Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 10/6/2018

Ars Nova, under the leadership of Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan and Managing Director Renee Blinkwolt, kicks off its 2018-2019 season at its original home with the world premiere of Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future. Created by Andrew R. Butler, a former Ars Nova resident artist and 2018 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient, this sci-fi folk concert is directed by Jordan Fein (Erin Markey's Singlet) and strengthens Ars Nova's reputation as an innovator in stretching the bounds of music-driven theater.



