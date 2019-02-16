Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/16/2019

Feb. 16, 2019  

Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 2/16/2019. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.

New Dates Announced For Off-Broadway Premiere Of SPACEMAN - 2/17/2019

After an unfortunate 'failure to launch' mishap, Loading Dock Theatre is thrilled to announce that Leegrid Steven's Spaceman has once again been cleared for take-off and will launch into the Off-Broadway stratosphere beginning February 2019. This exciting news comes after the originally scheduled debut was forced to close after only one preview when leading lady Erin Treadway suffered a substantial fall that left her with serious fractures to both arms and left wrist.


SPACEMAN Will Relaunch Off-Broadway - 2/17/2019

After an unfortunate "failure to launch" mishap, Loading Dock Theatre is thrilled to announce that Leegrid Steven's Spaceman has once again been cleared for take-off and will launch into the Off-Broadway stratosphere beginning February 2019. This exciting news comes after the originally scheduled debut was forced to close after only one preview when leading lady Erin Treadway suffered a substantial fall that left her with serious fractures to both arms and left wrist.


Starcrossed The Play: Reading - 2/18/2019


Steinfeld, Young Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - 2/19/2019

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced complete casting for Fiasco Theater's new production of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, book by George Furth, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Fiasco's production will be directed by Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody, is based on and with additional material from the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, and will feature Music Direction & Orchestrations by Alexander Gemignani and Choreography by Lorin Latarro.


Obie winner Renata Hinrichs premieres RANDOM ACTS beginning Feb. 14 - 2/20/2019


Magic Window Productions Hosts Off-Broadway Premiere of RANDOM ACTS - 2/20/2019

Magic Window Productions will present the Off-Broadway Premiere of RANDOM ACTS, a drama written and performed by Obie Award winner Renata Hinrichs (A Simple Heart, Debbie Does Dallas, Einstein's Dreams). Directed by Jessi D. Hill, previews begin February 14 at TBG Mainstage Theatre. Opening is set for Wednesday, February 20.


Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Megan Sikora, and More Lead CHICK FLICK THE MUSICAL - 2/21/2019

Casting has been announced for Chick Flick the Musical (chickflickthemusical.com), a new musical comedy with book, music and lyrics by Suzy Conn (Suffra-Jets; The Mercer Girls), music direction by Matt Castle (Found: A New Musical; Once Upon A Mattress),choreography by Sarah O'Gleby (Mythic - London; Associate Choreographer - Disney'sFrozen; Kennedy Center Honors), and directed by David Ruttura (Associate Director -Network, School of Rock).


Related Articles

William Berloni Will Judge the 2019 American Rescue Dog Show

William Berloni Will Judge the 2019 American Rescue Dog Show

Where Do You Belong? Stats from the Most Represented Schools on Bway

Where Do You Belong? Stats from the Most Represented Schools on Bway

Oh We Just Can't Wait! Everything We Know About THE LION KING

Oh We Just Can't Wait! Everything We Know About THE LION KING

Medical Emergency at HAMILTON in San Francisco Causes Mass Panic

Medical Emergency at HAMILTON in San Francisco Causes Mass Panic

More Hot Stories For You

  • BEETLEJUICE Will Offer $33.33 Preview Tickets To First 100 Patrons in Black and White Tomorrow
  • VIDEO: Ben Levi Ross and Taylor Trensch Sing 'Only Us' from DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Norm Lewis, Jessie Mueller, and Rosie O'Donnell in THE MUSIC MAN
  • Video: The Clintons Receive A Warm Welcome At TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD On Broadway
  • Breaking: Michael Jackson DON'T STOP 'TIL YOU GET ENOUGH Cancels Chicago Premiere, Opens Cold on Broadway Summer 2020
  • VIDEO: Listen to the New Song 'I Say No' From the West End Production of HEATHERS

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE