Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/26/2019

Henningsen Will Give Talk on the Role of Math in MEAN GIRLS - 1/30/2019 Mean Girls actress Erika Henningsen and more than one hundred middle school students explore the mathematics in Tina Fey's Tony-nominated musical at the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) on Wednesday, January 30 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Broadway performers and students to wear pink in honor of the iconic Mean Girls quote “On Wednesdays we wear pink” and participate in a brain teaser competition.

