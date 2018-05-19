Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/19/2018
Bucks County Playhouse Announces 2018 Season - 5/19/2018
A classic tap-happy musical and a new production of a legendary Broadway comedy are highlights of Bucks County Playhouse's 2018 Season. Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producers Stephen Kocis and Josh Fiedler announced details of the season, which will kick off at the historic Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania on May 19.
FUNIKIJAM PREMIERES NEW FAMILY MUSICAL: FUNIKIJAM’S MUSIC GARDEN! - 5/20/2018
SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS Explores Civil War LGBT Love at MTC - 5/22/2018
Just announced, Manhattan Theatre Club will produce the world premiere of Sugar in Our Wounds, a new play by Donja R. Love and directed by Saheem Ali (Twelfth Night for The Public Theater's Mobile Unit), as part of MTC's upcoming 2017-2018 season.
THIS IS US Star Chrissy Metz Stars in FAT PIG at the Geffen - 5/23/2018
Chrissy Metz, the Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominated star of the NBC drama This Is Us, will make her stage debut in Neil LaBute's critically acclaimed play Fat Pig at the Geffen Playhouse.
Ruby Lewis Will Lead MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL in Las Vegas - 5/23/2018
One of Hollywood's most iconic stars is coming to the Las Vegas Strip in Marilyn! The New Musical, an original musical based on the life of Marilyn Monroe. The show will open at Paris Las Vegas with preview performances beginning May 23 and a grand opening June 1, just in time for Marilyn's birthday. Written, directed and produced by Tegan Summer, CEO of Prospect House Entertainment, in partnership with Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Estate of Marilyn Monroe, the new musical will feature acclaimed Broadway actress Ruby Lewis as the resident Marilyn Monroe.
Pinkhouse Productions & Ophelia Theatre Group Present YOUR ALICE at BAM Fisher - 5/23/2018
STAGE LIFE to Premiere Off-Broadway Starring Brittney Lee Hamilton, Judy McLane, and More - 5/24/2018
Creative Arts Lab presents STAGE LIFE, a rousing celebration of lives well-lived in and around the Theatre - The work, the art, the passion, the craziness and the joy, conceived and adapted by Martin Tackel.
THE MERRY WIDOW & More Set for Opera Saratoga's 2018 Summer Program - 5/26/2018
Opera Saratoga's Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson announced that the company's 2018 Summer Festival will feature new productions of four operas at The Spa Little Theatre in Spa State Park, along with a wide variety of free and ticketed concert events from May 26 through July 15 at venues throughout the region.