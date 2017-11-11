Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/11/2017

TACT Presents Starry SALUTE TO THE BRAVE - 11/13/2017 TACT, The Actors Company Theatre has announced that Jennifer Ehle (Oslo -Tony nomination, The Coast of Utopia - Tony Award, Design for Living, The Real Thing - Tony, Theatre World awards), Kristine Nielsen (Present Laughter; You Can't Take It With You; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike -Tony Outer Critics Circle Award), Peter Bartlett (She Loves Me; Something's Rotten!; Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Reed Birney (1984; The Humans - Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination; Gemini; Picnic; Casa Valentina - Drama Desk, Tony nomination), Cynthia Harris ( Mad About You; The Tribute Artist; Bad Habits; Company; Any Wednesday), Lorenzo Pisoni (Equus, Humor Abuse, Midsummer Night's Dream, Much Ado About Nothing, Last Dance), and Simon Jones (The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy; Party Monster; The Thomas Crown Affair; 12 Monkeys, Waiting in the Wings; Private Lives; The Real Inspector Hound/Hamlet; Benefactors; The Real Thing) will star along with Hanna Cheek, Nora Chester, Todd Gearhart, James Prendergast, Tony Roach, Rocco Sisto, and Lynn Wright, in a concert-style reading of Noel Coward's Salute to the Brave, the World Premiere of the play lost since 1941. Mr. Evans will direct.

