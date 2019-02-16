Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/16/2019
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 2/16/2019. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.
|
New Dates Announced For Off-Broadway Premiere Of SPACEMAN - 2/17/2019
After an unfortunate 'failure to launch' mishap, Loading Dock Theatre is thrilled to announce that Leegrid Steven's Spaceman has once again been cleared for take-off and will launch into the Off-Broadway stratosphere beginning February 2019. This exciting news comes after the originally scheduled debut was forced to close after only one preview when leading lady Erin Treadway suffered a substantial fall that left her with serious fractures to both arms and left wrist.
|
SPACEMAN Will Relaunch Off-Broadway - 2/17/2019
After an unfortunate "failure to launch" mishap, Loading Dock Theatre is thrilled to announce that Leegrid Steven's Spaceman has once again been cleared for take-off and will launch into the Off-Broadway stratosphere beginning February 2019. This exciting news comes after the originally scheduled debut was forced to close after only one preview when leading lady Erin Treadway suffered a substantial fall that left her with serious fractures to both arms and left wrist.
|
Starcrossed The Play: Reading - 2/18/2019
|
Steinfeld, Young Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - 2/19/2019
Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced complete casting for Fiasco Theater's new production of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, book by George Furth, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Fiasco's production will be directed by Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody, is based on and with additional material from the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, and will feature Music Direction & Orchestrations by Alexander Gemignani and Choreography by Lorin Latarro.
|
Obie winner Renata Hinrichs premieres RANDOM ACTS beginning Feb. 14 - 2/20/2019
|
Magic Window Productions Hosts Off-Broadway Premiere of RANDOM ACTS - 2/20/2019
Magic Window Productions will present the Off-Broadway Premiere of RANDOM ACTS, a drama written and performed by Obie Award winner Renata Hinrichs (A Simple Heart, Debbie Does Dallas, Einstein's Dreams). Directed by Jessi D. Hill, previews begin February 14 at TBG Mainstage Theatre. Opening is set for Wednesday, February 20.
|
Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Megan Sikora, and More Lead CHICK FLICK THE MUSICAL - 2/21/2019
Casting has been announced for Chick Flick the Musical (chickflickthemusical.com), a new musical comedy with book, music and lyrics by Suzy Conn (Suffra-Jets; The Mercer Girls), music direction by Matt Castle (Found: A New Musical; Once Upon A Mattress),choreography by Sarah O'Gleby (Mythic - London; Associate Choreographer - Disney'sFrozen; Kennedy Center Honors), and directed by David Ruttura (Associate Director -Network, School of Rock).