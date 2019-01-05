Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/5/2019
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 1/5/2019. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.
|
THE UNBRUNCH- A NEW IMMERSIVE BRUNCH FROM SLEEP NO MORE ALUMNI OPENS JAN 5TH. - 1/5/2019
|
THE UNBRUNCH- A NEW IMMERSIVE BRUNCH FROM SLEEP NO MORE ALUMNI OPENS JAN 5TH. - 1/5/2019
|
LOS ANGELES PRODUCTION NATURE & PURPOSE SETS A LIMITED ENGAGEMENT AT OFF-BROADWAY’S SOHO PLAYHOUSE - 1/6/2019
|
Ensemble Studio Theatre Will Present Charly Evon Simpson's BEHIND THE SHEET - 1/9/2019
ENSEMBLE STUDIO THEATRE (EST) and The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation will present the World Premiere of Behind the Sheet, written by Charly Evon Simpson
|
Callum Francis Suits Up Joining the Cast of KINKY BOOTS as Lola - 1/11/2019
Callum Francis, star of the UK and Australian Tours of Boots, will make his Broadway debut as 'Lola' in the Tony Award-winning musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street) beginning on Friday, January 11, 2019.
|
Steinfeld, Young Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - 1/12/2019
Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced complete casting for Fiasco Theater's new production of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, book by George Furth, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Fiasco's production will be directed by Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody, is based on and with additional material from the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, and will feature Music Direction & Orchestrations by Alexander Gemignani and Choreography by Lorin Latarro.