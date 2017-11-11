Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/11/2017
BEDLAM's PETER PAN Brings Pirates, Lost Boys and More Off-Broadway - 11/11/2017
BEDLAM will launch their 2017/2018 season with BEDLAM'S production of J.M. Barrie's PETER PAN, directed by Eric Tucker, for a limited 47 performance engagement at The Duke on 42nd Street.
R. B. Schlather Brings Stein & Anthony to Hudson Hall in THE MOTHER OF US ALL - 11/11/2017
Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House, in partnership with The Millay Colony for the Arts, marks the centenary of Women's Suffrage and the reopening of New York State's oldest surviving theater with a new production of Virgil Thomson and Gertrude Stein's 1947 opera, THE MOTHER OF US ALL - a comic and profound musical pageant of 19th Century American social and political life.
BEDLAM's PETER PAN Begins Off-Broadway - 11/11/2017
MUSWELL HILL Begins at The Barrow Group - 11/11/2017
The Barrow Group Theatre Company, recipient of a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award, launches their 2017-2018 season with the New York premiere of Muswell Hill, a play by Torben Betts, in a co-production with The Pond Theatre Company.
RTE lyric fm Broadcasts Wexford Festival Opera's MARGHERITA - 11/11/2017
Wexford Festival Opera will once again join forces with RTE lyric fm, its National Media Partner, to bring Wexford to an estimated 20 million listeners via the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as the three mainstage evening operas from WFO 2017 are broadcast in Ireland and across the world.
Irving Berlin's THIS IS THE ARMY Marks 75th Anniversary at 54 Below - 11/11/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents a 75th Anniversary concert of Irving Berlin's This is the Army on Veterans Day, November 11 at 9:30 PM. Irving Berlin's This is the Army - performed for the first time since World War II - weaves songs from the musical with a behind-the-curtain story of the soldiers involved.
Enrique Granados's GOYESCAS Comes to Wallace Collection's Great Gallery - 11/11/2017
The Grange Festival and Via Brooklyn present Goyescas, the 1915 opera by Enrique Granados, in collaboration with the Wallace Collection. Goyescas will be conducted by Mark Austin, with artistic direction by Michael Chance CBE. This unique, one-night event will take place in the Wallace Collection's Great Gallery on 11 November 2017.
Ailyn Perez Makes Title Role Debut in THAIS at The Metropolitan Opera - 11/11/2017
American soprano Ailyn P rez makes her role debut as the glamorous courtesan in the title role of Tha s, opening November 11 for seven performances.
BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS Returns Off-Broadway - 11/12/2017
Bright Colors And Bold Patterns will return Off Broadway in 2017 for an exclusive eight week limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, between 6th Avenue and Varick Street in Manhattan) from November 12 to January 7.
Polly Draper and More Star in 20TH CENTURY BLUES Off-Broadway - 11/12/2017
Producer Lida Orzeck and Executive Producer Eva Price have announced the cast of the New York premiere of the new play, 20TH CENTURY BLUES, from Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winner and two-time OBIE Award-winning playwright Susan Miller (MY LEFT BREAST).
NYMF's 2017 Gala Fetes Marsha Norman and Charlie Fink - 11/12/2017
The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) will honor Pulitzer Prize, Grammy and Tony Award-winning writer Marsha Norman and NYMF Board of Directors Chair Charlie Fink at its 2017 Gala on Sunday, November 12 at the Edison Ballroom.
Keitaro Harada makes European opera conducting debut next month leading Carmen for Sophia Opera in Bulgaria - 11/12/2017
Jim Abele Plays Title Role in KING CHARLES lll at Pasadena Playhouse - 11/12/2017
Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theatre of California, announces the cast and creative team for the Los Angeles Premiere of King Charles III by Mike Bartlett, the second production of the 2017/18 Centennial Season of the Pasadena Playhouse, which also serves as Producer Artistic Director Danny Feldman's inaugural season.
Original Broadway Cast Member Leads 'WOMEN ON THE VERGE' Concert in L.A. - 11/12/2017
Musical Theatre Guild, the winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critic's Circle Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in the theatre, will continue their 22nd Anniversary season with the West Coast professional premiere of WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, the stage musical version of the Academy Award nominated film of the same name. Musical Theatre Guild's production will feature Los Angeles native and original Broadway cast member Nikka Graff Lanzarone in the role of Candela.
Two River Celebrates Release of THE BALLAD OF LITTLE JO Cast Recording at 54 Below - 11/12/2017
Two River Theater has announced that The Musical Company will release the original cast recording of the celebrated new musical THE BALLAD OF LITTLE JO on November 10, 2017.
Jason Danieley Gives Free Concert at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center - 11/12/2017
On Sunday, November 12 at 3 pm, Broadway star Jason Danieley will be performing a free concert at the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center as part of Carnegie Hall's Neighborhood Concert series.
DIARY OF A TAP DANCER Gets NYC Workshop - 11/12/2017
Royal Family Productions, a non-profit theatre company known for its innovative productions and development of new original work, will present a week-long workshop of Ayodele Casel's DIARY OF A TAP DANCER, directed by Torya Beard at the Royal Family Performing Arts Space (145 West 46th Street, 3rd Floor) from November 12 16, 2017.
LION KING Treats Audience Like Kings with Free 20th Anniversary Ticket Lottery - Enter Today! - 11/12/2017
In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of The Lion King on Broadway, and to thank the city of New York for being its home for the past 20 years, the show is giving away every ticket via a free lottery to the evening performance on Wednesday, November 15th at 8pm at the Minskoff Theatre.
Tony Winner Reed Birney Speaks at EAG's 2017 Memorial Service - 11/12/2017
Brown, Gold, McLean, Williams & More Among NYMF's 2017 Gala Lineup - 11/12/2017
The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) will honor Pulitzer Prize-, Tony- and Grammy Award-winning writer Marsha Norman and NYMF Board of Directors Chair Charles Fink at its 2017 Gala on Sunday, November 12 at the Edison Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan (240 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036).
MARY & MAX Musical Adaptation Gets First NYC Reading - 11/12/2017
Big Brother Productions presents an industry reading of MARY & MAX, a new musical based on the 2009 Australian claymation film about two unlikely pen pals, on Sunday, November 12th, at 3pm.
CHICAGO Stars Perform at Broadway a W with Kristolyn Lloyd - 11/12/2017
Cast members from the Broadway musical CHICAGO will take over The Living Room with a performance at Broadway at W - New York Times Square on Sunday, November 12th at 10:30 pm.
Bryan Cranston Leads Ivo van Hove-Helmed NETWORK at the National - 11/13/2017
NETWORK depicts a dystopian media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and horrifying by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976. Now, Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) and director Ivo Van Hove (Hedda Gabler) bring his masterwork to the stage for the first time, with Bryan Cranston (All the Way, for which he won the Tony for Best Actor, Breaking Bad and Trumbo for which he was nominated for an Oscar) in the role of Howard Beale. Watch a trailer for the production below!
Noel Coward's Salute to the Brave Launches TACT's 25th Season - 11/13/2017
TACT has announced the 2017 - '18 season - the company's 25th Anniversary Season - will kick off with a concert style reading of Noel Coward's Salute to the Brave, a World Premiere of the play lost since 1941.
Bryan Cranston-Led NETWORK Opens at the National - 11/13/2017
This autumn the National Theatre will stage the world-premiere of Network, Lee Hall's new adaptation of the Oscar-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.
2017 ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Honors BC/EFA's Tom Viola - 11/13/2017
The Path Fund Inc. has announced the 24th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LEGENDS LIVE ON! on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Le Poisson Rouge (158 Bleeker Street) at 8 p.m. ROCKERS ON BROADWAY, the original Broadway rock concert series, a fun unique charity event, featuring Broadway's best rockin' out with a live band. Proceeds to benefit Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and non-profit performing arts education programs.
