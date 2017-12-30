Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/30/2017

Dec. 30, 2017  
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 12/30/2017. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.

Bravo Bell, Off-Broadway Theatre Dog, Celebrates National Dog Day at The Players Theatre - 12/30/2017


THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE Closes After Six Years Off-Broadway - 12/30/2017

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe has announced a December 30 closing date Off-Broadway. At the time of its closing, the production will have played 389 performances over the course of its nearly six-year run.


Hit Family Musical ENDANGERED! to Welcome New Star Kid to the Zoo! - 12/30/2017


Radiotheatre's Alfred Hitchcock FEST opens DEC 19 - 12/30/2017


Ashford, Jackson, Osnes & Tveit Celebrate Bernstein on New Year's Eve with the NY Phil - 12/31/2017

The New York Philharmonic's 2017 holiday season presents classical and seasonal hallmarks, four Broadway stars singing Laureate Conductor Leonard Bernstein's musical theater highlights, and the beloved annual traditions of Holiday Brass and Handel's Messiah.


'BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY' Airs on LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER for New Year's - 12/31/2017

This New Year's Eve, Live From Lincoln Center rings in 2018 with a celebration of the legendary Leonard Bernstein on the occasion of his centennial year.


Lee Roy Reams and Caissie Levy Ring in the New Year at 54 Below - 12/31/2017

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Feinstein's/54 Below as two of Broadway's most beloved stars return to Broadway's Supper Club to usher in the new year: Tony nominee and Broadway legend Lee RoyReams (42nd Street, The Producers, Beauty & the Beast), and the Broadway-bound Elsa in Disney's Broadway Frozen Caissie Levy with special guests Kacie Sheik (Broadway's Hair) and Andrew Kober (Broadway's Hair).


The McKittrick Hosts THE KING'S WINTER MASQUERADE on New Year's Eve - 12/31/2017

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of the immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More, announces The King's Winter Masquerade: A New Year's Eve Soir e. The multi-faceted venue's one-of-a-kind annual NYE dance party will end the year with a bang on Sunday, December 31, 2017.


James Levine Conducts TOSCA at the Met - 12/31/2017

James Levine will conduct the Met's new production of Puccini's Tosca next season, replacing Andris Nelsons, who has withdrawn.


Opera Ithaca Stages Gala Production of PIRATES OF PENZANCE - 12/31/2017

Opera Ithaca presents their 3rd Annual New Year's Eve Gala featuring Gilbert and Sullivan's, The Pirates of Penzance, in a gala production at the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca on December 31st with a special additional concert performance at the Smith Opera House in Geneva, New York on December 30th.


GLEE's Heather Morris and More Star in ANNIE at SMTC - 1/3/2018

TV, Film and Broadway star Bronson Pinchot ('Perfect Strangers,' Beverly Hills Cop, Broadway's Putting It Together and Sly Fox); Broadway star and Drama Desk Award nominee Kaitlin Hopkins (Bat Boy: The Musical, Anything Goes, Noises Off), and TV's popular 'GLEE' star Heather Morris (also GLEE: The 3D Concert Movie, Ice Age: Continental Drift, 'Dancing with the Stars') will headline Scottsdale Musical Theater Company's limited one week engagement of the classic musical Annie, January 3 - 7, 2018 at Tempe Center for the Arts.


The Public Theater Kicks Off UNDER THE RADAR 2018 - 1/4/2018

The Public Theater announced the exciting national and international line-up today for the 14th annual UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL, running January 4-15, 2018.


Evanna Lynch Reprises Role in Enda Walsh's DISCO PIGS at Irish Rep - 1/5/2018

Irish Repertory Theatre and Tara Finney Productions will present the 20th Anniversary Production of Enda Walsh's breakthrough play DISCO PIGS.


Jordan, Ebersole & Jones Join Rudetsky Onstage in Fort Lauderdale - 1/6/2018

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and Mark Cortale announce the return of the Broadway Concert Series hosted by Seth Rudetsky to Parker Playhouse. The afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway channel will deliver three intimate evenings of incredible music and hilarious conversation with Jeremy Jordan, Tony Award nominated star of Newsies and NBC's Smash and CW's Supergirl (Saturday, January 6), Rachel Bay Jones, 2017 Tony winner for Dear Evan Hansen (Friday, February 16) and Christine Ebersole, two-time Tony Award-winning star of War Paint, Grey Gardens and 42nd Street (March 24).


Casting Announced For Vital's OWEN & MZEE The Musical - 1/6/2018


What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • Rose Marie, Legendary Star of Broadway, Film & TV Dies at 94
  • Critics Picks: Our Reviewers Pick the Best Broadway Albums of 2017!
  • Stealing the Spotlight: Counting Down the Best Musical Moments of 2017
  • PHOTOS: Hillary, Chelsea, and Bill Clinton Pay the Band a Visit
  • Let Them Be Your Stars: Ten People to Watch in 2018!
  • Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, The Skivvies, and More Headline ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com