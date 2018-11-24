Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/24/2018

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) (Artistic Director James C. Nicola and Managing Director Jeremy Blocker) will transfer Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me to the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street) at the end of this month, extending its limited run to the end of the year. This immediate transfer, unprecedented in NYTW's history, is in response to the enormous and overwhelming response to Heidi Schreck's timely and powerful creation. Performed by two-time Obie Award winner Schreck (Grand Concourse, "I Love Dick") and directed by Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (The Amateurs, The Light Years), What the Constitution Means to Me began previews on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, and opened Sunday, September 30 at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E. 4th Street).



