Carole Demas is looking back on her time starring as Geneviève in The Baker’s Wife, which hoped to open 50 years ago on Broadway in 1976.

During the actress’ appearance on the Saturday, November 21, episode of the Closing Night podcast, Demas recalled getting injured during the show’s out-of-town run and explained how that was the beginning of the end of her time in the Stephen Schwartz and Joseph Stein musical.

At the time it opened at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles in May 1976, Demas was dating former Grease costar Jeff Conaway, who dealt with drug and alcohol addiction before his death in 2011 at age 60.

At the show’s opening-night party, Conaway “disappeared,” according to Demas, and she found him asleep when she returned home. However, she was unable to wake him, and eventually an ambulance was called to take him to the hospital.

After Conaway came to days later, Demas was en route to see him when she accidentally locked herself out of the house. “There was a window next to those stairs that didn’t really lock very well,” she recalled. “I thought, maybe if I just shake it — if I can bang on it enough — I’d be able to pop that lock, and I can crawl into the house.”

As she was doing that, “my hand slipped,” she said. “It went through the glass and slashed my wrist. And I was bleeding like a fountain. We didn’t have cell phones then. I closed the wound and ran, kicking doors of nearby houses, until somebody answered and called an ambulance. And they took me to the hospital, and they stitched me up. It was bad. I mean, I almost lost the use of the hand. And I had lost a lot of blood. They gave me a transfusion.”

Still, she went to the show that night.

“That ‘Meadowlark’ that night, I gave it every drop I had,” she said. “People were standing, yelling. Curtain went down. I was thoroughly depleted. I didn’t even know if I could stand. I just sat on the floor. Stephen came running to me and thanked me and said, ‘I’m so sorry. I know that you’re recovering from a real trauma today.’ He said it was so brilliant.”

“In the meantime,” Demas added, “he knew that they were going to dump me — or maybe he didn’t. The whole thing was all behind closed doors. It was really sneaky and terrible.”

According to the Closing Night podcast, understudy Teri Ralston went on in the role of Geneviève for the next several days, and Demas’ manager Bob LeMond learned that his client may soon be replaced.

“My manager came and told me, ‘Carole, they’re going to fire you. They have Patti LuPone in a hotel room here in L.A., learning the show,’” Demas claimed. “And he said, ