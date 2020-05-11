Christian Borle and Jessica Vosk to Join ACT of Connecticut's Next HAPPY HOUR

ACT's next "Happy Hour" is Friday, May 15 at 7pm. Join Daniel C. Levine, Bryan Perri, and Katie Diamond as they chat LIVE with today's hottest Broadway stars. This week, they will be joined by Christian Borle and Jessica Vosk!

Christian Borle won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical as Shakespeare in Something Rotten, as well as the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Play as Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher. Other Broadway credits include: Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Amour, Spamalot, Mary Poppins, Legally Blonde, Falsettos, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. TV credits include Masters of Sex, The Good Wife, and Smash. He also starred as Max on NBC's Sound of Music Live. Most recently, Christian played the Dentist in the off Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Jessica Vosk played Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway for two years. She recently starred in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center and the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About. Other Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. Jessica starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story.

Join the Happy Hour live on Facebook:



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





