Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 10/6/2018
The Terrible Legend of Victoria Woodhull Extends Run at United Solo - 10/6/2018
Aretha Franklin Will Be Celebrated At Feinstein's/54 Below - 10/7/2018
Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul, who passed away on August 16th, will be celebrated in story and song at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, October 7th, at 9:30pm, in a concert directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider.
Casting Announced for The Seeing Place's World Premiere of THE HYSTERIA OF DR FAUSTUS - 10/7/2018
Borle to Make New York Directorial Debut With POPCORN FALLS - 10/8/2018
Christian Borle will make his New York directorial debut next month with the new Off-Broadway play Popcorn Falls! The show will play New York City's Davenport Theatre on 45th Street (354 W 45th between 8th and 9th avenues) and hold its official opening night on Columbus Day, Monday October 8, 2018.
Ars Nova Presents World Premiere Of RAGS PARKLAND SINGS THE SONGS OF THE FUTURE - 10/8/2018
Ars Nova, under the leadership of Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan and Managing Director Renee Blinkwolt, kicks off its 2018-2019 season at its original home with the world premiere of Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future. Created by Andrew R. Butler, a former Ars Nova resident artist and 2018 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient, this sci-fi folk concert is directed by Jordan Fein (Erin Markey's Singlet) and strengthens Ars Nova's reputation as an innovator in stretching the bounds of music-driven theater.
Epic Theatre Ensemble Returns with World Premiere of THE WINNING SIDE - 10/8/2018
Epic Theatre Ensemble returns off-Broadway with the world premiere of The Winning Side, a new play by James Wallert
Mike Faist, Tavi Gevinson, and More to Lead Second Stage's DAYS OF RAGE - 10/9/2018
Continuing its 40th Anniversary Season, Second Stage Theater has announced casting for the world premiere of Steven Levenson's play, DAYS OF RAGE, directed by Trip Cullman.
Levy, and Chanler-Berat & More Join THE Jonathan Larson PROJECT - 10/9/2018
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 'The Jonathan Larson Project' October 9 - 14. Jonathan Larson wrote Rent and tick tick BOOM, the former a landmark Broadway game-changer and the latter a beloved musical gem.
Noah Robbins, Arnie Burton & More To Star In LEWISTON And CLARKSTON At Rattlestick - 10/10/2018
RATTLESTICK PLAYWRIGHTS THEATER announces casting for the New York premieres of LEWISTON and CLARKSTON, two plays written by MacArthur Genius Grant Winner Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale, Bright New Boise, The Few) and directed by his long-term collaborator Davis McCallum.
Ngozi Anyanwu, Hunter Parrish, Among Cast Announced for the Vineyard's GOOD GRIEF - 10/11/2018
Vineyard Theatre announces dates and casting for the New York premiere of Ngozi Anyanwu's GOOD GRIEF, directed by Awoye Timpo.
Wagnerian Comedy MY PARSIFAL CONDUCTOR Will Premiere Off-Broadway This Fall - 10/11/2018
The Directors Company announces the world premiere of My Parsifal Conductor, a new play by Allan Leicht. Performances will begin on September 25 and will run through November 3 at the Marjorie S. Deane Theater at the West Side YMCA
Playwrights Horizons Presents THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Starring Jennifer Bareilles, Margo Seibert, and More - 10/12/2018
Playwrights Horizons continues its 2018-2019 season of "topicality and risk" (The New York Times) with the world premiere of PEN USA Literary Award for Drama-winning playwright Larissa Fasthorse's The Thanksgiving Play, October 12 - November 25 in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons (416 West 42nd Street).
THE PROSTITUTE UPSTAIRS - A funny and touching one woman show about justice and equality - 10/13/2018