Page & More Lead Red Bull's 2017-18 'Revelation Readings' Series - 11/13/2017
Red Bull Theater today announced this season's REVELATION READINGS, following a kick-off with the one-night-only benefit performance of Marivaux's The Triumph of Love, starring Celia Keenan-Bolger, Arnie Burton, Clifton Duncan, Carson Elrod, Zach Grenier, Kathryn Meisle, and Molly Ranson.
Brightman & More Will Help 'Legends Live On' in ROCKERS ON BROADWAY - 11/13/2017
The Path Fund Inc. has announced the initial list of performers that will appear at the 24th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LEGENDS LIVE ON! on Monday, November 13, 2017 at Le Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street) at 8 p.m.
John Owen Jones-Led TIGER BAY THE MUSICAL Premieres in Wales - 11/13/2017
Wales Millennium Centre has announced the full cast for brand new production Tiger Bay the Musical which has its world premiere at the iconic venue from 13 25 November with opening night for press on Wednesday 15 November.
|
THE CHILDREN'S MONOLOGUES Benefit - 11/13/2017
The African-based creative arts charity Dramatic Need will collaborate with Carnegie Hall to present The Children's Monologues in a one-night-only benefit performance on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. This special theatrical performance-presented in New York for the first time-brings together an extraordinary line-up of acting talent with an all-star cast to include Charlize Theron, Trevor Noah, James McAvoy, Audra McDonald, Daniel Kaluuya, Daveed Diggs, Susan Sarandon, Ewan McGregor, Javier Mu oz, plus Sienna Miller who has just been added to the production.
TCG Honors Phylicia and Condola Rashad at 2017 Gala - 11/13/2017
Theatre Communications Group (TCG) has announced that its 2017 Gala Evening will honor the award-winning artistry and ground-breaking careers of mother and daughter Phylicia Rashad and Condola Rashad. This year's gala will be held on Monday, November 13, 2017 at New York's Espace (635 West 42nd Street).
Curry, Innvar, Rauch & More Lead THE ROVER Reading at Red Bull - 11/13/2017
Red Bull Theater today announced the cast for their next REVELATION READING, Aphra Behn's The Rover.
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LEGENDS LIVE ON! - 11/13/2017
The Path Fund Inc. has announced the final list of performers that will appear at the 24th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LEGENDS LIVE ON! on Monday, November 13, 2017 at Le Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street) at 8 p.m.
Chita Rivera, Tommy Tune & More Feted at Martina Arroyo Foundation's 2017 Gala - 11/13/2017
The Martina Arroyo Foundation's 13th Annual Gala, a celebration of Prelude to Performance, Role Class and Outreach Programs, will be held on Monday, November 13, 2017 beginning 6:30pm in the Grand Salon of the JW Marriott Essex House, 160 Central Park South, NYC.
'Broadway Under the Stars' Lineup Kicks Off at Columbus Circle; BWW Streams LIVE! - 11/13/2017
Broadway is once again teaming up with Manhattan's premier shopping destination, The Shops at Columbus Circle, for Broadway Under the Stars, a five-week series of free public concerts and performances taking place this holiday season. Plus, BroadwayWorld is excited to announce we will be streaming the concerts live!
THE CHILDREN'S MONOLOGUES Benefit - 11/13/2017
The African-based creative arts charity Dramatic Need and Carnegie Hall today announced that Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield, Academy Award winner Common, Tony Award winner Jason Alexander, and rising star McKinley Belcher III (Mercy Street, Ozark) will join the extraordinary line-up of acting talent assembled for The Children's Monologues, a one-night-only theatrical event, presented in New York for the first time, on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage.
Stamos, O'Malley & More Set for Garry Marshall Theatre's Founder's Gala - 11/13/2017
The Board of Directors of the new nonprofit Garry Marshall Theatre will host the First Annual Founder's Gala with the multi-talented John Stamos as Master of Ceremonies. The Gala will forever be held on November 13th - Garry's birthday and lucky number.
Will Swenson & More Celebrate Joe Iconis at BSC/NYC Benefit - 11/13/2017
Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in Downtown Pittsfield, MA, under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, will host its annual New York City Benefit, BSC/NYC, on Monday, November 13, 2017, to celebrate their New Works Initiative and honor composer Joe Iconis with the William Finn Award for Innovation and Excellence in Musical Theatre.
Amanda Seyfried and More Take Part in PARITY PLAYS FESTIVAL at WP Theater - 11/13/2017
Colt Coeur and WP Theater (formerly Women's Project Theater) announce casting for the fourth annual Parity Plays Festival reading series, celebrating the work of female and trans playwrights and directors.
TACT Presents Starry SALUTE TO THE BRAVE - 11/13/2017
TACT, The Actors Company Theatre has announced that Jennifer Ehle (Oslo -Tony nomination, The Coast of Utopia - Tony Award, Design for Living, The Real Thing - Tony, Theatre World awards), Kristine Nielsen (Present Laughter; You Can't Take It With You; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike -Tony Outer Critics Circle Award), Peter Bartlett (She Loves Me; Something's Rotten!; Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Reed Birney (1984; The Humans - Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination; Gemini; Picnic; Casa Valentina - Drama Desk, Tony nomination), Cynthia Harris ( Mad About You; The Tribute Artist; Bad Habits; Company; Any Wednesday), Lorenzo Pisoni (Equus, Humor Abuse, Midsummer Night's Dream, Much Ado About Nothing, Last Dance), and Simon Jones (The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy; Party Monster; The Thomas Crown Affair; 12 Monkeys, Waiting in the Wings; Private Lives; The Real Inspector Hound/Hamlet; Benefactors; The Real Thing) will star along with Hanna Cheek, Nora Chester, Todd Gearhart, James Prendergast, Tony Roach, Rocco Sisto, and Lynn Wright, in a concert-style reading of Noel Coward's Salute to the Brave, the World Premiere of the play lost since 1941. Mr. Evans will direct.
N'Kenge Stars in Industry Reading of New Dorothy Dandridge Musical - 11/13/2017
Non-profit organization Blacks on Wall Street, Inc with Albridge Investors will host an invitation-only presentation of a new musical DOROTHY DANDRIDGE - HOLLYWOOD'S SEPIA GODDESS.
THE CHILDREN'S MONOLOGUES Benefit at Carnegie Hall - 11/13/2017
The African-based creative arts charity Dramatic Need and Carnegie Hall today announced that Academy Award-nominee Jessica Chastain, Academy Award winnerAnne Hathaway, and rising talents Sebastian Stan (Captain America; I, Tonya) and Lakeith Stanfield (Selma, Get Out) will join the extraordinary line-up of acting talent assembled for The Children's Monologues.
Playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis Set for THEATER TALK - 11/13/2017
Stephen Adly Guirgis, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of the current Signature Theatre revival of Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, is the next guest on THEATER TALK, hosted by Susan Haskins and guest co-host Jason Zinoman of The New York Times.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Set for Ars Nova's NOVA BALL XX17 - 11/13/2017
Ars Nova, one of the most adventurous Off Broadway companies (New York Times), announces NOVA BALL XX17, the non-profit's annual gala, which will take place on Monday, November 13 at Capitale (130 Bowery). NOVA BALL XX17 will celebrate the tenth anniversary of Play Group, Ars Nova's emerging playwrights' collective.
Chloe Sevigny-Led DOWNTOWN RACE RIOT Begins at The New Group - 11/14/2017
The New Group has announced complete casting for the world premiere of Seth Zvi Rosenfeld's Downtown Race Riot, with Cristian DeMeo, David Levi, Moise Morancy, Daniel Oreskes, Sadie Scott, Daniel Sovich, and as previously announced, Chlo Sevigny.
TOYS: A DARK FAIRY TALE Makes NYC Premiere at 59E59 - 11/14/2017
59E59 Theaters will present the NYC premiere of TOYS: A Dark Fairy Tale, written by Saviana Stanescu and directed by Gabor Tompa.
