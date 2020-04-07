Check Out The New Line Of Merch Supporting The Actors Fund In The Theatre Shop - Designed By Broadway Fans!
Last week we announced a contest to design a shirt that we'd sell in the Theatre Shop with 100% of proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund! Today we are excited to announce the four winners and debut their shirts - now on sale!
We sold a record amount of T-shirts in benefit of The Actors Fund last week with our original line, and we're very excited to expand with these very snazzy shirts!
And of course check out the shirts we launched in the store last week!
Also New To The Shop: Definitions Shirts!
BroadwayWorld has also launched a new line of definitions shirts featuring performer, stage manager, ensemble, Broadway and more! Check out the full line!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrea Bocelli Will Stream A Live Performance From The Duomo In Milan On Easter Sunday
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)
PHOTO: Corey Cott and Brother Casey Shave Their Heads For Charity
Broadway's Corey Cott and his brother, Riverdale's Casey Cott, have shaved their heads for charity!... (read more)
Broadway Jukebox: Get Whipped Into Shape with 50 Songs for a Broadway Workout!
Feeling on your own and wishing you were somehow outside again? Let us help! Stretch your muscles and get your heart pumping with our specially curate... (read more)
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)
PHOTO: Corey Cott and Brother Casey Shave Their Heads For Charity
Broadway's Corey Cott and his brother, Riverdale's Casey Cott, have shaved their heads for charity!... (read more)
Broadway Jukebox: Get Whipped Into Shape with 50 Songs for a Broadway Workout!
Feeling on your own and wishing you were somehow outside again? Let us help! Stretch your muscles and get your heart pumping with our specially curate... (read more)