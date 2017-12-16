Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/16/2017
Spend A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Off-Broadway - 12/16/2017
AnthonyKen LLC (Anthony Wayne and Kendrell Bowman, Producers) has announced the premiere of their newest musical, A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS, which will be performed for one weekend only this coming holiday season.
Anthony Wayne Leads A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Off-Broadway - 12/16/2017
AnthonyKen LLC (Anthony Wayne and Kendrell Bowman, Producers) have announced the premiere of A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS, a new musical revue which will be performed for one weekend only this coming holiday season.
FOX Presents Live Musical Event A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE Tonight - 12/17/2017
FOX's next live musical event, A CHRISTMAS STORY, will air Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) LIVE on FOX. Emmy Award nominee Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids”) will star as the mother of nine-year old “Ralphie Parker.”
Mark Rylance-Led FARINELLI AND THE KING Opens on Broadway - 12/17/2017
Producers Sonia Friedman, Shakespeare's Globe and Paula Marie Blackare have announced complete casting for the critically acclaimed Shakespeare's Globe production of Farinelli and the King, starring three-time Tony Award-winner (Twelfth Night, Jerusalem, Boeing-Boeing) and Academy Award-winner (Bridge of Spies) Mark Rylance.
ABC Presents Rodgers & Hammerstein Classic THE SOUND OF MUSIC - 12/17/2017
The ABC Television Network will air THE SOUND OF MUSIC, the Rodgers & Hammerstein cinematic treasure, airing as part of Disney ABC's special 25 Days of Christmas programming event, SUNDAY, DEC. 17 (7:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network.
Vanessa Williams Joins Rob Mathes for Holiday Concert at Schimmel Center - 12/17/2017
Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominated singer and actress Vanessa Williams will join Emmy winner and Grammy and Tony-nominated arranger and composer, music producer/director, and singer/songwriter Rob Mathes for his return to the Schimmel Center on Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m.
Charity Section - 12/17/2017
A REGULAR LITTLE HOUDINI Magics Its Way to 59E59 Theaters - 12/17/2017
59E59 Theaters will present the NYC premiere of A REGULAR LITTLE HOUDINI, written and performed by Daniel Llewelyn-Williams and directed by Joshua Richards.
Michael Feinstein Returns to 54 Below with New Holiday Show - 12/18/2017
This holiday season, two-time Emmy Award- and five-time Grammy Award-nominated Michael Feinstein returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in his all-new show 'Christmas Crooners.'
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Honors Jerry Zaks - 12/18/2017
For one night only, the biggest and brightest names on Broadway will light the stage in an all-star benefit concert, Broadway: A Jewish American Legacy, December 18, 2017, at 7pm, at the Museum of Jewish Heritage (36 Battery Place, NY, NY).
The Skivvies Bring Stripped-Down Holiday Fun to Laguna Playhouse - 12/18/2017
Laguna Playhouse has announced a completely original and outrageous holiday event, THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME!
McDonald, O'Hara, Lewis and More Pay Tribute to Barbara Cook - 12/18/2017
Ren e Fleming, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, Jessica Molaskey, Kelli O'Hara, John Pizzarelli, and Vanessa Williams are scheduled to perform in A TRIBUTE TO Barbara Cook, directed by James Lapine, on Monday, December 18 at 5pm at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).
Cariani, Danieley, Fontana, Kudisch, Murney, Pinkham & More Battle Windmills in MAN OF LA MANCHA - 12/18/2017
Transport Group has announced initial casting for Man of La Mancha - its first musical in this season's Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series.
NYT Folksbiene Honors Jerry Zaks at 'Broadway: A Jewish American Legacy' Gala - 12/18/2017
Tony Award nominees Terrance Mann (Pippin) and Douglas Sills (War Paint, The Scarlet Pimpernel) will join some of Broadway's biggest and brightest names lighting the stage in the all-star gala concert event, Broadway: A Jewish American Legacy, which will be presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) on Monday, December 18, 2017 at 7pm in the Edmond J. Safra Theatre at the Museum of Jewish Heritage (36 Battery Place).
A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! Cast Recording Out Today - 12/18/2017
The official cast recording for A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!, featuring music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will be available on December 18th. The album is now available for pre-order!
METEOR SHOWER's Amy Schumer Stops By This Week's THEATER TALK - 12/18/2017
Two actors with larger-than-life personas - comedian Amy Schumer, now on Broadway in Steve Martin's new hit play Meteor Shower at the Booth Theatre, and avant-garde theater legend Agosto Machado - are subjects of an all-new THEATER TALK.
New Episodes of Kelli O'Hara Web Series THE ACCIDENTAL WOLF Released Today - 12/18/2017
Waterwell Films announced today that the final four chapters of 'The Accidental Wolf' will be released at 12:01am on Monday, December 18th, exclusively at www.TheAccidentalWolf.com. Written/Directed by Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed of Waterwell Films, 'The Accidental Wolf' stars Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara.
