Carolines On Broadway Presents A Very Special Night For Comedy Lovers, February 14

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents My Funny Valentine, a very special night for comedy lovers, on Valentine's Day, Monday, February 14, with shows at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35.00 per person, plus a two-beverage minimum in the showroom, and are available for purchase at www.carolines.com.

﻿Both shows will be hosted by Tom Thakkar and will feature performances by Mike Bramante, Gabby Bryan, Shafi Hossain, Jordan Jensen, Usama Siddiquee and Eagle Witt.

Line-ups scheduled to change without notice.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, call the box office at 212.757.4100. For a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.