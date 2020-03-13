Chicago Preview of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Canceled

Click Here for More Articles on Once Upon a One More Time

Emily Skinner posted on Facebook that the Chicago preview of Once Upon a One More Time has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

Once Upon a One More Time, a new Broadway-bound musical comedy set to the smash hit music of Grammy Award-winning superstar Britney Spears.

Once Upon A Time... Cinderella, Snow White, and the other fairytale princesses gather for their book club, when - oh, baby baby! - a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation. Could there really be more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss? Set to the songs of Britney Spears, the Princess of Pop herself, ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME is an uproarious, irreverent look at the towering challenges, charms, and choices involved in finding that most elusive of endings: Happily Ever After.





