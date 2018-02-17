Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/17/2018

MOZART IN THE JUNGLE Star Plays 'Jackie O' Onstage at The Wallis - 2/22/2018 Hailed as an icon of style, grace and strength, Jacqueline Jackie Kennedy Onassis was known for her alluring mystery and piercing sensuality. Much has been written and said about America's most famous First Lady. However, one detail usually omitted from the story is that she was human. Award-winning playwright Tom Dugan's one-woman drama Jackie Unveiled starring Saffron Burrows (Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle ) dares to peek behind the fa ade of America's most private public figure.

