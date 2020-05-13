Cecelia Ticktin Will Perform a Virtual Concert With Adam Laird on May 23

Cecelia Ticktin (Wicked) joins Adam Laird (Beetlejuice) for Songs From Our Living Rooms, a virtual concert that will be released on May 23. For a $5 ticket price, viewers can watch the pair perform a set list that includes "Ev'ry Night at Seven" (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever), "Anyone Can Whistle" (Anyone Can Whistle), and "Back to Before" (Ragtime). There will be songs, stories, and very likely an occasional glimpse of a very handsome dog named Jasper.

To view the concert, Venmo $5 to @Cecelia-Ticktin beginning May 13. On Saturday, May 23, you will receive a link to view the pre-recorded concert as a comment on your Venmo payment.

While this marks the first collaboration between Ticktin and Laird, the two enjoy the shared experience of having both worked on the musical Wicked; Laird served as the Assistant Conductor on the Emerald City tour from 2013-2015, and Ticktin recently served as the Elphaba Standby on the Munchkinland tour.

Prior to making her National Tour Debut with Wicked, Ticktin was writing and performing original music (which can be heard on her Instagram account @ceceliaticktin) in Hoboken, NJ.



In addition to his time with Wicked, Laird has worked on shows such as The Book of Mormon, Dear Evan Hansen, The Band's Visit, and, most recently, Broadway's Beetlejuice, where he served as the Associate Music Director.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You