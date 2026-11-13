Colin Donnell and Patti Murin to Join Workshop of BEAUTIFUL LITTLE FOOL

Colin Donnell and Patti Murin will join a workshop of the new musical BEAUTIFUL LITTLE FOOL directed by Michael Greif with a presentation taking place in New York on Thursday, November 19th.

With music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau and a book by Mona Mansour, the show tells the story of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald through the eyes of their daughter Scottie, as she rediscovers the lives and writings of her brilliant and tempestuous parents.

The cast includes Donnell as F. Scott, Murin as Scottie and Corneau as Zelda as well as various roles played by Bill English and Haven Burton. Music direction is by Jesse Kissel.

BEAUTIFUL LITTLE FOOL was commissioned by New Works Provincetown and a developmental production took place this past winter in London at Southwark Playhouse. Read reviews for the production!

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