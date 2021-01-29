Carrie Manolakos and Max Sangerman Will Lead New Streaming Musical LIGHTS ON THE RADIO TOWER
The musical will stream on Five OHM TV beginning on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Carrie Manolakos and Max Sangerman will lead a new streaming musical from Five Ohm Productions and Indie Theatrical, called LIGHTS ON THE RADIO TOWER. The musical will stream on Five Ohm TV beginning on Friday, March 5, 2021 for a run through Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Tickets for the streaming performances are available today at https://www.fiveohm.tv/originals/radiotower.
Originally developed at the Adirondack Theatre Festival and Bloomington Playwrights Project, this thrilling two-hander rock musical tells the story of Molly and Jesse, a brother and sister who, after eighteen years apart, reunite at their decaying childhood home following the death of their father. The estranged rock duo's competing recollections of their childhood, their last night together, and their final gig force them to face the painful truth of their past. LIGHTS ON THE RADIO TOWER is a story of regret, the power of reconciliation, and the unbreakable bond between a sister and brother.
LIGHTS ON THE RADIO TOWER features a book and lyrics by Emily Goodson (Sticks & Stones: A New Musical Featuring the Work of Neko Case) and music and additional lyrics by Kevin James Thornton (How to Get From Here to There). Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace) directs. The creative team also includes music direction, orchestrations and arrangements by Geraldine Anello (We Are the Tigers), production design by Jefferson Ridenour (Party Face), and sound design by Jim Petty (The 8th) and Ryan Hall (Oh! War). Scott James serves as director of photography. Liza Miller is the production stage manager.
The LIGHTS ON THE RADIO TOWER band includes Geraldine Anello (piano), Paul Adamy (bass), Robert Morris (electric guitar), Micah Burgess (acoustic guitar) and Gary Seligson (drums/percussion).
Tickets are available now at https://www.fiveohm.tv/originals/radiotower. Purchasing a ticket offers the viewer access to the musical for 24 hours.
For tickets and more information, please visit www.fiveohm.tv.
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony and Emmy Award-Winning Actor Cicely Tyson Passes Away at 96
Cicely Tyson won a 2013 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in The Trip to Bountiful and was also nominated for an Emmy Award fo...
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Remixes WICKED Tune 'Popular' in Honor of Vice President Kamala Harris
It's always good to see Tony Award-winner, Kristin Chenoweth! Tonight the star put a new spin on one of her signature songs in honor of America's firs...
BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
BroadwayWorld and the Broadway Licensing family of brands (Broadway Licensing, Broadway on Demand, and Playscripts) are excited to announce the format...
Rachel Chavkin and André De Shields Reunite to Create New Greek Myth Podcast LIVE FROM MOUNT OLYMPUS
The Onassis Foundation and the TRAX podcast network for tweens from public media organization PRX today announced Live from Mount Olympus, a new podca...
Raúl Esparza, Judy Kuhn, Robert Falls, Lonny Price & More Join Porchlight for Final Episodes of SONDHEIM @ 90 ROUNDTABLE
Porchlight Music Theatre’s free virtual series Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable with host Michael Weber concludes with two final episodes: Passion, with guest...
Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights For THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki's Broadway musical The Lightning Thief: The Pe...