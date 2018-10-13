Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 10/13/2018

Wheelhouse Theater Company and its Founding Members Matt Harrington, David Kenner, Michael Schantz, and Jeffrey Wise announced today that due to popular demand, the company will stage a special return engagement of Kurt Vonnegut's rarely produced play HAPPY BIRTHDAY, WANDA JUNE October 18th - November 29th at The Duke on 42nd Street, a NEW 42ND STREET project, 229 West 42nd Street in Manhattan. The New York Times Critics' Pick production, which garnered unanimous rave reviews this past Spring at the Gene Frankel Theatre, offers up dynamic and often hilarious insight into a capitalist society's attempts to make socio-cultural progress in a world polarized by its moral and political outrage…or lack thereof. Jeffrey Wise will direct the production that will run through Thursday, November 29th. The official opening is set for Tuesday, October 23rd. For more information, visit http://www.wheelhousetheater.org



