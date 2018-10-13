Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 10/13/2018
THE PROSTITUTE UPSTAIRS - A funny and touching one woman show about justice and equality - 10/13/2018
Karl, Orfeh, and Gasteyer Join 'Best Of Shows' at Feinstein's/54 Below - 10/15/2018
Ana Gasteyer, Andy Karl and Orfeh will join the lineup for the 2018 Best in Shows, a star-studded cabaret evening benefiting the Humane Society of New York, on Monday, October 15 , 2018 at 7 pm at Feinstein's/ 54 Below. The 2018 Best in Shows, presented by Dorothy and Bill Berloni, will honor Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky. Early bird tickets go on sale today.
At This Performance... to Feature Understudies from COME FROM AWAY, BE MORE CHILL, and More, 10/15 - 10/15/2018
Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, October 15th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. This edition celebrates the 15th Anniversary of the series.
Khris Davis and DeWanda Wise to Star in Atlantic's FIREFLIES - 10/15/2018
Atlantic Theater Company announces casting for the world premiere production of Fireflies, written by Donja R. Love and directed by Saheem Ali. Fireflies is the second part of Donja R. Love's trilogy, which began with the acclaimed play Sugar in Our Wounds, also directed by Saheem Ali.
NYC Black Theater Network and Walk Tall Girl Productions/Black Theater Online, in association with Vineyard Theatre, present BLACK PLAYWRIGHTS: THE - 10/15/2018
SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY to Return - 10/16/2018
MCC Theater (Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey, William Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) is thrilled to announce their critically acclaimed, sold out, extended production of School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, written by 2017-18 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman, will return to New York, playing a strictly limited engagement this fall. Tickets are now on sale for School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play which will begin previews at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street) on Tuesday, October 16, with an official opening night set for Monday, October 22, 2018. The show is set to run through November 25, 2018. Additional information, including casting, will be announced shortly.
Freefall Frostbite Showcases Music at Feinstein's/54 Below - 10/16/2018
Whitney Bashor and More Will Star in Keen Co's ORDINARY DAYS - 10/17/2018
Today Keen announced the cast for the fourth musical, the first NY revival of Adam Gwon's acclaimed Ordinary Days: Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County), Marc delaCruz (If/Then), Sarah Lynn Marion (2013 Jimmy awards winner), and Kyle Sherman (Pete the Cat) will star.
Radiotheatre returns to NYC with 10th ANNUAL H.P.Lovecraft FEST: ARKHAM! - 10/17/2018
JAMAICAN PLAYWRIGHT PAT CUMPER'S THE KEY GAME SET FOR US PREMIERE OCTOBER 17 - 10/17/2018
THE KING, THE FINAL HOURS to Play Limited Off-Broadway Run at The Producers Club - 10/17/2018
What's it like being the most famous man in the world as you're dying? Elvis Presley was the most famous man in the world in the '50s, '60s and 70s. Even today, everyone knows the name - Elvis - but few know his story.
New Play About Gloria Steinem to Make World Premiere in New York - 10/18/2018
Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth has announced the world premiere of GLORIA: A LIFE, a new play about Gloria Steinem as a symbol of past, present and future change. The play is based on her life and work, and written by Tony Award-nominee Emily Mann (Having Our Say). It is directed by the visionary Tony Award-winning Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin).
Michelle Visage Joins EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - 10/18/2018
Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the award-winning feel good musical sensation, has announced that internationally renowned personality, Michelle Visage, will be making her West End musical debut playing the role of Miss Hedge from Thursday 18 October 2018 to Saturday 26 January 2019.
DeLanna Studi, Joanna Glushak, and More to Join Christine Lahti in GLORIA: A LIFE - 10/18/2018
Rehearsals begin today, Tuesday, September 4, in New York City for GLORIA: A Life, a new play about Gloria Steinem. The full company has been announced for the production, which features a female cast, writer, director, creative and producing team.
Wheelhouse Theater Company Will Present Return Engagement Of Kurt Vonnegut Jr.'s HAPPY BIRTHDAY WANDA JUNE - 10/18/2018
Wheelhouse Theater Company and its Founding Members Matt Harrington, David Kenner, Michael Schantz, and Jeffrey Wise announced today that due to popular demand, the company will stage a special return engagement of Kurt Vonnegut's rarely produced play HAPPY BIRTHDAY, WANDA JUNE October 18th - November 29th at The Duke on 42nd Street, a NEW 42ND STREET project, 229 West 42nd Street in Manhattan. The New York Times Critics' Pick production, which garnered unanimous rave reviews this past Spring at the Gene Frankel Theatre, offers up dynamic and often hilarious insight into a capitalist society's attempts to make socio-cultural progress in a world polarized by its moral and political outrage…or lack thereof. Jeffrey Wise will direct the production that will run through Thursday, November 29th. The official opening is set for Tuesday, October 23rd. For more information, visit http://www.wheelhousetheater.org
THE PUBLIC AND PRIVATE DEATHS OF CAROL O'GRADY TO RECEIVE NYC PREMIERE - 10/18/2018
London-Paris-Roam! - 10/18/2018
Hudson Stage Company Presents Nick Payne's Olivier And Drama League Nominated CONSTELLATIONS - 10/19/2018
Hudson Stage Company has announced their production of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS, directed by Mark Shanahan. CONSTELLATIONS will play a limited engagement at Whippoorwill Hall Theatre (North Castle Libraray Kent Pl. Armonk, NY). Performances begin Friday, October 19 and continue through Saturday, November 3. Opening Night is Saturday, October 20 (8 p.m.). Journalists are invited to any performance, please RSVP to katie@kampfirefilmspr.com.
Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee and More Join Cast of NAAP's INTO THE WOODS - 10/20/2018
National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) and Prospect Theater Company are proud to partner for a third year to present a special one-night-only concert reading of Into the Woodson Saturday, October 20 at 7:30pm at The TimesCenter (242 W. 41st Street).
Hudson Stage Company has announced their production of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS, directed by Mark Shanahan. CONSTELLATIONS will play a limited engagement at Whippoorwill Hall Theatre (North Castle Libraray Kent Pl. Armonk, NY). Performances begin Friday, October 19 and continue through Saturday, November 3. Opening Night is Saturday, October 20 (8 p.m.). Journalists are invited to any performance, please RSVP to katie@kampfirefilmspr.com.
