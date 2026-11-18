We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

In this edition, we catch up with Charlotte Odusanya who is playing Lily Rose in Midnight off-Broadway. Below, she takes us backstage at the Daryl Roth Theatre (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of her favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!

Charlotte is returning to Midnight after its workshop run in the U.K. Her National Tour credits include The Wiz and Rent (25th Anniversary Farewell Tour). Other favorite credits include Dreamgirls, Little Shop of Horrors, and Who Is Jimmy Pants?.

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What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

I get to the theatre about two hours earlier before half hour. The first thing I do is start my vocal prep. This show is very vocally demanding so the sooner I start my prep the better. I don’t think I’ve ever consumed as much liquid as I have then during this show process.

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

The last thing I do is pray backstage. Sometimes my wonderful cast mates will join me.

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

I LOVE chips and crackers. Anything that’s carby and crunchy I will devour. They’re my weakness. Veggie straws, Goldfish, pretzels, Chex mix. You name it, I’ll eat it!

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

I make a specific sound to the wig crew when I pass them on the way to backstage. It’s a call and response game we have going on.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

The top must haves in my dressing room are my bible, my travel steamer, my sleeping bag and travel pillow for in between matinee and evening show naps , and my rhode skincare eye masks.

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

I love when our fabulous understudies go on and I can watch. It’s always so fun and interesting to see all the different takes on the characters.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

I can’t even pinpoint one moment. I’ve had so many belly laughs backstage with my cast and crew. This show has heavy moments and we all find opportunities of support and love to shove on one another. I will say that one of my favorite moments was when I was about to go do the song “11 o clock” and I was doing my straw exercises and my water bottle decided it was the perfect moment to spurt water all over my face. I was drenched! The crew and I just busted out laughing because there could not have been a worse time. When you watch the show you’ll know why *wink*

About Midnight

Todrick Hall's new musical Midnight follows twelve interconnected characters, six Black and six white, whose friendships, romances, and personal conflicts challenge their beliefs and the social expectations of their time.

Set in the American South during the 19th century, Midnight explores love, identity, empathy, and the relationships that connect people across divisions of race and class. The sung-through musical features a score blending gospel, rhythm and blues, pop, rock, folk, opera, and musical theatre.

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