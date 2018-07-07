Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 7/7/2018
Kerstin Anderson Begins Performances as Eliza Doolittle in MY FAIR LADY - 7/8/2018
Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Kerstin Anderson will be begin playing Eliza Doolittle at all Sunday matinee performances of My Fair Lady, beginning Sunday, July 8 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.
Benanti Heads to Joe's Pub for Concert Version of MELANCHOLY PLAY - 7/8/2018
Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Obie Award winner April Matthis and Amy Warren join Todd Almond and Sarah Ruhl for a concert version of their musical MELANCHOLY PLAY. The concert will take place at Joe's Pub on July 8th at 7PM.
FUNIKIJAM PREMIERES NEW FAMILY MUSICAL: FUNIKIJAM’S TOTALLY AWESOME SUMMER! - 7/8/2018
Rossini's 'Semiramide' Starring Angela Meade And Elizabeth DeShong Comes to PBS 7/8 - 7/8/2018
Season 12 of Great Performances at the Met continues Sunday, July 8 on PBS (check local listings) with a rare Met performance of Rossini's masterpiece Semiramide, starring Angela Meade as the titular Queen of Babylon and Elizabeth DeShong as the warrior Arsace. Javier Camarena, Ildar Abdrazakov and Ryan Speedo Green complete the all-star Bel Canto cast.
Foster Will Step in For Chenoweth at Hollywood Bowl Bernstein Concert - 7/10/2018
Sutton Foster will make her Hollywood Bowl debut in the theatre's Bernstein 100 Celebration on Tuesday, July 10. She will be replacing previously announced Kristin Chenoweth, who is still recovering from a neck injury.
Tickets on Sale Now for the World Premiere of Bad Ass Beauty: The Rock Opera as Part of the 2018 New York Musical Festival - 7/11/2018
"My Name's Not Indian Joe" is a NEW smash hit! - 7/11/2018
BAND'S VISIT, SPONGEBOB, and More to Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park - 7/12/2018
Broadway in Bryant Park will return this summer! The 2018 program will bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks from Thursday, July 12 to Thursday, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation of open-air lunch hour performances featuring the best Broadway and Off-Broadway shows will be presented by your local Toyota Dealers, VISIT PHILADELPHIA and FUJIFILM Instax.
GOOD MORNING NEW YORK: A New Musical about broadcast news in development - 7/12/2018
Broadway Barks Announces Lineup of Stars - 7/14/2018
Broadway Barks returns in just a few weeks, and the lineup of stars in attendance has just been announced.