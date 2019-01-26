Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/26/2019
NYTW to Hold RENT: LIVE Watch Party Hosted by Daphne Rubin-Vega - 1/27/2019
New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), home of the World Premiere production of Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking musical RENT, will host a watch party to celebrate the live musical event airing Sunday, January 27, 2019 on FOX.
SoHo Playhouse Premiere benefits Michael J. Fox Foundation - 1/27/2019
TEVYE SERVED RAW Returns to The Playroom - 1/28/2019
Sholem Aleichem's Tevye stories formed the basis of Fiddler on the Roof. TEVYE SERVED RAW presents this material 'raw,' i.e., as it was created in Europe, before being Americanized for Broadway.
Patricia Kalember To Play Gloria Steinem In GLORIA: A LIFE - 1/29/2019
Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, The Normal Heart, Indecent) announced today that Patricia Kalember (“Power,” “Sisters,” “thirtysomething”) will put on the aviator glasses of iconic activist Gloria Steinem in GLORIA: A Life beginning Tuesday, January 29. Christine Lahti will play her final performance as Gloria on January 27.
Henningsen Will Give Talk on the Role of Math in MEAN GIRLS - 1/30/2019
Mean Girls actress Erika Henningsen and more than one hundred middle school students explore the mathematics in Tina Fey's Tony-nominated musical at the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) on Wednesday, January 30 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Broadway performers and students to wear pink in honor of the iconic Mean Girls quote “On Wednesdays we wear pink” and participate in a brain teaser competition.
Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart’s New Book Rock Bottom Shines Light On Veteran’s Homeless Issue - 1/31/2019
