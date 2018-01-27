Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/27/2018
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 1/27/2018. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.
Leslie Odom, Jr. Brings Jazz Chops to BLUE NOTE AT SEA - 1/27/2018
Leslie Odom, Jr., best known for his role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway smash hit Hamilton, for which he took home both a Tony (for Best Actor in a Musical) and a Grammy (for Best Musical Theater Album), is set to bring his jazz chops to the forefront when he performs with his band on Blue Note at Sea '18.
Geoffrey Nauffts Workshops New Musical at Texas State - 1/27/2018
Award-winning writers Theresa Rebeck and Geoffrey Nauffts will both workshop new musicals at Texas State University as part of the Harrison/Bowman New Works Commission.
Starry CANDIDE Opens at LA Opera - 1/27/2018
Broadway legend Christine Ebersole will make her LA Opera debut in the company's 2018 production of Candide, composer Leonard Bernstein's 1956 Broadway classic.
HALLELUJAH, BABY! and More Set for York's Winter 2018 'Mufti' Series - 1/27/2018
It's a Jule Styne Celebration! The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and the preservation of musical gems from the past, starts the new year with its Winter 2018 Musicals in Mufti series celebrating the works of the legendary Broadway composer Jule Styne.
York Theatre Company ANNOUNCES CAST FOR THE MUSICAL IN MUFTI PRESENTATION OF 'HALLELUJAH, BABY!' BEGINNING JANUARY 27 - 1/27/2018
Kelli O'Hara Plays The Herbst in San Francisco - 1/28/2018
Producer Mark Cortale's Broadway concert series hosted by Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky will return to San Francisco for the 2017/18 season with a move to the Herbst Theatre at the iconic San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center.
BETWEEN THE LINES Plays in Concert at 92Y - 1/28/2018
92Y announces a new series with award-winning producer Daryl Roth, bringing concert performances of two musicals to its stage.
Lenny Wolpe Stars in THE OUTSIDER at Paper Mill Playhouse - 1/28/2018
Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced today the cast and creative team for the East Coast premiere of the new play The Outsider by Paul Slade Smith, directed by David Esbjornson (Driving Miss Daisy).
Kate Benson's [PORTO] Begins at WP Theater - 1/28/2018
WP Theater (formerly known as Women's Project Theater) and The Bushwick Starr, in association with New Georges, have announced the cast and dates for the Off-Broadway premiere of PORTO .
28th Annual Ovation Awards - 1/29/2018
Nominees for the 28th Annual LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards were announced today, November 2, on @ This Stage Magazine, where you can find the full list of contenders!
Sara Jean Ford Stars in CALAMITY JANE in Concert at 54 Below - 1/29/2018
Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera, Cats) will star in two concert presentations of the Sammy Fain and Paul Francis Webster's musical Calamity Jane at Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday, January 29th, 2018, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.
Katie Goodman's BROAD COMEDY Returns Off-Broadway This Winter - 1/29/2018
Due to popular demand, YouTube sensation Katie Goodman's Broad Comedy will return to the SoHo Playhouse beginning January 29, 2018.
Greg Pierce's CARDINAL Opens at Second Stage - 1/30/2018
Second Stage Theater has announced complete casting for the world premiere of Greg Pierce's play, Cardinal, directed by Kate Whoriskey.
Sarah Burgess' KINGS Begins Previews at The Public Theater, 1/30 - 1/30/2018
Jamie Brewer Stars in AMY AND THE ORPHANS at Roundabout - 2/1/2018
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast of the world-premiere production Amy and the Orphans, by Roundabout Underground alumna Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone), with direction by eight-time Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).
Terrence McNally's FIRE AND AIR Opens at CSC - 2/1/2018
Classic Stage Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Doyle and Executive Producer Jeff Griffin, will present the world premiere of Fire and Air, a new play by Tony Award winner Terrence McNally, directed by John Doyle, beginning performances Wednesday, January 17 at CSC (136 East 13th Street) for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 25. Opening night is Thursday, February 1.
Andre De Shields-Helmed AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Plays NJPAC - 2/1/2018
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Ain't Misbehavin'. Experience the glory of the Harlem Renaissance in a musical production brimming with 'contagious energy' (The New York Times).