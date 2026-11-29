Broadway’s magic returns to The Shops at Columbus Circle with the beloved Broadway Under the Stars series. Enjoy captivating performances from today’s top shows and intimate conversations with the stars, moderated by Broadway alum, George Psomas.

This year's five-part series continues every Thursday through December 17. Visit the 2nd Floor Stage to watch in-person. View the full 2026 schedule. The December 3 event will feature performances from the casts of:

The Outsiders

Winner of 4 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, The Outsiders brings S.E. Hinton’s classic coming-of-age novel to life in an electrifying way. Set in 1967 Tulsa, Ponyboy Curtis and his family of “Greaser” outsiders fight to belong in a world that may never accept them. A powerful story of friendship, chosen family, belonging, and finding that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

& Juliet

From the Emmy®-winning writer of Schitt’s Creek comes & Juliet—the hit musical that asks: what if Juliet’s story didn’t end that way? Set to pop anthems like “Roar,” “Since U Been Gone,” and “It’s My Life,” this bold, hilarious remix celebrates self-discovery, second chances, and rewriting your own ending. The only tragedy is missing it before its final Broadway performance on January 3rd.

The Fantasticks

Two boys, their two mothers, and a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love set the stage for The Fantasticks, the beloved musical reimagined with fresh life, heart, and humor. Featuring book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, this inspired production celebrates love, reconciliation, and the transformative power of theater. Directed by Tony Award winner, Christopher Gattelli (Schmigadoon!, Newsies).

Situated in the heart of Manhattan, The Shops at Columbus Circle is an iconic destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment-loved by locals and visitors alike. With over 40 specialty retailers, including J.Crew and Hugo Boss, and more than 10 restaurants and bars ranging from casual Parisian-style cafes, to acclaimed Michelin-starred dining, the center offers something for every taste. It also includes essential neighborhood staples like a 59,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market and a 40,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club. With sweeping views of Central Park, it’s where style, flavor, and culture converge.

From November 9 through January 3, Holiday Under The Stars returns with a season full of festive experiences at The Shops at Columbus Circle. Featuring 300,000 twinkling lights and 44 illuminated stars, the center transforms into a dazzling kaleidoscope of color. In the Great Room, color-changing stars perform choreographed light shows every 30 minutes from 5PM to midnight, set against shimmering garlands. In addition to the Broadway performances, guests can enjoy interactive workshops, family-friendly experiences, Santa’s Secret cabaret shows, elevated shopping and dining, and more – making it a truly magical holiday experience.

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