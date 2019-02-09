Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/9/2019
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 2/9/2019. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.
|
NIXON CESAR JOINS WORLD PREMIERE OF PAUL CALDERON’S 'MASTER OF THE CROSSROADS' AT THE BRIDGE THEATER - 2/9/2019
|
HAMILTON, BE MORE CHILL Cast Members Will Celebrate Rodgers Theater - 2/10/2019
Complete casting has been announced for 54 BELOW CELEBRATES THE RICHARD RODGERS THEATER at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, February 10th, 2019 at 7pm and 9:30pm.
|
McKinley Belcher III and Mandi Masden to Star in MCC's THE LIGHT - 2/10/2019
MCC Theater announced today the complete cast and creative team for the first show at their new 52nd Street home: the New York Premiere production of The Light, written by Loy A. Webb, and directed by Logan Vaughn.
|
"The Scarlett Savior" and "The Great Cat Massacre" - 2/10/2019
|
"The Scarlett Savior" and "The Great Cat Massacre" - 2/10/2019
|
Williamstown Theatre Fest Gala to Ft. an Evening with Audra McDonald - 2/11/2019
Williamstown Theatre Festival announces that the 2019 WTF Gala in New York City honoring Board ChairmanMatt Harris for his visionary leadership will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, and will feature an evening of performance by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner and two-time Festival star, Audra McDonald.
|
Benanti and More Will Sing at Immigrant Families Benefit - 2/11/2019
Laura Benanti, Emily Bergl and more will perform in Broadway Sings, An Evening of Musical Theatre Support Immigrant Families Together on February 11th. This grassroots organization is working to reunite and continue to support the families who have been separated at the border. Featuring performers Laura Benanti, Emily Bergl and more, the show will be bringing you a plethora of songs from favorite musicals that highlight the importance of taking action and joining together to create a better world. Come be a part of the change!
|
Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE Will Get NYC Reading - 2/11/2019
Jason Robert Brown's next big musical project is on its way to the stage!According to an Equity casting notice, his adaptation of the 1993 film Farewell My Concubine will get a staged reading February 11-15. The project, which features a book by Kenneth Lin, will receive direction by Moises Kaufman and musical direction by Thomas Murray.
|
Winterfest To Premiere BFF - 2/11/2019
The New York Theater Festival's 2019 Winterfest will be home to the premiere of BFF., a dark comedy written by one of the youngest soon-to-be-produced playwrights in New York City.
|
THE WAITING GAME Returns to 59E59 Following Edinburgh Run - 2/12/2019
59E59 Theaters welcomes THE WAITING GAME, written by Charles Gershman and directed by Nathan Wright.
|
KISS ME KATE to Begin February 14 at Studio 54; Full Creative Team - 2/14/2019
Roundabout Theatre Company announces that the new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara, will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and open officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54.
|
Prince, Milligan, & More Will Perform at Gala To Benefit Gay Men's Chorus - 2/14/2019
Big Apple Performing Arts, the home of New York City Gay Men's Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus, today announced that HARMONY | Ladies of Broadway will feature Faith Prince, Bonnie Milligan, Janet Dacal, Marla Louissaint, and Jessica Hendy performing live at the annual gala fundraiser on February 14 at Current, Pier 59.
|
New Dates Announced For Off-Broadway Premiere Of SPACEMAN - 2/14/2019
After an unfortunate 'failure to launch' mishap, Loading Dock Theatre is thrilled to announce that Leegrid Steven's Spaceman has once again been cleared for take-off and will launch into the Off-Broadway stratosphere beginning February 2019. This exciting news comes after the originally scheduled debut was forced to close after only one preview when leading lady Erin Treadway suffered a substantial fall that left her with serious fractures to both arms and left wrist.
|
Crime Writer Patricia Highsmith is the Subject of Joanna Murray-Smith's SWITZERLAND - 2/14/2019
59E59 Theaters welcomes the NYC premiere of SWITZERLAND written by Joanna Murray-Smith and directed by Dan Foster. Produced by Hudson Stage Company,SWITZERLAND begins performances on Thursday, February 7 for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 3.
|
SPACEMAN Will Relaunch Off-Broadway - 2/14/2019
After an unfortunate "failure to launch" mishap, Loading Dock Theatre is thrilled to announce that Leegrid Steven's Spaceman has once again been cleared for take-off and will launch into the Off-Broadway stratosphere beginning February 2019. This exciting news comes after the originally scheduled debut was forced to close after only one preview when leading lady Erin Treadway suffered a substantial fall that left her with serious fractures to both arms and left wrist.
|
Obie winner Renata Hinrichs premieres RANDOM ACTS beginning Feb. 14 - 2/14/2019
|
RuPaul's Drag Race star headlines HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Feb. 15 - 2/15/2019