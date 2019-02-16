Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/16/2019

New Dates Announced For Off-Broadway Premiere Of SPACEMAN - 2/17/2019 After an unfortunate 'failure to launch' mishap, Loading Dock Theatre is thrilled to announce that Leegrid Steven's Spaceman has once again been cleared for take-off and will launch into the Off-Broadway stratosphere beginning February 2019. This exciting news comes after the originally scheduled debut was forced to close after only one preview when leading lady Erin Treadway suffered a substantial fall that left her with serious fractures to both arms and left wrist.

