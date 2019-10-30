Cast and Creative Team Announced for DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! (THE MUSICAL!)
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announces the full cast and creative team for Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!), a Kennedy Center-commissioned world premiere from the Kennedy Center's first-ever Education Artist-in-Residence, Emmy Award®-winning writer and New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Mo Willems. This fabulously fun and funny musical, running November 23, 2019-January 5, 2020 in the Kennedy Center Family Theater, features a script by Willems and Muppet Babies executive producer Mr. Warburton with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, direction by Jerry Whiddon, choreography by Jessica Hartman, and dramaturgy by Megan Alrutz.
Utilizing an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!) stars Christopher Michael Richardson as The Pigeon, Felicia Curry as The Bus Driver, Evan Casey as Hot Dog Vendor/Business Man/Ensemble, Tracy Lynn Olivera as Little Old Lady/Ensemble, Erika Rose as Duckling/Bus Engine/Ensemble, and Hasani Allen as Nerdy Teen/Ensemble.
The production includes music direction by William Yanesh, puppet direction by Scottie Rowell, scenic design by Dan Conway, costume design by Jeannette Christensen, lighting design by Sarah Tundermann, sound design by Justin Schmitz, puppet fabrication by Carole D'Agostino, and properties by Willow Watson.
This production is most enjoyed by ages 5 and up.
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!) runs November 23, 2019-January 5, 2020. A complete schedule can be found HERE. Tickets for the performance start at $20 and are currently on sale. For more information please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center box office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.
Photo Credit: Tracey Salazar
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andile Gumbi, Former Simba in Broadway's The Lion King, has died in Israel, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest which left him in a coma for sev... (read more)
WICKED Becomes 5th Longest-Running Broadway Show Tonight
The international blockbuster WICKED will play its 6,681st Broadway performance tonight, Monday, October 28 at 7pm, surpassing Les MisÃ©rables to becom... (read more)
Julie Andrews is Open to the Idea of Returning to Broadway
Julie Andrews is no stranger to the stage, although it's been quite a while since she graced Broadway with her presence. However, according to Forbes,... (read more)
BC/EFA Re-Releases Angela Lansbury Broadway Legends Holiday Ornament
a?oeWe need a little Christmas, right this very minute!a?? And Tony Award-winning star of stage and screenÂ Angela LansburyÂ provides it as Broadway Car... (read more)
BWW Flashback: BEAUTIFUL Ends Its Beautiful, Six-Year Run on Broadway Today
As BroadwayWorld reported in July, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will end its Broadway run today, October 27th, 2019, after having played 60 prev... (read more)
Join the BroadwayWorld Staff: Regional Marketing / Junior Sales Associate
Want to join the BroadwayWorld.com team for a great, full-time opportunity? We're seeking an eager and ambitious individual to cooperate with the site... (read more)