Check Out The New Line Of Merch Supporting The Actors Fund In The Theatre Shop - Designed By Broadway Fans!

Last week we announced a contest to design a shirt that we'd sell in the Theatre Shop with 100% of proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund! Today we are excited to announce the four winners and debut their shirts - now on sale!

We sold a record amount of T-shirts in benefit of The Actors Fund last week with our original line, and we're very excited to expand with these very snazzy shirts!

Designed by

Catherine Truskolawski Designed by

Evan Tynan Designed by

Danielle Welch Designed by

Meg Smith

And of course check out the shirts we launched in the store last week!

Also New To The Shop: Definitions Shirts!

BroadwayWorld has also launched a new line of definitions shirts featuring performer, stage manager, ensemble, Broadway and more! Check out the full line!





