Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/19/2018

THE MERRY WIDOW & More Set for Opera Saratoga's 2018 Summer Program - 5/26/2018 Opera Saratoga's Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson announced that the company's 2018 Summer Festival will feature new productions of four operas at The Spa Little Theatre in Spa State Park, along with a wide variety of free and ticketed concert events from May 26 through July 15 at venues throughout the region.