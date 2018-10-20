Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 10/20/2018
THE PUBLIC AND PRIVATE DEATHS OF CAROL O'GRADY TO RECEIVE NYC PREMIERE - 10/20/2018
Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee and More Join Cast of NAAP's INTO THE WOODS - 10/20/2018
National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) and Prospect Theater Company are proud to partner for a third year to present a special one-night-only concert reading of Into the Woodson Saturday, October 20 at 7:30pm at The TimesCenter (242 W. 41st Street).
Hudson Stage Company Presents Nick Payne's Olivier And Drama League Nominated CONSTELLATIONS - 10/20/2018
Hudson Stage Company has announced their production of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS, directed by Mark Shanahan. CONSTELLATIONS will play a limited engagement at Whippoorwill Hall Theatre (North Castle Libraray Kent Pl. Armonk, NY). Performances begin Friday, October 19 and continue through Saturday, November 3. Opening Night is Saturday, October 20 (8 p.m.). Journalists are invited to any performance, please RSVP to katie@kampfirefilmspr.com.
Angela Matemotja Debuts New Feature Film Thriller ‘ELEVATE’ at 2018 DTLA Film Festival - 10/20/2018
Max Crumm stars in new Off-Broadway musical THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - 10/21/2018
Casting Announced for The Seeing Place's World Premiere of THE HYSTERIA OF DR FAUSTUS - 10/21/2018
THE CELL TO PRESENT WORKSHOP READING OF SANDRA A. DALEY-SHARIF’S “STRADDLING THE EDGE” AS PART OF ONGOING RESIDENCY SERIES - 10/21/2018
Encompass New Opera Theatre Presents World Premiere of Anna Christie, with Music by Edward Thomas - October 4 – 21, 2018, at Baruch Performing Arts Ce - 10/21/2018
SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY to Return - 10/22/2018
MCC Theater (Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey, William Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) is thrilled to announce their critically acclaimed, sold out, extended production of School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, written by 2017-18 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman, will return to New York, playing a strictly limited engagement this fall. Tickets are now on sale for School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play which will begin previews at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street) on Tuesday, October 16, with an official opening night set for Monday, October 22, 2018. The show is set to run through November 25, 2018. Additional information, including casting, will be announced shortly.
Miranda Releases Book of Good Morning and Goodnight Tweets - 10/23/2018
The man is non-stop! Lin-Manuel Miranda announced his latest project today on Twitter. He is going to be releasing a book of his famous good morning and goodnight tweets!
Michael C. Hall to Star in THOM PAIN at Signature Theatre - 10/23/2018
Golden Globe Award-winner Michael C. Hall ('Dexter,' 'Six Feet Under,' The Realistic Joneses) will play the title role of Thom Pain in the Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Harold Wolpert, Executive Director; James Houghton, Founder) production of Thom Pain (based on nothing), by Drama Desk Award-winning playwright Will Eno and directed by Obie Award-winner Oliver Butler. Eno was the first writer to complete Signature's Residency 5, a unique program offering three full productions over the course of five years. This is his first Legacy production since completing the program, which included productions of his play Title and Deed, and the world premieres of The Open House and Wakey, Wakey.
De'Adre Aziza, Karl Green, and More to Lead The Public's EVE'S SONG - 10/23/2018
The Public Theater announced complete casting today for the world premiere of EVE'S SONG, written by The Public's Emerging Writers Group alum and 2017-18 Tow Playwright-in-Residence, Patricia Ione Lloyd.
Radnor, Hilty & Iglehart Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OR HORRORS at Kennedy Center - 10/24/2018
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has just announced casting for its next Broadway Center Stage production of Little Shop of Horrors, running October 24-28, 2018 in the Eisenhower Theater.
Armenian Solo Show to Debut Off-Broadway - 10/24/2018
Jack O'Brien Will Direct Stoppard's THE HARD PROBLEM Off-Broadway This Fall - 10/25/2018
Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of Andre Bishop) has announced two new productions for this fall: THE HARD PROBLEM, a new play by Tom Stoppard, to be directed by Jack O'Brien, beginning performances Thursday, October 25 and opening Monday, November 19 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; and the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT, a new play by Miranda Rose Hall, to be directed by Margot Bordelon, which will begin performances Saturday, October 6, open on Monday, October 22, and run through Sunday, November 18 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street).
Noah Robbins, Arnie Burton & More To Star In LEWISTON And CLARKSTON At Rattlestick - 10/25/2018
RATTLESTICK PLAYWRIGHTS THEATER announces casting for the New York premieres of LEWISTON and CLARKSTON, two plays written by MacArthur Genius Grant Winner Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale, Bright New Boise, The Few) and directed by his long-term collaborator Davis McCallum.
Adelaide Clemens to Lead Lincoln Center Theater's THE HARD PROBLEM - 10/25/2018
Lincoln Center Theater has announced full casting for its upcoming production of THE HARD PROBLEM, a new play by Tom Stoppard, to be directed by Jack O'Brien.
"WICKED CLONE or How To Deal With The Evil" CAST RECORDING - OFFICIAL RELEASE PERFORMANCE & HALLOWEEN IMMORTAL BALL - 10/25/2018
New Yorkers To Dance For Unity In AMASS At City College Center For The Arts - 10/26/2018
Firstborn heads to United Solo Theatre Festival from Portland, Oregon - 10/27/2018
Jane Elias’s Solo Play, Do This One Thing For Me, Opens October 14 at The New York International Fringe Festival - 10/27/2018