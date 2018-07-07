Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 7/7/2018

BAND'S VISIT, SPONGEBOB, and More to Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park - 7/12/2018 Broadway in Bryant Park will return this summer! The 2018 program will bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks from Thursday, July 12 to Thursday, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation of open-air lunch hour performances featuring the best Broadway and Off-Broadway shows will be presented by your local Toyota Dealers, VISIT PHILADELPHIA and FUJIFILM Instax.

