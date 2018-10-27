Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 10/27/2018

The Metropolitan Opera presents one of the most beloved operas in the repertory, Georges Bizet's Carmen, with performances October 30 to November 15 and again from January 9 to February 8. Starring in all performances in the title role is Clémentine Margaine, who made her celebrated Met debut in this role in 2017. YongHoon Lee and Roberto Alagna share the role of Carmen's lover, Don José. Guanqun Yu, Aleksandra Kurzak, and Susanna Phillips sing the role of Micaëla, and Kyle Ketelsen, Alexander Vinogradov, and Michael Todd Simpson portray the toreador Escamillo. Conductor Omer Meir Wellber makes his Met debut leading the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in interpreting Bizet's famous score; winter performances are conducted by Louis Langrée.



