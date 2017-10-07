Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 10/7/2017
Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper Lead LCT3's AFTER THE BLAST - 10/7/2017
Eboni Booth, Will Connolly, William Jackson Harper, Ben Horner, Cristin Milioti, David Pegram, and Teresa Yenque will comprise the cast of the LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater production of AFTER THE BLAST, a new play by Zoe Kazan, to be directed by Lila Neugebauer.
Betty Buckley Performs from New Album STORY SONGS at The Tilles Center - 10/7/2017
Following her co-starring role in M. Night Shyamalan's hit film Split and the release of her new album Story Songs, Betty Buckley - Tony Award winner, Theater Hall of Fame 2012 honoree and legendary Broadway star - will offer a five-day Song Interpretation & Monologue Intensive Workshop at New York's T. Schreiber Studio from October 2 to 6.
Hicks, Stewart & Compere Lead THE COLOR PURPLE on Tour - 10/7/2017
Producers announced today the first North American tour and full casting of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE COLOR PURPLE. Performances will begin October 7, 2017 in Schenectady, New York at Proctors and the tour will have its official opening October 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland at The Hippodrome Theatre. The tour will visit more than 30 cities in its first year on tour. Check out a complete tour route for the 2017-18 season below!
Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio and Family Ranch Up for Auction in L.A. - 10/7/2017
Profiles in History has announced the Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio and Debbie's personal family ranch will both be going up for auction at the Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Personal Property Auction on October 7th, 8th and 9th in Los Angeles.
Eboni Booth, Will Connolly, William Jackson Harper, Ben Horner, Cristin Milioti, David Pegram, and Teresa Yenque comprise the cast of the LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater production of After the Blast, a new play by Zoe Kazan, to be directed by Lila Neugebauer. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!
Jeff Kready & Tally Sessions Bring A FINE BROMANCE to 54 Below - 10/7/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Jeff Kready and Tally Sessions in 'A Fine Bromance' on October 7th, 2017 at 11:30PM for an evening of soaring tenor and booming baritone duets!
LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater will open its 2017-2018 season with AFTER THE BLAST, a new play by Zoe Kazan, to be directed by Lila Neugebauer, beginning performances Saturday, October 7 and running for six weeks only through Sunday, November 19 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, October 23.
THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS, Starring Robbins & Swindal, Starts Off-Broadway - 10/7/2017
THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS, a new musical by Dorothy Marcic, is set to begin Off-Broadway performances this Saturday, October 7th at 2 pm. Opening Night will be October 27th at St. Luke's Theatre in the heart of the Theatre District.
It's Alive! FRANKENSTEIN - THE MUSICAL Rises at Players Theatre - 10/7/2017
As the chill in the air seeps into our summer-warmed hearts, and long days surrender to long shadows, a gothic horror story holds a growing appeal. Be Bold! Productions' Frankenstein - The Musical, began previews Off-Broadway on September 29th, officially opening on October 7th and runs through November 12th at the Players Theatre in Greenwich Village. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
Pittsburgh Opera Presents Puccini's TOSCA - 10/7/2017
Pittsburgh Opera opens its 79th season with Puccini's powerful Tosca, at the Benedum Center October 7th -15th.
Met Opera Live in HD Brings Bellini's NORMA to Warner Theatre - 10/7/2017
The Warner Theatre's 2017-2018 Metropolitan Opera Live in HD Season opens on Saturday, October 7 at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre with a new production of Vincenzo Bellini's bel canto tragedy, NORMA. A complimentary 45 minute pre-opera lecture by Nunzio DeFilippis will be offered in the Studio Theatre Lobby two hours before the broadcast.
Brian d'Arcy James Helps Fight Cancer by Running Chicago Marathon - 10/8/2017
Brian d'Arcy James of Netflix's series 13 Reasons Why, Academy Award-winning film Spotlight, and Tony Award-winning Broadway hit Hamilton is set to take on the 26.2-mile-long challenge of the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 8th and raise money to support cancer patients and their loved ones served by the Cancer Support Community.
SPAMILTON Closes in Chicago After Seven-Month Run - 10/8/2017
Today, the producers of 'Spamilton,' the critically acclaimed parody of 'Hamilton,' announced an October 8 closing date for the Chicago run at the Royal George Theatre (1641 N. Halsted).
ELSIE FEST 2017 - 10/8/2017
Tony Award nominee and one of the stars of the upcoming Twentieth Century Fox film The Greatest Showman, Keala Settle, as well as cast members of Broadway's Miss Saigon, and Drama Desk nominee Ari'el Stachel and Etai Benson of The Band's Visit, have been added to the line up of this year's Elsie Fest - the first outdoor music festival celebrating the songs from the stage and screen.
THE HOME PLACE Opens at Irish Rep - 10/8/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced full casting for the New York Premiere of Brian Friel's THE HOME PLACE.
Original LENNON Stars Chase, Gonzalez and More Reunite at 54 Below - 10/9/2017
Members of the original Broadway company of LENNON, which opened on Broadway in 2005, will reunite for a concert presentation of the musical at Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday, October 9th, 2017, at 9:30pm.
Michael Mott Celebrates ABANDONED HEART in Concert at The Cutting Room - 10/9/2017
As previously announced, songwriter Michael Mott will debut his second studio album, Abandoned Heart, live in concert on Monday, October 9th at 9:00PM at The Cutting Room in NYC.
Green, Musto, Vincentelli and More Preview 2017 Broadway Season on THEATER TALK - 10/9/2017
Theater Talk, winner of the 2017 Emmy Award for the Best Interview/Discussion show in the NYC area, is returning for an all-new season. The fall premiere features guests Michael Musto (NewNowNext.com), Patrick Pacheco (L.A. Times), and Elisabeth Vincentelli (The New York Times, The New Yorker, Newsday) previewing the new Broadway season along with guest co-host Jesse Green (The New York Times) and series executive producer/co-host Susan Haskins.
HEISENBERG Opens in the West End - 10/9/2017
Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle by Simon Stephens has its opening night on Monday 9 October. Directed by the Olivier and Tony award-winning Marianne Elliott, it runs at the Wyndham's Theatre in London until 6 January 2018. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the stars onstage below!
HADESTOWN Cast Recording Hosts Facebook Live Listening Party - 10/9/2017
Producers Mara Isaacs and Dale Franzen, and Brian Joosten from Warner Music Group, in collaboration with Ghostlight Records, released today the cast album for the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical Hadestown. The album was recorded live during the original run of the show at the New York Theatre Workshop.
{MY LINGERIE PLAY} Opens at Rattlestick - 10/9/2017
Tickets for the World Premiere of {my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation, the first Mainstage production of the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (Artistic Director Daniella Topol, Managing Director Annie Middleton and Associate Producer Victor Cervantes) 2017/18 Season in association with Rosalind Productions Inc. (Executive Producer Abigail Rose Solomon), are now on sale.
Producers John Lant, Tamra Pica and Write Act Repertory have announced the world premiere of FRANKENSTEIN, a new musical based on Mary Shelley's novel about the human need for love and companionship, with book, music and lyrics by Eric B. Sirota and directed by Clint Hromsco.
Edward L. Beck's SWEETENED WATER Gets Reading at Cherry Lane - 10/9/2017
A reading of the new play SWEETENED WATER by Edward L. Beck will be presented at the Cherry Lane Theatre on Monday, October 9th at 2:00 p.m.
Songwriter Michael Mott will debut his second studio album, Abandoned Heart, live in concert on Monday, October 9th at 9:00PM at The Cutting Room in NYC.
TIME AND THE CONWAYS Opens on Broadway - 10/10/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company presents the new Broadway production of J. B. Priestley's Time and the Conways, directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent). Time and the Conways returns to Broadway for the first time since its premiere in 1938. A friendly reminder that Time and the Conways begins preview performances tomorrow, September 14, 2017.
Starry THE SECRET GARDEN Arrives at TUTS - 10/10/2017
Theatrical talent from across the country will converge on Houston to bring the 5th Avenue Theatre Company and the Shakespeare Theatre Company co-production of THE SECRET GARDEN presented by Theatre Under The Stars.
ERS's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Opens at The Public - 10/10/2017
Elevator Repair Service's MEASURE FOR MEASURE, created by Elevator Repair Service and directed by John Collins, began previews on Sunday, September 17 and runs through Sunday, November 12, with an official press opening on Tuesday, October 10 at The Public Theater. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
The DREAMGIRLS Blu-ray Combo Gift Set and Digital HD will be available on October 10th. The Director's extended edition features ten minutes of additional footage including never-before-seen clips of Jennifer Hudson's auditions and screen test.
|
Juilliard Drama Launches Its 50th Anniversary Season - 10/11/2017
Juilliard Drama, celebrating its 50th anniversary, announces its 2017-18 season of fully staged productions featuring Juilliard's Group 47 acting students in their fourth and final year in the drama program.
Jane Alexander Leads FIREFLIES Premiere at Long Wharf - 10/11/2017
Jane Alexander, Denis Arndt, Judith Ivey, and Christopher Michael McFarland will star in the world premiere of Fireflies by Tony Award nominee Matthew Barber, directed by Long Wharf Theatre Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein.
Eva Noblezada Brings GIRL NO MORE to The Green Room 42 - 10/11/2017
Eva Noblezada, Tony nominee from Broadway's MISS SAIGON is bringing her premiere solo concert 'Girl No More' to The Green Room 42 for a four-week residency.
BRIGHT STAR, Featuring Carmen Cusack, Begins in L.A. - 10/11/2017
Rehearsals have begun and the full cast is set for 'Bright Star' at the Ahmanson Theatre. Presented by Center Theatre Group, the Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, with music, lyrics and story by Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner Steve Martin and Grammy winner Edie Brickell, will be directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. It begins previews October 11, opens October 20 and runs through November 19, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!
Hill, Watts Star in World Premiere of Nat 'King' Cole Show in PA - 10/11/2017
Fear the Walking Dead star and Philadelphia native Colman Domingo partners with nationally-acclaimed theatre-maker Patricia McGregor to co-author Lights Out: Nat 'King' Cole, a surprising and unsettling exploration of race and the American Dream. McGregor will also direct.
