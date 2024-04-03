Celebrity Series of Boston: Patti LuPone A LIFE IN NOTES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After two previous appearances with the Celebrity Series of Boston in 2003 and 2011, the long overdue return of Patti LuPone to the stage at Symphony Hall on Tuesday night was an epic performance worth the wait. Enthusiastic entrance applause greeted Joseph Thalken (music direction and arrangements) and Brad Phillips (strings), but rose to Richter scale magnitude when Patti strode out.

For those expecting a recital of the three-time Tony Award winner’s best-known Broadway show tunes, there were many surprises to reflect the artist’s experience of music while growing up in America in the 50s and 60s. She opened with Leon Russell’s “A Song for You” and followed with a couple of popular songs that got a lot of radio play in the day, “Come on-a My House,” “Summertime, Summertime,” and “Ebb Tide.” Mentioning her teenage crushes on movie stars like Tommy Kirk and Troy Donahue segued into some examples of adolescent angst with “Teen Angel” and, one of my favorites, “Town Without Pity.”

As she did several times during the show, Patti stepped to the microphone stand to change the mood and pace with a lovely rendition of “I Wish it So,” and finally (song #9) belted out Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim’s “Some People” from Gypsy, one of her Tony-winning roles. She did her own interpretations of “Alfie,” the Harold Arlen/George Gershwin chestnut “The Man That Got Away,” and finished the first act with a lively “Those Were the Days” accompanied by energetic rhythmic clapping by the audience.

A costume change from fitted black pantsuit to flowing glittery gown with attached cape indicated that the second act would include more of those star-making hits. Opening with “On Broadway” (Mann, Weil, Stoller, Lieber) telegraphed what was coming. “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” brought the crowd to its feet, suggesting that LuPone could revisit the role of Eva Perón in a heartbeat. “I Dreamed a Dream” caused more than a few wet eyes, including her own. At its completion, she walked upstage to the piano to dab them with a tissue, her back to the audience. When she turned around, she held a martini glass in hand and announced, “I’d like to propose a toast,” followed by Patti’s unique take on “The Ladies Who Lunch.” Previously the property of Elaine Stritch, I think Patti owns it now.

Another change of pace, another surprise song was “Stars,” a Janis Ian composition from the 70s with a melancholy tone. Then, hold onto your hat as the gears shift again into a speedy “Anything Goes,” the fifth selection from Patti’s Broadway shows. She took the time to talk about never having enough time and how grateful she was for the time with her husband and son during the isolation days of the pandemic. Cue “I Didn’t Know What Time it Was” (Rodgers/Hart) in tandem with “Time After Time” (Lauper/Hyman). The last three songs were by Dylan and Lieber/Stoller, adding to the eclectic roster of composers on the evening’s playlist. In keeping with Patti’s acknowledgement of the passing of time and inevitability of aging, Dylan’s “Forever Young” was a welcome and fitting closing number.

With a run time of approximately two hours, Patti and her crack musical duo (who also provided vocal harmony) put on a great show. She walked back and forth on the stage to sing to all sections, actually making eye contact with wide swaths of the audience. Her outstanding vocal skill and presentation of her story are enhanced by her showmanship. So, when it came time for the de riguere encore, who better to provide the message than John Lennon and Paul McCartney. “In My Life” summed it up nicely, along with a reprise of “Those Were the Days.” La la la lalala…

Celebrity Series of Boston, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Symphony Hall

Patti LuPone A LIFE IN NOTES

Conceived & directed by Scott Wittman

Music direction & arrangements by Joseph Thalken

Written by Jeffrey Richman

String instrumentalist Brad Phillips

Photo credit: Robert Torres/Celebrity Series of Boston (Patti LuPone)