New Play DIASPORA Explores Jewish Identity in Israel and Beyond - 11/14/2017
What is a Jew? And what is the true meaning of Israel and the Diaspora? A new Off-Broadway production tackles these enduring issues of Judaism.
DOWNTOWN RACE RIOT Begins at The New Group - 11/14/2017
The New Group has announced that Josh Pais joins Cristian DeMeo, David Levi, Moise Morancy, Sadie Scott, Chlo Sevigny and Daniel Sovich in Seth Zvi Rosenfeld's Downtown Race Riot.
Seth Rudetsky's 'BROADWAY DIARY, VOL. 3' Hits the Shelves - 11/14/2017
Dress Circle Publishing will release SETH'S BROADWAY DIARY, VOLUME 3: The Inside Scoop on (almost) Every Broadway Show & Star, the third in a series by Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky on Tuesday, November 14.
Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY Opens Tonight at MTC - 11/14/2017
Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Actually, the new play by Anna Ziegler, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and presented in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director, is now previews and opens Tuesday, November 14 at The Studio at Stage II The Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the stars onstage below!
The Skivvies Play Encore with the Cast of York's DESPERATE MEASURES - 11/14/2017
Yeehaw! By popular demand! Based on the success of a recent one-night only concert, the hot musical duo The Skivvies, Lauren Molina (Bella Rose in The York's current production of Desperate Measures) and Nick Cearley, will return to The York Theatre Company for an encore performance with the cast of the new hit Off-Broadway musical Desperate Measures, and more, for another outrageous, feel-good 'undie-rock' concert.
'UNDERSTANDING OFF-BROADWAY' TRU Panel - 11/14/2017
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) presents the TRU November Panel - Understanding Off-Broadway: Defining and Achieving Success on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 7:30pm (doors open for networking at 7pm) at Actors Temple Theatre
DVR Alert - THE PARISIAN WOMAN's Uma Thurman Visits LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Today - 11/14/2017
|
Emmy winner John Leguizamo (Ghetto Klown) will make his highly-anticipated return to Broadway this fall in his original one-man comedic play LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS, direct from his acclaimed engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theater, producers Nelle Nugent and Kenneth Teaton announced today.
|
Aasif Mandvi will join the star-studded cast of the New York City Center Gala production of Brigadoon this fall.
|
Opera Orlando has chosen Boh me to open their 2017-2018 main-stage season-Love Lost and Found-on November 15, 17, and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and November 19 at 2 p.m. in the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando, Florida.
|
Dr. Barbara Ann Teer's National Black Theatre NBT announced today that Roscoe Orman (Sesame Street, The Night Of) will star in Nambi E. Kelley's play 'Blood,' the first I AM SOUL PLAYWRIGHTS RESIDENT workshop. The show will be directed by Elizabeth Van Dyke.
|
Theater artist Thaddeus Phillips returns to BAM with A Billion Nights on Earth, a fantastical journey through time and space, November 15-18, running at BAM Fisher (Fishman Space, 321 Ashland Pl).
|
Juilliard Opera's season opens with W.A. Mozart's romantic comedy La finta giardiniera on November 15, 17, and 19, 2017, led by distinguished Metropolitan Opera conductor Joseph Colaneri, who makes his Juilliard Orchestra debut, and directed by faculty member Mary Birnbaum.
|
In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of The Lion King on Broadway, and to thank the city of New York for being its home for the past 20 years, the show is giving away every ticket via a free lottery to the evening performance on Wednesday, November 15th at 8pm at the Minskoff Theatre.
|
The World Premiere of Chasing Mem'ries: A Different Kind of Musical, starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly and featuring new and original songs by award-winning lyricists Alan & Marilyn Bergman, will extend for one week in the Gil Cates Theater at the Geffen Playhouse and run through Sunday, December 17, 2017.
|
NYC's favorite fill-in-the-blanks comedy returns to The Green Room 42 on Wednesday, November 15 - with proceeds to benefit The Food Bank of New York City.
