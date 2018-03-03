Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 3/3/2018
"MAD COOL" TO DEBUT AT FRIGID FESTIVAL DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH - 3/3/2018
Carl Goodman to Receive the 2018 Winter Film Awards “Patron of the Cinema” Award - 3/3/2018
World Premiere Musical FOLK WANDERING Opens Off-Broadway - 3/4/2018
Pipeline Theatre Company has announced the cast, creative team and schedule for the world premiere production of Folk Wandering.
RAFAEL MORENO'S 'FOTOS' RETURNS TO PRODUCERS CLUB FEBRUARY 8 FOR LIMITED RUN - 3/4/2018
QUEEN ESTHER’s dilemma, the Musical, to open OFF BROADWAY this March - 3/4/2018
New St. Patrick's Day Show sparks dance craze for kids - 3/4/2018
IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Plays in Concert at 92Y - 3/5/2018
92Y announces a new series with award-winning producer Daryl Roth, bringing concert performances of two musicals to its stage.
Glenn Close Helps Celebrate Release of Andrew Lloyd Webber's UNMASKED - 3/5/2018
Andrew Lloyd Webber introduces and discusses his new memoir, Unmasked, in this exclusive literary event on Monday, March 5, at The Town Hall. Joining Andrew Lloyd Webber in conversation is award-winning actress Glenn Close who will serve as a special guest host for the evening.
New Performers Added To TADA! Youth Theater 2018 Gala - 3/5/2018
The Cover of Life Opening in March! - 3/7/2018
David Rabe's GOOD FOR OTTO Opens at The New Group - 3/8/2018
The New Group has announced additional casting and production dates for David Rabe's Good for Otto, with F. Murray Abraham, RiLeigh McDonald, Rosie O'Donnell and Michael Rabe joining, as previously announced, Ed Harris and Amy Madigan in this New York premiere directed by Scott Elliott.
Baldwin, Graham & Gunn Headline '100 YEARS OF BERNSTEIN' at Lyric Opera of Chicago - 3/10/2018
Lyric Opera of Chicago announced today that single tickets are on sale now for Celebrating 100 Years of Bernstein, a musical event honoring the legendary composer, conductor, and pianist Leonard Bernstein. Celebrating 100 Years of Bernstein is part of Lyric's 2017/18 season, but in anticipation of high demand for this special evening, single tickets are being made available early.