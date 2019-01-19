Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/19/2019
GROUNDED Lands in the Southeast - 1/19/2019
THE UNBRUNCH- A NEW IMMERSIVE BRUNCH FROM SLEEP NO MORE ALUMNI OPENS JAN 5TH. - 1/19/2019
Breaking: Class Dismissed! SCHOOL OF ROCK Will Conclude Broadway Run in January - 1/20/2019
Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit School of Rock - The Musical, announced today that the show will play its final Broadway performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on January 20, 2019. By that date, the show will have run for more than 3 years, playing 1,307 performances and 31 previews. The production recouped its entire Broadway investment in May of 2017.
Award-winning Alien Vs. Musical makes its Off-Broadway debut in Jan. 2019! - 1/20/2019
Award-winning ALIEN VS. MUSICAL makes NYC Premiere at NYWinterfest - 1/20/2019
McKinley Belcher III and Mandi Masden to Star in MCC's THE LIGHT - 1/23/2019
MCC Theater announced today the complete cast and creative team for the first show at their new 52nd Street home: the New York Premiere production of The Light, written by Loy A. Webb, and directed by Logan Vaughn.
Broadway Records Announces BULLDOZER Original Cast Recording - 1/25/2019
Broadway Records today announced that Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording) will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, January 25, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.comand Amazon.com.
