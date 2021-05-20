Cher Confirms Production on Upcoming Biopic

On the eve of celebrating her 75th birthday, Cher announced on twitter that a movie biopic of her life is in the works with Universal Pictures.

The film will be produced by Judy Craymer (MAMMA MIA! The Movie, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again) and Gary Goetzman (MAMMA MIA! The Movie, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, News of the World, Greyhound) and Cher.

The untitled biopic will be written by Oscar-winning writer Eric Roth (Munich, The Insider, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Forrest Gump, A Star is Born and more recently producer of Mank). Roth previously worked with Cher on the classic film Suspect.

Cher's life was previously dramatized on Broadway with "The Cher Show," which opened in 2018 and starred Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond in the title roles.

Commented producer Judy Craymer: "Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true-life odyssey to the big screen. One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher's larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth, and vision. Her unparalleled success in music film and tv has inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences."

See Cher's tweeted announcement here: