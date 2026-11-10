Charlotte Ballet Will Return to New York at The Joyce Theater

Charlotte Ballet will return to The Joyce Theater for the first time in more than two decades, January 27–31, under Artistic Director Alejandro Cerrudo. The program features works by three internationally acclaimed choreographers that move between intimacy and intensity, theatricality and invention.

Charlotte Ballet Artistic Director Alejandro Cerrudo opens the evening with Dos y Dos y Dos, a striking series of duets that explores connection, responsiveness, and shared creation. Acclaimed Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite follows with Solo Echo, her haunting evocation of winter, set to music by Johannes Brahms and unfolding against a steady fall of snow as bodies emerge, disappear, converge, and separate. The evening culminates with As I Amby Charlotte Ballet Resident Choreographer Mthuthuzeli November, whose distinctive choreographic language brings ballet and contemporary movement into conversation with African storytelling.

“It’s very exciting to bring Charlotte Ballet back to New York after 22 years and to introduce audiences to the company as it is today,” said Charlotte Ballet Artistic Director Alejandro Cerrudo. “I’m incredibly proud of these dancers and of the artistic identity we’re continuing to build together. This program brings together three very different choreographic voices, each of which reveals something different about the range and versatility of our dancers. Most of all, I’m thrilled for New York audiences to experience the energy, curiosity, and spirit of Charlotte Ballet today.”

Much has changed at Charlotte Ballet since the company last performed in New York in 2004. Most recently, the arrival of Alejandro Cerrudo as Artistic Director in 2022 ushered in a new chapter, bringing the acclaimed Spanish-born choreographer’s international perspective and contemporary sensibility to the company. The Joyce program reflects that evolution: three works with markedly different movement languages and points of view, performed by a company embracing an increasingly expansive artistic identity while continuing to build on its own history.

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