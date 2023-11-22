Comic Relief US Will Host Inaugural Gala Honoring Philanthropist Henry R. Muño III

The gala will be held at Cipriani 25 Broadway on Monday, December 4, 2023.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

Comic Relief US has announced their inaugural U.S. gala on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Cipriani 25 Broadway. Being honored with their first-ever Visionary Award is  architect, activist, and philanthropist Owner and Chairman of premier comedy studio Funny Or Die Henry R. Muñoz III. Special guests will include Comic Relief US Founder Richard Curtis, Emmy Award-winning comedian, writer and television host John Oliver, comedian, writer, publisher, creator and star of Freeform's "Everything's Trash" Phoebe Robinson, stand-up comedian Alex Edelman, and Tony-nominated singer and actress Denée Benton, and Chairman and CEO of Medialink and Gala Chair Michael Kassan.

The inaugural gala will support Comic Relief US' long-standing mission to leverage the power of entertainment to raise funds and awareness to address our social impact goal: breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. All proceeds from the evening will support Comic Relief US' investments in programs that address both the root causes and consequences of poverty – including food insecurity, gaps in the education system, and access to housing and healthcare – to enable a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. 

“Comic Relief US believes in the transformative power of entertainment to drive true social change,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “We've seen it unite communities, create understanding, and empower action to break the insidious cycle of poverty. Our inaugural gala is an opportunity for us to celebrate the reach and impact of Comic Relief US, which has raised over $421 million for children and families around the world.”

“I want to thank Comic Relief US for their many years of using the power of entertainment to create change in the lives of families and children around the world,” said Henry Muñoz III, Owner and Chairman of Funny Or Die. “I'm humbled by this honor; to me, being a visionary is simply being able to see what is overlooked, from underrepresented voices in the media to the needs of the underserved. I join my colleagues at Funny Or Die in applauding Comic Relief US for spreading their vision of comedy as a healing and helpful social force, and we pledge our continued support of their work.”

"Laughter is not just the best medicine, it also heals and comforts and brings people together.  It's when people come together that extraordinary things happen,” said Richard Curtis, Co-Founder & Vice-Chair of Comic Relief. “As we get ready to host our inaugural gala, I'm enormously proud of what Comic Relief US has accomplished and continually astonished by the generosity of our supporters and the American public. Comic Relief has been my life's greatest joy - I'm excited to share that joy with our community, and with some of the greatest champions working to address child poverty." 

The gala will begin at 6:30PM ET with red carpet arrivals and a cocktail reception, followed by dinner, and an entertaining program featuring performances from John Oliver, Phoebe Robinson, Denée Benton, Alex Edelman, and the Brooklyn United Marching Band.

For ticket information and pricing, or for information about sponsorship opportunities, please visit: Click Here




