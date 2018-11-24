Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/24/2018
POPCORN FALLS Announces November 25 Closing Date - 11/25/2018
After popping open at The Davenport Theatre this fall, Popcorn Falls, written by James Hindman and directed by Christian Borle, in his New York directorial debut, will play its final performance on Sunday, November 25, producers Schondeikkan Productions and D.T.R. Productions announced today. Popcorn Falls will have played 28 previews and 56 performances.
ACCLAIMED Leonard Cohen CELEBRATION TO PLAY OFF-BROADWAY THIS NOVEMBER!! - 11/25/2018
CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Begins Monday, Digital Lottery Announced - 11/26/2018
Celebrity Autobiography, the award-winning hit comedy show in which celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs verbatim, begins its extremely limited holiday run next Monday at Broadway's Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street). After a decade of playing Off-Broadway and across the globe, the show conquers Broadway on Monday, November 26 with a company including Lewis Black, Mario Cantone, Rachel Dratch, Susan Lucci, EuGene Pack, Dayle Reyfel and Cecily Strong and more! Click herefor photos.
Matthew Broderick Joins Lineup for CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY, Nov 26 - 11/26/2018
Celebrity Autobiography, the award-winning hit comedy show in which celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs verbatim, will come to Broadway's Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) three nights only this holiday season. Matthew Broderick has joined the production for this Monday (November 26) only!
Heidi Schreck's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Transfer To The Greenwich House Theater - 11/27/2018
New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) (Artistic Director James C. Nicola and Managing Director Jeremy Blocker) will transfer Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me to the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street) at the end of this month, extending its limited run to the end of the year. This immediate transfer, unprecedented in NYTW's history, is in response to the enormous and overwhelming response to Heidi Schreck's timely and powerful creation. Performed by two-time Obie Award winner Schreck (Grand Concourse, "I Love Dick") and directed by Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (The Amateurs, The Light Years), What the Constitution Means to Me began previews on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, and opened Sunday, September 30 at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E. 4th Street).
Chilina Kennedy Led A SIGN OF THE TIMES to Premiere in Delaware - 11/28/2018
A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark and multiple hit-makers of the 1960s, will join the Delaware Theater Company's 40th Anniversary Season, from November 28 - December 23. Featuring a book by legendary comedy writer and six-time Emmy Award-winner Bruce Vilanch, based on an original story by Richard Robin, the show is directed by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace) with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock). The production will star Broadway notables Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful), Drew Seeley (Jersey Boys), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Lincoln Center's Bull In A China Shop), and Ryan Silverman (The Phantom of the Opera). Complete casting will be announced at a later date. Opening night is set for December 4.
New Repertory Theatre To Stage Gender-Bent Production Of 1776 - 11/30/2018
BroadwayWorld has learned that New Rep Theatre in Massachusetts will stage a gender-bent production of 1776 this holiday season! The production is set to run at the Mosesian Center for the Arts November 30th through December 23rd.
The SoHo Playhouse presents Inescapable in Fringe Encore Series - 11/30/2018
Holiday Fair in the Square returns to Toronto - 12/1/2018