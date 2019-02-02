Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/2/2019
|
Will Eno to Write 'Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical' - 2/3/2019
This year, instead of running a 30-second ad during the big game, SKITTLES® is creating the first-ever commercial performed as a live Broadway musical.
|
Bonnie Milligan & Zachary Noah Piser Lead Cast Of New Musical POSTCARD AMERICAN TOWN - 2/4/2019
New York Theatre Barn's 12th season launches with its signature New Works Series on Monday, February 4th, 2019, presenting pre-premieres of two new musicals. Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeney Todd, Wicked) lead the cast of Postcard American Town, which will be presented with the musical Ramona.
|
Norm Lewis To Lead THE MUSIC MAN At The Kennedy Center - 2/6/2019
Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis will lead THE MUSIC MAN at The Kennedy Center next winter.
|
Breaking: Carmen Cusack, Carol Kane, Lauren Worsham, and More Set for Encores! CALL ME MADAME - 2/6/2019
New York City Center today announced casting for the Encores! production of Call Me Madam as part of the 75th Anniversary Season.
|
THE WAITING GAME Returns to 59E59 Following Edinburgh Run - 2/6/2019
59E59 Theaters welcomes THE WAITING GAME, written by Charles Gershman and directed by Nathan Wright.
|
DANIEL SLOSS: X Will Run Off-Broadway Next Month - 2/6/2019
Internationally acclaimed and award-winning Scottish comedian, Daniel Sloss, will run his critically acclaimed new show, Daniel Sloss: X, in a month-long off-Broadway run February 6 24, 2019 at SoHo Playhouse. Following the NYC run, Sloss will tour X to theaters across the U.S. For full tour dates and show times visit Daniel's website. Daniel Sloss: X is Daniel's third show presented off-Broadway, previously running Daniel Sloss: DARK in two separate runs, as well as Daniel Sloss: Jigsaw off-Broadway.
|
Crime Writer Patricia Highsmith is the Subject of Joanna Murray-Smith's SWITZERLAND - 2/7/2019
59E59 Theaters welcomes the NYC premiere of SWITZERLAND written by Joanna Murray-Smith and directed by Dan Foster. Produced by Hudson Stage Company,SWITZERLAND begins performances on Thursday, February 7 for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 3.
|
NIXON CESAR JOINS WORLD PREMIERE OF Paul Calderon’S 'MASTER OF THE CROSSROADS' AT THE BRIDGE THEATER - 2/9/2019