Project Shaw Presents A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - 12/18/2017
Gingold Theatrical Group concludes its 12th Season of PROJECT SHAW when it presents its 127th concert presentation, a rare staging of Oscar Wilde's spectacularly witty comedy, A Woman of No Importance.
The Met Presents HANSEL AND GRETEL - 12/18/2017
The Met presents the second of its popular family presentations this holiday season, Richard Jones's acclaimed production of Humperdinck's fairy-tale opera based on The Brothers Grimm story Hansel and Gretel. The English-language production opens December 18 for seven performances through to January 6, with special family pricing.
Josh Groban Headlines A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Tonight on CBS - 12/19/2017
CBS today announced that singer-songwriter Josh Groban will headline the 19th annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, to be broadcast Tuesday, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Also, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown are set to perform on the special.
Radiotheatre's Alfred Hitchcock FEST opens DEC 19 - 12/19/2017
Radiotheatre's Alfred Hitchcock FEST opens DEC 19 - 12/19/2017
The Glimmerglass Festival to present Family Opera THE LITTLE PRINCE - 12/19/2017
The Glimmerglass Festival to present Family Opera THE LITTLE PRINCE - 12/19/2017
Brooklyn Opera Works Presents LIEDERABEND: ART SONG RECITAL - 12/19/2017
Brooklyn Opera Works presents their first annual Liederabend: Art Song Recital on December 19, 2017 at 7:30pm at BMS Playhouse, 126 St. Felix Street, Brooklyn, NY.
Donate & Get Free Tickets with 3rd Annual OFF-BROADWAY TOY DRIVE - 12/20/2017
The Off-Broadway League is recognizing the needs of the less fortunate this holiday season - particularly under privileged children - by launching the annual OFF-BROADWAY TOY DRIVE.
Bridgewater Steps in for Reeves at Walt Disney Concert Hall - 12/20/2017
Dianne Reeves has announced that, due to an unexpected health concern that needs to be managed immediately, she must cancel the remaining dates of her holiday tour, including her performance at Walt Disney Concert Hall on Wednesday, December 20, at 8:00 p.m. Reeves is expected to return to full health soon, and return to full touring again in February, 2018.
John Lithgow Brings the Magic of Storytelling to Broadway - 12/21/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company, in association with Staci Levine, has announced the Broadway return of beloved stage and screen star John Lithgow in John Lithgow: Stories by Heart, directed by Daniel Sullivan.
Argota, Costello, Ryan & More Star in 'PETER PAN' Panto in San Diego - 12/21/2017
This just in! Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP) announces Ashley Argota (ABC Family's The Fosters ) as Tinker Bell, Riley Costello (NBC's Hairspray Live! ) as Peter Pan, Clarice ORdaz (NBC's So You Think You Can Dance ) as Tiger Lily, Mark Ryan ( Black Sails on STARZ) as Captain Hook, David F.M. Vaughn (Broadway's Shrek The Musical) as Smee, and Audrey Whitby (Nickelodeon's The Thudermans ) in PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL - A PIRATES CHRISTMAS at the Balboa Theatre.
Robert Fairchild-Led FRANKENSTEIN Begins Off-Broadway - 12/21/2017
Ensemble for the Romantic Century has announced that joining Tony Award winner Robert Fairchild in the Off-Broadway premiere of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein will be Avey Noble (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Krysty Swann (Mozart's Requiem at Carnegie Hall; Verdi'sRequiem at Lincoln Center), Mia Vallet (Lucy Thurber's Asheville at Rattlestick), Peyton Lusk (Falsettos on Broadway), Rocco Sisto (OBIE Award for sustained excellence), Shiv Ajay Pancholi-Parekh, and Paul Wesley ('The Vampire Diaries,' Cal In Camo).
Original Stars Reunite for AFTER THE FAIR in Concert at Urban Stages - 12/21/2017
After the Fair, the award-winning musical written by Kleban Award winner Stephen Cole and Mac Award winner Matthew Martin Ward, will perform a one-night-only 20th Anniversary Concert at Urban Stages as part of their Winter Rhythms Series on December 21st at 7:00 p.m.
DAVID ARKENSTONE BRINGS MAGICAL WINTER FANTASY To SCHERR FORUM DEC 23rd - 12/23/2017
HINDLE WAKES Begins First New York Revival in 95 Years at Mint - 12/23/2017
Mint Theater will present a rare revival - the first in 95 years - of Stanley Houghton's Hindle Wakes. Performances will begin December 23rd and continue through February 17th at the Clurman Theater at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Opening Night is set for January 18th.