Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/19/2019

Breaking: Class Dismissed! SCHOOL OF ROCK Will Conclude Broadway Run in January - 1/20/2019 Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit School of Rock - The Musical, announced today that the show will play its final Broadway performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on January 20, 2019. By that date, the show will have run for more than 3 years, playing 1,307 performances and 31 previews. The production recouped its entire Broadway investment in May of 2017.

