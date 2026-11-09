Classical Arts: Lincoln in the Bardo, Dudamel Conducts Tosca, Paul Taylor & More in NYC This Week

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The week of Nov. 9-15 is anchored by opera. The Met's new Lincoln in the Bardo reaches its final performance on Saturday, Nov. 14, while Medea, Tosca and La Bohème continue on the same stage. Across town, Carnegie Hall hosts a single concert performance of Tosca under Gustavo Dudamel on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Juilliard supplies much of the new and free material. A conductor makes his debut with the Juilliard Orchestra, and a quartet gives a world premiere, and the opera program opens a Rossini and Rota double bill. Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center also has a run of evenings in the Rose Studio and Alice Tully Hall.

Dance is busy at every scale, from Paul Taylor Dance Company at the Koch Theater to GALLIM at the Joyce, a premiere from VISIONS Contemporary Ballet in Harlem, and works-in-progress in Long Island City.

The Week's Highlights

Last chance: Lincoln in the Bardo

Metropolitan Opera House · Oct. 19–Nov. 14

Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek adapt George Saunders's Booker Prize-winning novel in this new Met production, which gives its final performance on Saturday, Nov. 14. The story unfolds in the bardo, a transitional realm where the spirit of Willie, Abraham Lincoln's 11-year-old son, lingers while his grieving father visits the tomb. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts. Peter Mattei sings Lincoln, and For anyone curious about new American opera on the Met's main stage, this is the final week to see it at the Metropolitan Opera House.

Tickets & info · Details

One night only: Dudamel Conducts Tosca at Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall - Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage · Sun., Nov. 15

Gustavo Dudamel conducts Puccini's Tosca in a concert performance at Carnegie Hall, presented by the New York Philharmonic. It is a single evening, Sunday, Nov. 15. Puccini's tale of a jealous diva, a painter and a ruthless police chief, first heard in Rome in 1900, moves quickly and never lets up. A concert setting removes the sets and puts the orchestra and the score at the center of the drama. The Met's David McVicar staging of Tosca is also running this season for listeners who want both a staged and a concert Tosca. The Carnegie evening is the one to mark on the calendar.

Tickets & info · Details

Podium debut: Juilliard Orchestra Conducted by José Luis Gómez

Alice Tully Hall · Sat., Nov. 14

José Luis Gómez, music director of the Tucson Symphony, makes his Juilliard Orchestra debut at Alice Tully Hall on Saturday, Nov. 14. He leads Mahler's Symphony No. 1, the early score nicknamed Titan, which moves between dance, folk music and a funeral march. The program also includes Elgar's Cello Concerto and Lera Auerbach's symphonic poem Icarus, a symphonic poem by Juilliard alumna Lera Auerbach. A free pre-concert lecture, part of the Prelude series, runs from 6:15 to 7:15 pm at Juilliard Station, at Broadway and 66th Street, and is open to all ticket holders.

Tickets & info · Details

Free world premiere: Honors Chamber Music Showcase

The Juilliard School · Sun., Nov. 15

Juilliard's Honors Chamber Music Showcase gives the world premiere of Alex Robertson's String Quartet No. 1, titled "Versetti," on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Paul Hall. Alongside the new quartet are two established works, Mendelssohn's String Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 44 No. 3, and Charles Ives's Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano. The pairing of a Romantic quartet with a new one makes for a compact, varied program. Admission is free and no tickets are required, which makes this one of the easier ways to hear a new work this week.

Tickets & info · Details

Rare double bill: Juilliard Opera Presents "La scala di seta" and "I due timidi"

The Juilliard School · Nov. 14–19

Juilliard Opera pairs two one-act Italian comedies written more than a century apart. Rossini's La scala di seta is a farsa comica whose overture is a concert-hall staple, and Nino Rota's radio opera I due timidi, a rarity from the composer best known for The Godfather theme, shares its sitcom-like setups. John Matsumoto Giampietro directs, and Patrick Furrer conducts the Juilliard Orchestra. The first performance is Saturday, Nov. 14, and the run continues through Thursday, Nov. 19. Both works are short and light, and the Rota gives audiences a chance to hear something they are unlikely to encounter often.

Tickets & info · Details

New Taylor works: Paul Taylor Dance Company 2026 Season

David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center · Nov. 3–22 · $30–$230

Paul Taylor Dance Company's season at the David H. Koch Theater mixes the founder's classics with a good deal that is new. Resident Choreographers Lauren Lovette and Robert Battle each contribute a world premiere, and Pam Tanowitz's work is a New York premiere. The company also takes on Battle's No Longer Silent and Alwin Nikolais's Tensile Involvement for the first time, and Battle's Under the Rhythm returns. The season runs through Sunday, Nov. 22, with tickets from $30 to $230, so there are The season runs through Sunday, Nov. 22, with tickets from $30 to $230, offering a chance to see how the company is shaping its repertory beyond Taylor's own dances.

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The Week at a Glance

Monday, Nov. 9

Jeff Harnar - I KNOW THINGS NOW: My Life in Sondheim’s Words at Birdland Jazz Club, 7 pm

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance: CLD Fall Salon at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

Ida Kavafian, violin at The Rose Studio

Wednesday, Nov. 11

GALLIM at The Joyce Theater (opens; through Nov. 15)

Sonatenabend at The Juilliard School

Tchaikovsky’s Quartet No. 1 in D major for Strings at The Rose Studio

adaku, part 2: she shivers with it at BAM Fisher (opens; through Nov. 15)

Thursday, Nov. 12

Capricious at Alice Tully Hall

Ensemble Connect at The Juilliard School

Sonic Spectrum I at The Rose Studio

Friday, Nov. 13

Hesperides at Douglas Dunn Studio (opens; through Nov. 21)

Historical Performance Chamber Music at the Metropolitan Museum of Art at The Juilliard School

Legacy in Sound: Ithaca College at Lincoln Center at Alice Tully Hall

Patrick Casey and Cassandra Csencsitz: Solo Piano Concert Season at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

VISIONS Contemporary Ballet presents We People at The Riverside Theater (opens; through Nov. 15)

Saturday, Nov. 14

HopeBoykinDance at The Apollo's Victoria Theater 1, 2 pm

Forza Dance's Shindig at Ailey Citigroup theater

Juilliard Opera Presents "La scala di seta" and "I due timidi" at The Juilliard School (opens; through Nov. 19)

Juilliard Orchestra Conducted by José Luis Gómez at Alice Tully Hall

Sunday, Nov. 15

NJMEA All-State Mixed Chorus and Orchestra at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 6 pm

Dudamel Conducts Tosca at Carnegie Hall at Carnegie Hall - Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Fertile Ground: New Works Showcase - November 15th at Green Space

Honors Chamber Music Showcase at The Juilliard School

The Schumann Quartet at Alice Tully Hall

Opera

La Bohème — Metropolitan Opera House · Sept. 25–Apr. 29. Puccini's La Bohème in Franco Zeffirelli's staging, which the Met has presented for 45 years. Tickets · Details

Medea — Metropolitan Opera House · Oct. 30–Nov. 21. Cherubini's seldom-staged Medea stars Sonya Yoncheva as the sorceress and Michael Spyres as the faithless Giasone, in David McVicar's production for the Met. Tickets · Details

Tosca — Metropolitan Opera House · Nov. 1–May 27 · 7:30 pm. Puccini's Tosca in David McVicar's Met production, set in three Roman locations. Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Daniele Rustioni both conduct during the season. Tickets · Details

Orchestras & Large Ensembles

Capricious — Alice Tully Hall · Thu., Nov. 12. The American Classical Orchestra plays Capricious at Alice Tully Hall, a program that draws on Weber's Oberon, the 1826 opera written for Charles Kemble after Der Freischütz. Tickets · Details

Legacy in Sound: Ithaca College at Lincoln Center — Alice Tully Hall · Fri., Nov. 13. Ithaca College's School of Music, Theatre, and Dance brings its students to Alice Tully Hall, in a program centered on the next generation of music educators and performers. Tickets · Details

NJMEA All-State Mixed Chorus and Orchestra — New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ · Sun., Nov. 15 · 6 pm. The New Jersey Music Educators Association's All-State Mixed Chorus and Orchestra perform together at NJPAC in Newark. Tickets · Details

Chamber Music & Recitals

Ida Kavafian, violin — The Rose Studio · Tue., Nov. 10. Violinist Ida Kavafian appears in the Rose Studio in a Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center presentation. Tickets · Details

Sonatenabend — The Juilliard School · Wed., Nov. 11. Juilliard's Collaborative Piano department presents a Sonatenabend in Paul Hall, an evening of sonatas pairing instrumentalists or singers with pianists. Admission is free. Tickets · Details

Tchaikovsky’s Quartet No. 1 in D major for Strings — The Rose Studio · Wed., Nov. 11. The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center turns to Tchaikovsky's String Quartet No. 1 in D major in the Rose Studio. Tickets · Details

Ensemble Connect — The Juilliard School · Thu., Nov. 12. Ensemble Connect, the Juilliard-affiliated group of young musician-leaders, gives an evening of chamber music that is also livestreamed. Tickets · Details

Sonic Spectrum I — The Rose Studio · Thu., Nov. 12. Sonic Spectrum I is a Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center program in the intimate Rose Studio. Tickets · Details

Patrick Casey and Cassandra Csencsitz: Solo Piano Concert Season — The DiMenna Center for Classical Music · Fri., Nov. 13. The first of a season of solo piano concerts at the DiMenna Center, with Bach's Italian Concerto, Chopin's Ballade No. 3 and Rachmaninoff's Sonata, Op. 36. Tickets · Details

The Schumann Quartet — Alice Tully Hall · Sun., Nov. 15. The Schumann Quartet plays Alice Tully Hall in a Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center presentation. Tickets · Details

Early Music, Choral & Vocal

Historical Performance Chamber Music at the Metropolitan Museum of Art — The Juilliard School · Fri., Nov. 13. Juilliard students play historical music on period instruments, with conversation linking the music to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's collection. Free admission, with no tickets required. Tickets · Details

New Music & Crossover

Jeff Harnar - I KNOW THINGS NOW: My Life in Sondheim’s Words — Birdland Jazz Club · Mon., Nov. 9 · 7 pm. Jeff Harnar sings I Know Things Now, a personal cabaret portrait built from Sondheim songs. Jon Weber is music director and pianist, with Steve Doyle on bass and Ray Marchica on drums. Sondra Lee directed. Tickets · Details

Dance

ETD's 20th Anniversary Celebration and Hearts on Fire Performance — Slate · Nov. 8–9 · General Admission: $25, VIP Priority…. Eryc Taylor Dance marks 20 years with Hearts on Fire, a 35-minute dance-theatre work set to Beth Hart's music, tracing the many forms love can take, from passion and desire to healing. Tickets · Details

Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance: CLD Fall Salon — The DiMenna Center for Classical Music · Tue., Nov. 10. Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance presents a salon spanning nearly two decades of its work, including Facets, Veiled, the new Counter-part and an evolving Folk Rock Icons, at the DiMenna Center. Tickets · Details

GALLIM — The Joyce Theater · Nov. 11–15. GALLIM returns to The Joyce Theater with a repertory program as it approaches its 20th anniversary season in 2027. Tickets · Details

adaku, part 2: she shivers with it — BAM Fisher, Brooklyn · Nov. 11–15. BAM Fisher hosts adaku, part 2: she shivers with it, a work of sound, song and movement about a young woman's spiritual awakening. Tickets · Details

Hesperides — Douglas Dunn Studio · Nov. 13–21 · ﻿Purchase tickets on Eventbrite…. Douglas Dunn's, with design by Mimi Gross, Lauren Parrish and Jacob Burckhardt. It runs about an hour at the Douglas Dunn Studio. Tickets · Details

VISIONS Contemporary Ballet presents We People — The Riverside Theater · Nov. 13–15 · Seniors and students $25 with advance…. Harlem's VISIONS Contemporary Ballet returns to the Riverside Theater with We People, themed on democracy and respect, including the premiere of Liberty by Ranardo-Domeico Grays. Tickets · Details

Forza Dance's Shindig — Ailey Citigroup theater · Sat., Nov. 14 · $25–$75. Forza Dance opens its fifth season with Shindig at the Ailey Citigroup Theater: a 65-minute repertory performance followed by a celebration with a raffle. Tickets · Details

HopeBoykinDance — The Apollo's Victoria Theater 1 · Sat., Nov. 14 · 2 pm. Choreographer Hope Boykin, a two-time Bessie Award winner and Ailey alumna, presents works from more than two decades, with guest artists, at The Apollo. Tickets · Details

Fertile Ground: New Works Showcase - November 15th — Green Space, Long Island City · Sun., Nov. 15 · $20–$25. Green Space in Long Island City hosts its monthly Fertile Ground series, where six choreographers show works-in-progress and take audience feedback in a discussion moderated by Valerie Green. Tickets · Details

Last Chance: Closing This Week

ETD's 20th Anniversary Celebration and Hearts on Fire Performance at Slate closes Mon., Nov. 9. Tickets · Details

Lincoln in the Bardo at Metropolitan Opera House closes Sat., Nov. 14. Tickets · Details

More This Week

Classical music

2026-27 VYC Bridge Program Tuition Payment — Lincoln Center · July 1–June 1. Tickets · Details

Medea, Paul Taylor Dance Company and Hesperides all continue into the following week. The full listings have the rest of the city's calendar.