Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/12/2019
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 1/12/2019. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.
|
Steinfeld, Young Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - 1/12/2019
Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced complete casting for Fiasco Theater's new production of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, book by George Furth, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Fiasco's production will be directed by Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody, is based on and with additional material from the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, and will feature Music Direction & Orchestrations by Alexander Gemignani and Choreography by Lorin Latarro.
|
JIMMY AWARDS REUNION DUETS to Be Streamed Live on Facebook - 1/14/2019
Jimmy Awards alumni from the previous 10 years are reuniting for the first ever Jimmy Awards Reunion event which will be streamed on Facebook Live on Monday, January 14th at 7:30PM ET.
|
NYC's Book Based Variety Show NECROMANCERS OF THE PUBLIC DOMAIN Returns - 1/14/2019
Each month, Theater of the Apes plucks a long forgotten volume from the shelves of the New York Society Library to resurrect as a low budget variety show.
|
Award-winning Alien Vs. Musical makes its Off-Broadway debut in Jan. 2019! - 1/14/2019
|
Award-winning Alien Vs. Musical makes its Off-Broadway debut in Jan. 2019! - 1/14/2019
|
Award-winning ALIEN VS. MUSICAL makes NYC Premiere at NYWinterfest - 1/14/2019
|
Award-winning ALIEN VS. MUSICAL makes NYC Premiere at NYWinterfest - 1/14/2019
|
Santino Fontana Will Talk TOOTSIE, Rodgers & Hart, and More - 1/15/2019
Santino Fontana, star of the eagerly anticipated new Broadway musical Tootsie and creator and cast member of the upcoming Lyrics & Lyricists event We'll Have Manhattan: Rodgers & Hart in New York at the 92ndStreet Y, will be the focus of an exclusive Drama Desk interview/Q&A program on Tuesday, January 15 at 6:00 pm. The event will take place at Ripley Grier Studios, 520 8th Ave (between 36th and 37th Streets), on the 17th floor (Rm. 17-N), and will be moderated by Drama Desk member Michael Portantiere (BroadwayStars.com, TalkinBroadway.com). Limited General Admission seating is available for the public (non DD Members) $5 General, please make reservations at michael@broadwaystars.com. Please put "RSVP Santino Fontana event" in the subject line.
|
SoHo Playhouse Premiere benefits Michael J. Fox Foundation - 1/15/2019
|
SoHo Playhouse Premiere benefits Michael J. Fox Foundation - 1/15/2019
|
Women of A Certain Age Comedy tours the East coast! - 1/15/2019
|
NIXON CESAR JOINS WORLD PREMIERE OF PAUL CALDERON’S 'MASTER OF THE CROSSROADS' AT THE BRIDGE THEATER - 1/16/2019
|
NIXON CESAR JOINS WORLD PREMIERE OF PAUL CALDERON’S 'MASTER OF THE CROSSROADS' AT THE BRIDGE THEATER - 1/16/2019
|
Christy Altomare & Cody Simpson to Perform Post-Show Duet Jan. 17 - 1/17/2019
Following the evening performance on Thursday, January 17, ANASTASIA stars Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson will return onstage for a special acoustic performance of the beloved song "Once Upon a December." Simpson will accompany the duet on guitar.
|
Ensemble Studio Theatre Will Present Charly Evon Simpson's BEHIND THE SHEET - 1/17/2019
ENSEMBLE STUDIO THEATRE (EST) and The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation will present the World Premiere of Behind the Sheet, written by Charly Evon Simpson
|
GROUNDED Lands in the Southeast - 1/19/2019
|
GROUNDED Lands in the Southeast - 1/19/2019
|
THE UNBRUNCH- A NEW IMMERSIVE BRUNCH FROM SLEEP NO MORE ALUMNI OPENS JAN 5TH. - 1/19/2019