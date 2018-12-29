Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/29/2018
Popra Nakayama stars in the off broadway musical, War+Lovers. - 12/29/2018
Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof extends until Dec. 30! - 12/30/2018
“FUNIKIJAM’S HOLIDAY BEAT: Family Musical” LIGHTS UP OFF-BROADWAY WITH A GLOBAL CELEBRATION FOR KIDS - 12/30/2018
WICKED, TOOTSIE, THE BAND'S VISIT, PRETTY WOMAN And More To Ring In the New Year On CNN - 12/31/2018
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will check-in on Broadway's biggest hits on New Year's Eve when they ring in 2019 on CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen' airing Monday, December 31st starting at 8pm (ET).
FRANKENSTEIN musical celebrates one year Off-Broadway and extends through Dec. 31 - 12/31/2018
FRANKENSTEIN (Musical) Adds Matinee Performances as it Celebrates a Year Playing Off-Broadway - 12/31/2018
FRANKENSTEIN, Off-Broadway musical adds New Year's Eve Performance - 12/31/2018
LOS ANGELES PRODUCTION NATURE & PURPOSE SETS A LIMITED ENGAGEMENT AT OFF-BROADWAY’S SOHO PLAYHOUSE - 1/3/2019
THE UNBRUNCH- A NEW IMMERSIVE BRUNCH FROM SLEEP NO MORE ALUMNI OPENS JAN 5TH. - 1/5/2019
