLAIS begins performances on Tuesday, August 29 for a limited engagement through Sunday, September 24. Press Opening is Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 PM.
|
Dani Shay Stars in New Musical About Transgender Soldiers at Stage 773 - 8/31/2017
Permoveo Productions, in association with Pride Films & Plays, presents the world premiere production of The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier playing at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave., August 31 - October 15, starring former Glee Project star and America's Got Talent Contestant Dani Shay. Watch Shay perform 'Bullet In a Gun' from the show below!
|
Chip Zien & More Sing THE SONGS OF KINOSIAN & BLAIR at 54 Below - 8/31/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Chip Zien, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Sarah Stiles, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, and many more in 'THE SONGS OF KINOSIAN & BLAIR' on Thursday, August 31st at 9:30 PM.
|
Iphigenia at Aulis Retold at Alchemical Studios - 8/31/2017
|
Iphigenia at Aulis Retold at Alchemical Studios - 8/31/2017
|
AS YOU LIKE IT Brings Friends, Feuds & Romance to Public Works This Fall - 9/1/2017
The Public Theater will kick off the 2017-18 season in September with a free Public Works musical adaptation of AS YOU LIKE IT, adapted by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery, with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub. Directed by Laurie Woolery, AS YOU LIKE IT will once again feature over 200 actors and community members alongside equity actors. Now in its fifth season, this unforgettable Public Works musical adaptation about chance encounters and self-discovery, will run for five nights for free, September 1-5, at the Delacorte Theater.
|
Public Works AS YOU LIKE IT Musical Begins at the Delacorte - 9/1/2017
The Public Theater will kick off the 2017-18 season in September with a free Public Works musical adaptation of William Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT, adapted by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery, with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub. Directed by Laurie Woolery with choreography by Sonya Tayeh, AS YOU LIKE IT will feature over 200 community members, equity actors, and musicians. This unforgettable Public Works musical adaptation about chance encounters and self-discovery will run for five nights for free, September 1-5, at the Delacorte Theater.
|
Free Public Works Musical Adaptation of AS YOU LIKE IT Begins - 9/1/2017
A friendly reminder! The Public Theater will begin performances for the free Public Works musical adaptation of William Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT, adapted by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery, with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub on Friday, September 1.
|
Iphigenia at Aulis Retold at Alchemical Studios - 9/1/2017
|
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Makes Way from London to New York - 9/2/2017
Direct from a sold-out, award-winning London run, director Alexandra Spencer-Jones's electrifying, critically-acclaimed stage production of A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, based on Anthony Burgess' 1962 literary masterpiece, will have its New York Premiere this fall in a limited Off-Broadway engagement at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).