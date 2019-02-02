Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/2/2019

DANIEL SLOSS: X Will Run Off-Broadway Next Month - 2/6/2019 Internationally acclaimed and award-winning Scottish comedian, Daniel Sloss, will run his critically acclaimed new show, Daniel Sloss: X, in a month-long off-Broadway run February 6 24, 2019 at SoHo Playhouse. Following the NYC run, Sloss will tour X to theaters across the U.S. For full tour dates and show times visit Daniel's website. Daniel Sloss: X is Daniel's third show presented off-Broadway, previously running Daniel Sloss: DARK in two separate runs, as well as Daniel Sloss: Jigsaw off-Broadway.

