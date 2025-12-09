Cast and Creatives Set For Reimagined COME FROM AWAY at Paper Mill Playhouse

Click Here for More on Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced complete casting and the creative team for Come From Away, the next production in Paper Mill’s 2025-2026 season. Come From Away will begin performances on Wednesday, February 4 ahead of a Sunday, February 8 opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse.

This reimagined production of Come From Away, where actors will be playing instruments live onstage, will be directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds. The cast will feature Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl from the North Country, & Juliet) as Beverley/Annette, Andréa Burns (The Notebook, In the Heights) as Diane, John El-Jor (We Live In Cairo) as Kevin J./Ali, Nick Gaswirth (Ragtime) as Oz, Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Beulah, Lisa Helmi Johanson (POTUS) as Janice, Kent M. Lewis (Billy Elliot US Tour) as Nick/Doug, James Moye (Bull Durham, Tootsie) as Claude, Jason Tyler Smith (Come From Away US Tour) as Bob, David Socolar (Company US Tour) as Kevin T./Garth, Erica Spyres (Carousel) as Bonnie, and Rema Webb (Unmasked, The Music Man) as Hannah. Understudies include Molly Coyne, Travis Darghali, Brandi Knox, and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, a small Newfoundland town started bringing people together. Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded airplane passengers welcomed by a community that turned fear into friendship and strangers into family. Filled with heart, humor, and a spirited score, this Tony-winning musical features book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

The creative team for Come From Away includes Sam Groisser (Music Direction), Nate Bertone (Scenic Design), Michelle J. Li (Costume Design), Paige Seber (Lighting Design), Emilia Martin (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), and Kevin Heard (Sound Design). Patricia L. Grabb is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.

During the run of Come From Away, Paper Mill Playhouse will host a series of special discussions connected to the production. Saturday, February 7 (after the 1:30 PM performance): Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee will lead a Q&A with the real individuals whose stories inspired the characters in the show. Wednesday, February 1: Donors and Theater School students will be invited to a private salon event with members of the original Broadway cast of Come From Away. Saturday, February 21 (after the 1:30 PM performance): There will be a post-show Q&A with the cast. Wednesday, February 25 (after a special student matinee performance): Cast Q&A for the student audience.

Arline and Jim Cox are the Marquee Sponsors for Come From Away. The GenWealth Group is the Opening Night Sponsor of the 2025–2026 season. Paper Mill Playhouse's accessibility programs are generously supported by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Fund for the New Jersey Blind and the Michael J. Kosloski Foundation. Major funding for Autism-friendly programs is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional support from the Karma Foundation and Orange Orphan Society. The Hearst Foundations are Paper Mill’s Education & Outreach Partner.