Comfy Classical Will Bring Cello and Violin Performances to Manhattan's Oldest Farmhouse

Dyckman Farmhouse Museum will host Comfy Classical, a relaxed music salon, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 6 to 8 PM. Doors open at 5:45 PM at the museum, 4881 Broadway in Inwood, the last remaining farmhouse on Manhattan island.

Cellist Sasha Ono and violinist Emily Garrison will perform a program spanning classical repertoire, tango and string arrangements of popular songs. The evening is curated to feel like a night at a close friend's home: performers and guests alike come in loungewear, refreshments are served, and music floating through the candlelit farmhouse.

The dress code is comfy clothes. Guests are welcome to bring a blanket or pillow if they would like to sit on the floor.

Ono founded Comfy Classical on the belief that rest, comfort and creative socializing are essential to a fulfilling life. The series pairs top-tier chamber musicians with a multi-sensory, low-pressure setting, and has introduced many first-time listeners to classical chamber music.

'Bringing Comfy Classical to Dyckman Farmhouse will be one of the most cozy fall experiences we've put together yet! Guests will be able to enjoy tea and assorted refreshments from local vendors as they enjoy a comfy, creative evening together.'

The event is open to all ages. Advance registration is strongly encouraged because space is limited. Seating is first come, first served.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming