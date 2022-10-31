Chet Walker Remembered by Broadway's Dance Community

This edition of Industry Trends appeared earlier in BroadwayWorld's Industry Pro Newsletter. Want to be the first to know about the latest industry trends? Click here to sign up!

There are a ton of people involved with putting on every show you see. And so many of those people inspire other people -- whether the audience knows their names or not. Part of being in this industry is knowing that the lights aren't necessarily going to dim for everyone who had an impact on the artform.

When dancer/choreographer/teacher Chet Walker -- a Fosse dancer who later co-conceived FOSSE and choreographed the 2013 PIPPIN revival -- died on October 21, an obituary was posted, but it couldn't convey the amount of Broadway dancers and choreographers he touched.

"He loved dancers and he believed in things that we could do before we knew we could do them," performer/choreographer/teacher Rachelle Rak told BroadwayWorld. "He knew we could all act and sing and tell the story. What was amazing about Chet was that he would be telling you a story about something and you didn't realize that he was giving you notes or insight to what he wanted you to do or feel."

Lisa Gajda, who retired from the industry after 18 Broadway shows, likewise praised Walker's ability to teach. "He was a real coach," she said. "I believe he was his best self when he was with a dancer, in a process, hoping to make them better or ignite something in them. He was his best self, and brought the best out of other people, when he was in that place of wanting to pass something on."

Walker also worked with some of today's best known Broadway choreographers when they were dancers.

"The thing that I remember about Chet was his undeniable devotion and loyalty for Bob Fosse's work and his incredible sense of respect for the master," Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo said, recalling his time workshopping FOSSE pre-Broadway. "Chet was really at the helm of making so many of us learn the vocabulary. He was tireless about his insistence on position and the details, making sure that it was taught properly. We respected it so much."

Three-time Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler recalled meeting Walker in his first year in New York City and working with him twice before being offered FOSSE. Working with Walker, Gwen Verdon and a small group of dancers on what would become FOSSE was an unbelievable experience for Blankenbuehler, as was performing in the show on Broadway.

"From moment one, Chet was always so inspirational," Blankenbuehler stated. "He was a force in the studio. An energy. He was like a pied piper, calling people to follow. And we loved being in the studio because he loved dancing. He loved detail. He loved dancers. I'll never forget how blessed I felt to be in that community of dancers. It was a true honor."

Blankenbuehler also spent time with Walker at Jacob's Pillow, where Walker was Director of the Musical Theater Program.

"Those weeks in the barn at Jacob's Pillow are some of the greatest memories I have ever had on the dance floor," he explained. "Total inspiration all around me. Dancers exploding with dedication and love. And that entire program was carried by the wave of passion that was Chet Walker. I choreographed much of the show BANDSTAND on one of those trips to Jacob's Pillow. Like my time with him at 20 years of age, my time with him in the rehearsal studio of FOSSE, the time I was blessed to have at Jacob's Pillow, was a gift given to me by Chet."

"So many of us had our lives changed by Chet," Blankenbuehler added. "I hope we can carry some of his passion and love for dance and dancers into the future in his name."