Schaubuhne Berlin's Gritty RICHARD III Arrives at BAM - 10/11/2017
Reimagining Shakespeare's rabidly ambitious king with a confrontational interpretation, Thomas Ostermeier returns to BAM with Richard III, running October 11-14 at BAM's Harvey Theater.
Music of Jerry Garcia Heads Off-Broadway in RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD - 10/11/2017
MWM Live (formerly Relevant Theatricals), the company that brought you the Tony Award-winning Million Dollar Quartet, is proud to announce RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD, a new musical featuring music & lyrics by Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter, set to open this fall at Greenwich Village's Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane).
Ayad Akhtar's New Play JUNK Brings Financial Civil War to LCT - 10/12/2017
This fall Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) in association with The Araca Group will produce Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar's new play JUNK, directed by Doug Hughes. The production will begin previews Thursday, September 14 and open on Thursday, October 12 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).
Betty Buckley Returns to Joe's Pub with STORY SONGS #2 - 10/12/2017
Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley will return to Joe's Pub at The Public with Story Songs #2 - a new collection of music - on the heels of her nationally-acclaimed album, Story Songs, from October 12-15.
Reg Rogers Leads New Version of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE at Yale Rep - 10/12/2017
Yale Repertory Theatre opens its 2017–18 season with An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen, newly translated from the Norwegian by Paul Walsh, directed by James Bundy, October 6–October 28 at Yale University Theatre (222 York Street). Opening Night is Thursday, October 12.
The Freedom Theatre's THE SIEGE Makes U.S. Premiere at NYU Skirball - 10/12/2017
NYU Skirball will present the North American premiere of the Palestinian company The Freedom Theatre's The Siege, running for 10 performances, October 12– 22, 2017.
FIRE, About Triangle Waist Company Disaster, Begins Off-Broadway - 10/12/2017
Chatillion Stage Company presents the world premiere of the new play FIRE written by Debra Whitfield (Duck Sauce Can Be Dangerous).
Hal Ackerman Talks Revised Edition of 'WRITE SCREENPLAYS THAT SELL...' - 10/12/2017
Having recently retired from his regular classroom assignments, Ackerman has turned his focus to impacting a wider, global audience of both aspiring and already-working writers with the revised and updated just-published 15th Anniversary Edition of his heralded book Write Screenplays That Sell - the Ackerman Way, from Tallfellow Press.
FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL Parody Is 'There For You' Off-Broadway - 10/13/2017
How do we get ahead of crazy if we don't know how crazy thinks? Two FBI agents (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) set out on a sinister investigative odyssey to discover the brutal answers. MINDHUNTER is coming to Netflix October 13, 2017.
Rich New Staging of RAGTIME Comes to The 5th Avenue Theatre - 10/13/2017
The 5th Avenue Theatre is creating a rich and evocative new production of Ragtime, a tale of family, heart and perseverance at the turn of the 20th century that is a timely story about the immigrants who helped make the United States the diverse and thriving nation it is today.
Vivica Fox Stars in TWO CAN PLAY THAT GAME Stage Adaptation - 10/13/2017
The original movie was met with rave reviews, instantly becoming a fan favorite and ultimately a cult classic. Over the years, the media has lauded it a 'turning point in movie history' and a 'game changer.' It is the movie 'Two Can Play That Game.' Now, an adaptation of the hit movie will be hitting the stage and touring across the country.
Natalie Weiss Stars as 'Molly' in GHOST in White Plains - 10/13/2017
The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) has announced that YouTube sensation and American Idol semi-finalist Natalie Weiss will star as 'Molly' in GHOST THE MUSICAL, onstage October 13-29.
FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Begins Off-Broadway - 10/13/2017
Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Gunther are back! Lynn Shore Entertainment, Theater Mogul and McSmith Family Entertainment present FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, the unauthorized parody of the hit TV show by the creators of Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical and 90210! The Musical. Performances are set to begin on October 13 at St. Luke's Theatre (308 West 46th Street - between 8th & 9th Avenues) and continue through December 31. The company just met the press, and BroadwayWorld is excited to share photos below!
Steven Grant Douglas Joins Natalie Weiss in GHOST at WPPAC - 10/13/2017
The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) has announced the full cast of GHOST THE MUSICAL playing October 13-29.
LONESOME TRAVELER & More Set for Schimmel Center's 2017-18 Season - 10/13/2017
Schimmel Center, at Pace University in downtown Manhattan, today announces programming for its 2017-2018 season, consisting of nearly 30 events.
Oscar Wilde's THE YOUNG KING Makes U.S. Premiere at New Victory - 10/13/2017
Prepare for the coronation of the Young King! The achingly beautiful and tender language of Oscar Wilde joins the intricate and magical world of internationally-acclaimed Slingsby theater company when The New Victory Theater is transformed from entry to exit for this enchanting and epic story.
NY, NY – TRUMP RALLY, a new short play by writer/director Sean Pollock based on Sean Dunne’s documentary of the same name, opens on October 14 at the - 10/14/2017