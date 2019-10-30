Cast and Creative Team Announced for DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! (THE MUSICAL!)

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announces the full cast and creative team for Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!), a Kennedy Center-commissioned world premiere from the Kennedy Center's first-ever Education Artist-in-Residence, Emmy Award®-winning writer and New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Mo Willems. This fabulously fun and funny musical, running November 23, 2019-January 5, 2020 in the Kennedy Center Family Theater, features a script by Willems and Muppet Babies executive producer Mr. Warburton with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, direction by Jerry Whiddon, choreography by Jessica Hartman, and dramaturgy by Megan Alrutz.

Utilizing an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!) stars Christopher Michael Richardson as The Pigeon, Felicia Curry as The Bus Driver, Evan Casey as Hot Dog Vendor/Business Man/Ensemble, Tracy Lynn Olivera as Little Old Lady/Ensemble, Erika Rose as Duckling/Bus Engine/Ensemble, and Hasani Allen as Nerdy Teen/Ensemble.

The production includes music direction by William Yanesh, puppet direction by Scottie Rowell, scenic design by Dan Conway, costume design by Jeannette Christensen, lighting design by Sarah Tundermann, sound design by Justin Schmitz, puppet fabrication by Carole D'Agostino, and properties by Willow Watson.

This production is most enjoyed by ages 5 and up.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!) runs November 23, 2019-January 5, 2020. A complete schedule can be found HERE. Tickets for the performance start at $20 and are currently on sale. For more information please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center box office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

Photo Credit: Tracey Salazar





