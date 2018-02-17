Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/17/2018
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 2/17/2018. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.
OH, HELLO!'s John Mulaney Brings KID GORGEOUS to Radio City - 2/17/2018
The Madison Square Garden Company and Live Nation announced today that John Mulaney will bring his 'Kid Gorgeous' tour to the Radio City Music Hall stage on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 10:00AM.
"MAD COOL" TO DEBUT AT FRIGID FESTIVAL DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH - 2/17/2018
Truffles: Jazz, Murder and Dinner Theatre Announces Exclusive Valentine's Day Shows! - 2/17/2018
BROADWAY LOVES Demi Lovato at Feinstein's/54 Below - 2/18/2018
The Broadway Loves series makes its return to Feinstein's/54 Below on February 18th when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices will celebrate Grammy nominee and multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato. The concerts will be musically directed and produced by Benjamin Rauhala.
MidAmerica Productions Announces Its 35th Season At Carnegie Hall - 2/18/2018
David Rabe's GOOD FOR OTTO Begins at The New Group - 2/20/2018
The New Group has announced additional casting and production dates for David Rabe's Good for Otto, with F. Murray Abraham, RiLeigh McDonald, Rosie O'Donnell and Michael Rabe joining, as previously announced, Ed Harris and Amy Madigan in this New York premiere directed by Scott Elliott.
MCP's 'BROADWAY CLASSICS' Tributes Musical Theatre Greats at Carnegie Hall - 2/20/2018
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced the sixth installment of its annual Broadway Series, Broadway Classics in Concert, at Carnegie Hall on February 20, 2018 at 8pm.
A Whole New World! Arielle Jacobs Succeeds Courtney Reed as 'Jasmine' Broadway's ALADDIN - 2/20/2018
Disney's Aladdin will welcome Arielle Jacobs as Jasmine on Broadway beginning Tuesday, February 20, 2018. Jacobs originated the role in the Australian production in 2016 and is the sister of original Broadway star Adam Jacobs, currently leading the North American tour in the title role. Her previous Broadway credits include Wicked and In the Heights.
Gillian Jacobs Stars in KINGS at The Public Theater; Cast Complete! - 2/20/2018
The Public Theater has announced complete casting today for the world premiere of KINGS, written by Sarah Burgess.
Full Line-Up Announced For 14th Annual LOVE BITES: BEST DUETS EVER! at Joe's Pub - 2/20/2018
George Takei Returns to ALLEGIANCE for L.A. Premiere - 2/21/2018
East West Players (EWP) and Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) have announced that stage, television, and film star George Takei will lead the cast in the Los Angeles premiere of the Broadway musical Allegiance, which will be co-produced by EWP and JACCC by special arrangement with Sing Out, Louise! Productions and ATA, with performances at JACCC's Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles from February 21-April 1, 2018. Previews will run from February 21-25, with the Opening Night performance and reception on February 28.
Dallas Playwright Jeff Swearingen's STIFF Begins Off-Broadway - 2/21/2018
Dallas-based heavy hitters have joined producers Bren Rapp and Andy Baldwin on their quest to get multi-award winning Dallas playwright Jeff Swearingen's quintessential industry farce, STIFF, Off-Broadway.
Any Other Day at Winterfest New York Theatre Festival - 2/21/2018
Theatre UCF Presents Rebecca Gilman's BOY GETS GIRL - 2/22/2018
Theatre UCF is replacing the previously scheduled play The Day Before Yesterday with Rebecca Gilman's Boy Gets Girl to run Feb. 22-March 4. The decision to change the play was made after the writer of The Day Before Yesterday, Israel Horovitz, was accused by nine women of sexual misconduct. Horovitz had been scheduled to attend UCF's performance.
MOZART IN THE JUNGLE Star Plays 'Jackie O' Onstage at The Wallis - 2/22/2018
Hailed as an icon of style, grace and strength, Jacqueline Jackie Kennedy Onassis was known for her alluring mystery and piercing sensuality. Much has been written and said about America's most famous First Lady. However, one detail usually omitted from the story is that she was human. Award-winning playwright Tom Dugan's one-woman drama Jackie Unveiled starring Saffron Burrows (Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle ) dares to peek behind the fa ade of America's most private public figure.
Mann & Swenson Star in Jerry Springer Opera Off-Broadway - 2/22/2018
The New Group has announced today that Terrence Mann and Will Swenson will star in the company's Off-Broadway premiere of Jerry Springer - The Opera, as 'Jerry Springer' and 'Warm-Up / Satan,' respectively.
Loading Dock Theatre's SPACEMAN Lands Off-Broadway - 2/22/2018
Loading Dock Theatre has announced that its groundbreaking solo theater piece Spaceman, which was recently announced as a selection of the Exponential Theater Festival, will make its Off-Broadway debut at The Wild Project (located at 195 East 3rd Street, between Avenues A and B) beginning February 22, 2018.
Any Other Day at Winterfest New York Theatre Festival - 2/22/2018
Sex, Drugs, and Telemarketing– A Look at Mars Roberge’s “Scumbag” - 2/23/2018
HBO Presents Adaptation of Anna Deavere's NOTES FROM THE FIELD - 2/24/2018
NOTES FROM THE FIELD, the adaptation of Tony and Pulitzer Prize nominee Anna Deavere Smith's acclaimed one-woman show of the same name, will debut SATURDAY, FEB. 24 on HBO.
A ‘Kiss’ for the Ages: A talk with Director Tom Sierchio from "The Girl Who Invented Kissing" - 2/24/2018