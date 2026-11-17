Central Texas Theatre at Vive Les Arts Societe in Killeen, Texas, has postponed its upcoming production of Jagged Little Pill, which had been set to open in January 2027, according to KCEN 6 News. The board made the decision at a meeting on Monday, November 16, and announced it Tuesday, after auditions and casting were already finished. In total, 50 cast and crew members are affected.

The theatre was poised to be one of the first community theatres to stage the Tony-winning musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s music. The show deals with addiction, sexual assault, mental health, identity and family. It became available for licensing after Concord Theatricals acquired the worldwide stage rights in 2023.

KCEN 6 News reports that questions about the production came up after the board learned that three of the cast members were under 16. The theatre’s executive director, who was also directing the show, had given each of them an exception to the theatre’s audition age requirements, and their parents had signed consent waivers. The show’s licensing agreement requires actors to be at least 12. The board reviewed the situation and voted to let two of the three young performers stay in the show. According to a release shared with the outlet, further internal discussions then led to the postponement.

The release says the production team had no idea before Monday that a postponement was on the table. It also says concerns came up about who would lead the production, even though the original director had said she was interested and available. Production team members brought proposed solutions to the board and were ready to keep going when the decision was announced.

Theatre leadership has suggested moving Jagged Little Pill to April. That would affect Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the next show on the schedule, which the board has also pulled from its April lineup. Tickets and season memberships had already been sold for the original dates.

Also on Tuesday, the theatre announced that Executive Director Jami Salter had resigned after more than six years with the organization.

The board posted the following statement on Facebook:

As Vive Les Arts Societe (VLA) enters a leadership transition, the Board of Directors acknowledges the resignation of Executive Director Jami Salter and extends its sincere gratitude for her more than six years of service, dedication, and contributions to our theatre and community.

Central Texas Theatre at Vive Les Arts is seeking qualified candidates for Interim Executive Director. Please submit résumés to execdirector@vlakilleen.org by December 4, 2026.

The Board has decided to postpone Jagged Little Pill to allow time for leadership, planning, and preparation. Current casting notifications and assigned roles will be honored and recognized. There will be no read-through today, November 17. All cast members are asked to await further information.

At this time, the theatre is open only for activities related to Santa Switch*, which is currently in production.*

We recognize that some cast and crew members learned of the postponement through social media before receiving direct notification. Advance notice was provided to one crew member at his request; however, assistance with cast notifications and the requested cast list were not provided, limiting direct outreach. We regret the communication gap and ask cast and crew members to email us so we can provide updates directly.

Cast and crew members planned to gather outside the theater at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the time the first read-through had been scheduled, to talk about the postponement and invited the public to join them. They are asking the board to reconsider, give a transparent explanation, and restore the original production schedule. They are also calling for more accountability, better communication, and more trust in the judgment and creativity of directors and production teams. They said they remain committed to the theater, its mission, and the local arts community.

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