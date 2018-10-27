Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 10/27/2018
Firstborn heads to United Solo Theatre Festival from Portland, Oregon - 10/27/2018
Jane Elias’s Solo Play, Do This One Thing For Me, Opens October 14 at The New York International Fringe Festival - 10/27/2018
Krysta Rodriguez And Andy Mientus Join 'I Put A Spell On You' Concert - 10/28/2018
SMASH stars Krysta Rodriguez and Andy Mientus will reunite in the 'Hocus Pocus Focused" Halloween Bash! The Sanderson Sisters are back from the dead, and NO ONE wants to miss their return!
Ashford, Baldwin, Orfeh and More to Perform in Crazy Rainbow Days - 10/28/2018
Following their last sold-out concert A View of the River at 54 Below/Feinstein's, the songwriting team of Will Van Dyke and Jeff Talbott are hosting Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, Tony nominees Kate Baldwin and Orfeh, and a starry list of other top-notch Broadway performers in a concert called Crazy Rainbow Days: New Songs by Will Van Dyke & Jeff Talbott at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 28th. The evening will feature never-before-heard songs from Van Dyke and Talbott's musicals, as well as several all-new songs created exclusively for the evening.
Radiotheatre returns to NYC with 10th ANNUAL H.P.Lovecraft FEST: ARKHAM! - 10/28/2018
JAMAICAN PLAYWRIGHT PAT CUMPER'S THE KEY GAME SET FOR US PREMIERE OCTOBER 17 - 10/28/2018
JAMAICAN PLAYWRIGHT PATRICIA CUMPER'S THE KEY GAME ENDS NEW YORK RUN SUNDAY OCTOBER 28 - 10/28/2018
NBC Will Broadcast WICKED Concert to Celebrate 15th Anniversary - 10/29/2018
To celebrate WICKED's 15th Anniversary on Broadway this October, NBC will throw a Halloween party for the ages with "A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway," airing Monday, October 29 at 10pm ET/PT. This televised concert featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit, WICKED, will showcase a cavalcade of special guest stars to help celebrate the music and the magic of the show that tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in.
Mike Faist, Tavi Gevinson, and More to Lead Second Stage's DAYS OF RAGE - 10/30/2018
Continuing its 40th Anniversary Season, Second Stage Theater has announced casting for the world premiere of Steven Levenson's play, DAYS OF RAGE, directed by Trip Cullman.
Ngozi Anyanwu, Hunter Parrish, Among Cast Announced for the Vineyard's GOOD GRIEF - 10/30/2018
Vineyard Theatre announces dates and casting for the New York premiere of Ngozi Anyanwu's GOOD GRIEF, directed by Awoye Timpo.
CARMEN Returns To The Metropolitan Opera, 10/30 - 10/30/2018
The Metropolitan Opera presents one of the most beloved operas in the repertory, Georges Bizet's Carmen, with performances October 30 to November 15 and again from January 9 to February 8. Starring in all performances in the title role is Clémentine Margaine, who made her celebrated Met debut in this role in 2017. YongHoon Lee and Roberto Alagna share the role of Carmen's lover, Don José. Guanqun Yu, Aleksandra Kurzak, and Susanna Phillips sing the role of Micaëla, and Kyle Ketelsen, Alexander Vinogradov, and Michael Todd Simpson portray the toreador Escamillo. Conductor Omer Meir Wellber makes his Met debut leading the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in interpreting Bizet's famous score; winter performances are conducted by Louis Langrée.
The Skivvies Return to NYC for A HALLOWEEN HOOTENANNY - 10/31/2018
The infamous Skivvies team up for their Green Room 42 return by popular demand in their well-miss SUNDAY BRUNCH PARTY. Known for their hit duo act that has toured the country stripping down music with Broadway guests, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearly are at the forefront of the cabaret industry. Come brunch, celebrate Easter, April Fool's day, and have a mimosa!
OPERATION CRUCIBLE to Premiere at the Davenport Theatre - 10/31/2018
Following its critically acclaimed run at the Brits Off Broadway Festival, the much-applauded British production of Operation Crucible premieres in New York City at The Davenport Theatre, 354 W. 45th Street, October 31, 2018 and running through December 23, 2018 at Tues-Sat - 8pm; Sat & Sun 2:30pm and 7pm.
Acclaimed high school musical POP PUNK HIGH transfers to Off-Broadway - 11/1/2018
The Music Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Be Released - 11/2/2018
The producers of the acclaimed play have announced that The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, an album of music from the internationally acclaimed stage production, will be released on 2 November 2018.
Judy Garland's Private, Long-Lost Recordings Inspire New Show Making NYC Debut - 11/3/2018
Her words. His voice. Hollywood legend Judy Garland's infamous private recordings are the basis of The Book That I'm Going to Write, By Judy Garland, faithfully adapted and performed by Jason Powell. On the heels of winning The Producer's Encore Award at Hollywood Fringe in Los Angeles, the show makes its New York City debut on November 3 at The Jerry Orbach Theater (1627 Broadway at 50th Street) for three performances through November 5.