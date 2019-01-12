Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/12/2019

Santino Fontana Will Talk TOOTSIE, Rodgers & Hart, and More - 1/15/2019 Santino Fontana, star of the eagerly anticipated new Broadway musical Tootsie and creator and cast member of the upcoming Lyrics & Lyricists event We'll Have Manhattan: Rodgers & Hart in New York at the 92ndStreet Y, will be the focus of an exclusive Drama Desk interview/Q&A program on Tuesday, January 15 at 6:00 pm. The event will take place at Ripley Grier Studios, 520 8th Ave (between 36th and 37th Streets), on the 17th floor (Rm. 17-N), and will be moderated by Drama Desk member Michael Portantiere (BroadwayStars.com, TalkinBroadway.com). Limited General Admission seating is available for the public (non DD Members) $5 General, please make reservations at michael@broadwaystars.com. Please put "RSVP Santino Fontana event" in the subject line.

