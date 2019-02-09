Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/9/2019

Benanti and More Will Sing at Immigrant Families Benefit - 2/11/2019 Laura Benanti, Emily Bergl and more will perform in Broadway Sings, An Evening of Musical Theatre Support Immigrant Families Together on February 11th. This grassroots organization is working to reunite and continue to support the families who have been separated at the border. Featuring performers Laura Benanti, Emily Bergl and more, the show will be bringing you a plethora of songs from favorite musicals that highlight the importance of taking action and joining together to create a better world. Come be a part of the change!

