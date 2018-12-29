Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/29/2018

WICKED, TOOTSIE, THE BAND'S VISIT, PRETTY WOMAN And More To Ring In the New Year On CNN - 12/31/2018 Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will check-in on Broadway's biggest hits on New Year's Eve when they ring in 2019 on CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen' airing Monday, December 31st starting at 8pm (ET).

