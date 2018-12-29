Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/29/2018

Dec. 29, 2018  

Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 12/29/2018. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.

Popra Nakayama stars in the off broadway musical, War+Lovers. - 12/29/2018


Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof extends until Dec. 30! - 12/30/2018


“FUNIKIJAM’S HOLIDAY BEAT: Family Musical” LIGHTS UP OFF-BROADWAY WITH A GLOBAL CELEBRATION FOR KIDS - 12/30/2018


WICKED, TOOTSIE, THE BAND'S VISIT, PRETTY WOMAN And More To Ring In the New Year On CNN - 12/31/2018

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will check-in on Broadway's biggest hits on New Year's Eve when they ring in 2019 on CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen' airing Monday, December 31st starting at 8pm (ET).


FRANKENSTEIN musical celebrates one year Off-Broadway and extends through Dec. 31 - 12/31/2018


FRANKENSTEIN (Musical) Adds Matinee Performances as it Celebrates a Year Playing Off-Broadway - 12/31/2018


FRANKENSTEIN, Off-Broadway musical adds New Year's Eve Performance - 12/31/2018


LOS ANGELES PRODUCTION NATURE & PURPOSE SETS A LIMITED ENGAGEMENT AT OFF-BROADWAY’S SOHO PLAYHOUSE - 1/3/2019


LOS ANGELES PRODUCTION NATURE & PURPOSE SETS A LIMITED ENGAGEMENT AT OFF-BROADWAY’S SOHO PLAYHOUSE - 1/3/2019


THE UNBRUNCH- A NEW IMMERSIVE BRUNCH FROM SLEEP NO MORE ALUMNI OPENS JAN 5TH. - 1/5/2019


THE UNBRUNCH- A NEW IMMERSIVE BRUNCH FROM SLEEP NO MORE ALUMNI OPENS JAN 5TH. - 1/5/2019


Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • BWW Exclusive: Ben Platt, Michaela Diamond & More Lead Michael Arden-Helmed PARADE Reading
  • VIDEO: Watch the Full 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, Celebrating HAMILTON, Cher, and More!
  • VIDEO: Original Schuyler Sisters Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Phillipa Soo Honor HAMILTON at The Kennedy Center Honors
  • Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda Arrives In Puerto Rico For HAMILTON
  • WICKED, TOOTSIE, THE BAND'S VISIT, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, AND COME FROM AWAY To Ring In The New Year On CNN
  • Cliff Bleszinski Joins Producing Team of HADESTOWN

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE