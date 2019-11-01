Check Out the Great Positions On and Off Stage in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 11/1

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/01/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings ona cting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs: Wardrobe Dresser for a limited run

Wardrobe Dressers needed for a limited run at the Park Avenue Armory. Key dates: November 20-January 15 8 show week Responsibilities: -Run of show duties, backstage dressing -General preparation duties - pressing, steaming, dressing, basic maintenance, etc Must have 2+years professional experience. Must possess organization skills, professional decorum, ability to work within a group, adaptability, etc. Please reply with CV for further inquiry on rate and details.... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Ticket Services Shift Supervisor

The Ticket Services Shift Supervisor is an hourly non-exempt, part-time position that works as part of the Ticket Services team to provide a high level of customer service to all audiences and staff as related to ticketing for visitation, programs, and productions. The Ticket Services Shift Supervisor serves as the manager-on-duty when neither the Senior Ticket Services Manager nor Assistant Ticket Services Manager is present. In addition to daily box office processes, the supervisors ensure th... (more)

: Theater at Monmouth Holds Maine EPAs and General Auditions

Theater at Monmouth will hold its annual EPAs and General Auditions in Maine on Monday, December 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Cumston Hall, 795 Main Street, Monmouth, ME. NYC EPA's will be held on Thursday, January 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Actors' Equity Audition Center; appointments for the NYC EPA should be made through AEA directly. Theater at Monmouth seeks energetic and dynamic performers for the 2020 Summer Repertory Season as well as other projects throughout the year... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Grants Manager

Overall Description: Reporting to the Director of Advancement, the Grants Manager is responsible for supporting the grant program at Northlight for all campaigns, including maintaining a master calendar of all reporting and filing deadlines; researching and writing new grant opportunities; and assisting the Director of Advancement in the completion of renewing grants. Additionally, this position researches new corporate and government grant opportunities and writes LOIs and reports as assigned... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Production Manager - Logistics and Facilities

Hudson Scenic Studio is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation and painted drops servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. The Assistant Production Manager reports to the Lead Production Manager and is responsible for numerous logistical and administrative tasks with a focus on trucking, building facilities and health and safety. Key Responsibilities: •Oversee wareho... (more)

: SPRING 2020 CASTING INTERNSHIP - Laura Stanczyk Productions & Brick Wall Theatrical LLC.

Laura Stanczyk Productions & Brick Wall Theatrical LLC. - SPRING 2020 CASTING INTERNSHIP New York, NY Laura Stanczyk Productions & Brick Wall Theatrical LLC. is seeking energetic, hard-working, highly organized students for FULL-TIME and PART-TIME internships. We can only consider Students (both full and part time) for this position, and are happy to arrange for school credit. Position starts on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 and goes through to mid-May. If the opportunity is available for ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Human Resources Assistant

The Public Theater is looking for a Human Resources Assistant! This role will be supporting the daily administrative processes of a high-volume department. The HR team at The Public Theater helps to create an engaging employee experience for an incredibly talented group of colleagues across artistic, production and administrative departments. S/he will work with the rest of the team to drive continued improvement towards our goal of being trusted advisors across the Public. This position repo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

Weston Playhouse Theatre (Weston) is Vermont's oldest continually producing professional theatre. For over 80 years, Weston has created adventurous, life-affirming dramatic and musical productions performed by established and emerging theatre artists. The company is regarded by audiences and critics alike for producing at a consistently high level and is staking its claim as an important institutional force in the development of new theatrical work. In 1988, with the for-profit summer stock ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Payroll Administrator

The Public Theater is seeking an organized Payroll Administrator to join the Public's Finance staff. The Payroll Administrator's primary responsibility is timely and accurate payroll submission in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. The Payroll Administrator will report to the Manager of Finance and Payroll and work closely with the Finance Assistant and HR team. Key Role Accountabilities: Payroll: • Provide timely, accurate data entry in latest version of ADP Workforce Now • Enter new... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Director/Choreo for "Peter Pan" Musical Theatre Production in Shanghai

We are looking for a Director (with Choreography background) to direct the "Peter Pan" Musical in Shanghai in Feb 2020. Cast are children and youth. Rehearsals from Feb 3-8 and show is on Feb 9. Qualifications in Musical Theatre and in Directing needed. Having worked with youth in productions before will be an advantage. Candidates please send CV, headshot, expected package together with past video show reference to info@harmonytree.com.hk with attention to Ms Chan. Thanks... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. An Assistant Technical Designer is responsible for assisting in the technical design process from concept to creation of shop drawings as well as sourcing and ordering based on project needs. Wages are hourly and competitive... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Top Fitness Studio needs Dance Cardio Instructors

Apply directly at www.thetalenthack.com https://www.thetalenthack.com/jobs/dance-cardio-fitness-instructor-new-york?utm_source=broadwayworld&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=305-instructor-bwayworld We are seeking our next badass instructor to teach our wild, high-energy dance cardio classes. No fitness experience required. Looking for smart, creative, and full-the-fuck-out dancers. If you know how to bring the party wherever you are, then this is the job for you. A position as a ((305)... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Talent Manager

We are a strong boutique bi-coastal talent & literary management company based in New York, that truly believes in re-defining what management means every day. After several years of being a duo, we are looking to expand our office and add another manager (not just any manager, but the right one who will gel with us). Seeking someone with leadership qualities and the mindset to be a team player as we work together on every client. This is not a position for someone who wants to be Top Dog. In... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Front Desk Supervisor

The Public Theater is seeking a Front Desk Supervisor who will report to the Director of Operations Administration and provide overall administrative and operational support to the organization's fast-paced Front Desk for both its home location at 425 Lafayette Street and upcoming rehearsal studios at 440 Lafayette Street. Responsibilities: • Supervise team of full-time and part-time Front Desk Attendants • Cover Front Desk duties • Maintain Front Desk Handbook • Lead hiring and trai... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Assistant

Development Assistant Brooklyn Youth Chorus seeks a full-time Development Coordinator to join its development team during a time of significant growth and excitement in the organization's 28-year history. This individual will play a critical role in supporting all development functions and will have the opportunity to gain skills within the organization's growing fundraising department. The Development Assistant is a full-time, non-exempt position, which will report directly to the Director o... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Production Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a positive and outgoing Assistant Production Manager to join our staff! Each Assistant Production Manager reports to a Production Manager and works closely with their PM on assigned projects. All Assistant Production Managers collaborate with staff across production departments, and with each other to maintain shared department resources and work processes. Assistant Production Managers may also provide support and supervision for readings and other events. THE ... (more)

: Manager of Community Partnerships, Public Works

The Public Theater is looking for an experienced Manager of Community Partnerships to join the Public Works program. Public Works, a major program of The Public Theater, aims to restore and build community by connecting people through theater-both performing it and experiencing it-reminding us that we're all in this together. Working with partner organizations in all 5 boroughs, Public Works invites community members to take classes, attend performances, and join in the creation of ambitious... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development and Communications

Pig Iron is seeking a Director of Development and Communications to join our ambitious and joyful team. In collaboration with Pig Iron's Managing Director, Artistic Directors, and Board, the Director of Development and Communications will work to provide the necessary resources for the continued advancement of the company's artistry and its MFA/Certificate program (offered in partnership with University of the Arts). Responsibilities will include major gift cultivation and solicitation; wri... (more)

: Office Manager & Executive Assistant

POSITION AVAILABLE OFFICE MANAGER & EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT to the General Director Type of Employment: Salaried, non-exempt Reports to: General Director Central Role: Ensure the efficient operation of the office of the General Director OFFICE MANAGER RESPONSIBILITIES: • Assess all inquiries to the General Director, coordinating with and/or delegating to the appropriate individual(s) to determine the proper response and course of action (e.g. for media requests coordinate with the Manager o... (more)

: AUDITIONS: The Importance of Being Earnest

The Importance of Being Earnest, A Trivial Comedy for Serious People is a play by Oscar Wilde. First performed on 14 February 1895 at the St James's Theatre in London, it is a farcical comedy in which the protagonists maintain fictitious personae to escape burdensome social obligations. Working within the social conventions of late Victorian London, the play's major themes are the triviality with which it treats institutions as serious as marriage, and the resulting satire of Victorian ways. It... (more)

Internships: Winter/Spring Internships

The New Group, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theaters, is proud to offer a rigorous and competitive internship program in order to develop and empower the next wave of exceptional theater professionals. The New Group is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. In addition to producing four productions in our 2019/20 season, the organization's New Group/New Works play and musical development program champions or... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Production and Facilities Manager

The Associate Production and Facilities Manager of the Wilma Theater oversees and maintains the Theater's the main building (theater and offices) and their offsite Rehearsal Hall. The primary functions of the APFM are to assist in the weekly operations of the Production Department, manage the physical plant, and oversee the maintenance necessary to ensure safe and efficient operations, providing maintenance as necessary. Specifically, the APFM , in addition to tracking production payroll, sched... (more)

Part Time Jobs: TKTS Patron Services Representative

Patron Services Representatives are the official face of Theatre Development Fund on the TKTS lines at Times Square, South Street Seaport and Lincoln Center. They assist patrons at the booths with all of their questions and are primarily charged with discussing the current theatrical offerings with potential ticket buyers. The goal of a Patron Services Representative is not to "push" or "sell" certain shows or seats, but rather to help our patrons to make informed decisions for themselves and g... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Marketing and Communications

Classification: Full-time Reports to: Managing Director Salary: DOQ The Tony Award-winning Berkeley Repertory Theatre seeks a full-time director of marketing and communications to administer the activities of a full-service in-house agency responsible for an annual audience of 200,000 and revenue exceeding $9 million. This person: Serves as a critical member of the senior management team responsible for realizing the strategic ambitions of the Theatre. Manages a staff including senior m... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Project Manager, Brand Studio

The Brand Studio department of The Public oversees the creation of all visual/graphic assets for the organization, including but not limited to marketing collateral, show artwork, building signage, digital assets, merchandising, stationary, and more. The Brand Studio department is also responsible for maintaining the visual brand standards of the organization as relates to our seasonal and institutional design guidelines. The Public Theater seeks a Project Manager to oversee requests and fu... (more)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You