|
The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is sponsoring a textile drive on Wednesday, November 15th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in Duffy Square (46th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway in Times Square).
|
Australian independent filmmaker, Hello Dooley Productions, is excited to announce the world premiere of REPEAT ATTENDERS - a feature-length documentary film that takes us inside the fascinating world of musical theatre superfans.
|
James Goldman and Stephen Sondheim's classic musical FOLLIES, which begins at the National Theatre in August, will be broadcast live to cinemas across the US and internationally on Thursday, November 16th as part of National Theatre Live. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in character below!
|
59E59 Theaters will launch the first show of Prospect Theater Company's three-year residency with the NYC premiere of THE MAD ONES, a new musical featuring book, music & lyrics by Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk (Henry and Mudge) and directed by Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Seller).
|
HOT MESS, a romantic comedy by Dan Rothenberg (Suburban Boy; Regretrosexual) and Colleen Crabtree (Heavy Phones; Regretrosexual), and directed by Jonathan Silverstein (tick, tick...BOOM; John & Jen; The Temperamentals), will play The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (1627 Broadway at 50th Street) beginning November 7th and opening on November 16th, it was announced today by producers Jay Alix and Una Jackman.
|
Broadway vet Leah Hocking, whose credits include Billy Elliott: The Musical, Hairspray and All Shook Up, rounds out the cast of THE MAD ONES, a new musical featuring book, music & lyrics by Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk, and directed by Stephen Brackett.
|
The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation today announced that they will honor Foundation supporters the Bridgman Family and vice-chairman of the Board of Directors Henry G. Stifel III at the annual 'A Magical Evening' Gala.
|
Eisemann Center Presents continues the Theatre Series with the production Texas in Paris, a musical by Dallas' own Alan Govenar, based on true events, starring Tony Award winner Lillias White with Willy Welch for five performances November 16-19, 2017 at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas.
|
Royal Family Productions, a non-profit theatre company known for its innovative productions and development of new original work, will present a week-long workshop of Ayodele Casel's DIARY OF A TAP DANCER, directed by Torya Beard at the Royal Family Performing Arts Space (145 West 46th Street, 3rd Floor) from November 12 16, 2017.
|
This November, the SoHo Playhouse will host celebrated comic storyteller, Katsura Sunshine, as he brings Rakugo (November 16- December 3), the 400 -year-old art of Japanese comic storytelling, to New York City, along with a workshop of the wildly hilarious Guilty Noodle, a new show in the making, a unique, multi-media comic collaboration starring Katsura Sunshine and Katsumi Sakakura (November 7-12).
|
On November 16, the series will feature the program's co-host and New York Emmy winner Paula Zahn in conversation with Tony Award-winning director of theater, opera and film, Julie Taymor.
|
NYC-ARTS, THIRTEEN's weekly arts and culture multi-platform showcase, brings artslovers an all-access pass to the interesting, unusual and unique cultural offerings of the greater New York City region. On November 16, the series will feature the program's co-host and New York Emmy winner Paula Zahn in conversation with Tony Award-winning director of theater, opera and film, Julie Taymor.
|
The Tony Award-winning play Indecent comes to THIRTEEN's Great Performances, Friday, November 17 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings) as part of the fall Broadway's best lineup.
|
Des Moines Metro Opera opens its 46th Season on November 17 with As One, a one-act chamber opera for two voices and string quartet with music by Laura Kaminsky and libretto by Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed.
|
Following two sold-out runs in Los Angeles and a sold-out pop-up engagement in NYC, Cruel Intentions: The Musical, the stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult hit film, created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble, will return to New York for a limited engagement at (le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street) beginning Friday, November 17, 2017.
|
This fall, PBS brings viewers broadcast premieres of Broadway's best every Friday night, beginning October 20 with a GREAT PERFORMANCES special, SHE LOVES ME, starring Laura Benanti, Zachery Levi, Jane Krakowski and Gavin Creel. On October 27, LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER's FALSETTOS, set amidst the emerging AIDS crisis, takes an alternately comic and poignant look at a modern family.
|
Julien's Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house, has announced its highly anticipated event Icons & Idols: Hollywood AND MORE to take place on November 17, 2017 at their pop up auction gallery 805 North La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, California and live online.
|
After a sold-out engagement earlier this year, Tony Award-nominated singer, actress and writer Melissa Errico will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on November 17 & 18 at 7pm with her acclaimed concert 'Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim.'
|
Kathleen K. Johnson has announced that Home for the Holidays, Broadway's only Holiday show, will star Candice Glover, winner 'American Idol' Season 12; Josh Kaufman, winner of 'The Voice' Season 6; and Bianca Ryan, winner: 'America's Got Talent' Season 1.
|
The New York Pops, under the baton of Music Director Steven Reineke, pays tribute to female composers and lyricists of the stage and screen on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.
|
A family classic has been given a fresh twist in Connecticut's own A Connecticut Christmas Carol by LJ Fecho and Michael O'Flaherty. Goodspeed Musicals continues its commitment to fresh, innovative works with this new musical infused with Connecticut flavor. A Connecticut Christmas Carol will run November 17 December 24, 2017 at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn.
|
Following two sold-out runs in Los Angeles and a sold-out pop-up engagement in NYC, Cruel Intentions: The Musical - the stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult hit film, created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble - has announced the cast for its ten-week engagement at (le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street) this fall.
|
Two River Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, continues its 2017/18 Season with Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, directed by Michael Cumpsty.
|
The Los Angeles City College (LACC) Theatre Academy and Kritzerland Entertainment present the world premiere of LEVI!, a classic fit new musical based on the life of Levi Strauss, with a book by legendary cult film writer/director Larry Cohen and Janelle Webb Cohen, and music and lyrics written by Disney's most celebrated Oscar-winning composers Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty, Bang Bang, Charlotte's Web, The Aristocats, Bedknobs and Broomsticks and more).
|
Producers Scott Rudin and Barry Diller today announced the cast and itinerary for the national tour of the most acclaimed American play in recent memory: The Humans.
|
The Broadway musical AMAZING GRACE will take its inspirational message on the road as it launches a 23-week national tour, kicking off with an eight-week run at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, as it inaugurates the new museum's state-of-the-art, 472 seat theatre. The DC run will begin on November 17 through January 8, 2018, opening on November 20.
|
THE IMBIBLE's holiday show is back for its third smash year. Scrooge learns about cocktails past, present, and future!
|
This November, two Vancouver companies will welcome audiences to opera's most famous masked ball.
|
Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles and Fred Ebb Award-winning composer-lyricist Shaina Taub will make special appearances with The New York Pops, led by Music Director Steven Reineke, on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in the orchestra's concert entitled Women of Notes: In Dedication to Female Composers and Lyricists.
|
Based on the 1939 film of the same name, Joseph J. Simeone's musical LOVE AFFAIR is about a chance encounter between engaged ladies' man Michel Marnet (Will Swenson) and Terry McKay (Laura Osnes) aboard a transatlantic cruise. As sparks fly they make plans to meet atop the Empire State Building, but a tragic accident threatens to interrupt destiny.
|
Irish Repertory Theatre and Dot Dot Productions, in association with The American Irish Historical Society, have announced the return of THE DEAD, 1904.
|
The chance to see the legendary performer, director and choreographer Tommy Tune perform at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre for a one-night-only benefit concert? It's an opportunity dreams are made of.
|
Kready, Gayer, Gotay & More Set for 'TWO'S COMPANY' Concert in Brooklyn - 11/18/2017
On November 18, 'Two's Company: Broadway's Great Duets,' a Merkin Concert Hall Broadway Close Up Presentation, will come to On Stage at Kingsborough. 'Two's Company' is an homage to the duet; the Broadway song that allows a show's stars to interact; to fight, flirt, and fall in love. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim to Leonard Bernstein, Two's Company, will celebrate great duets from hit Broadway shows such as The Book of Mormon, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and more.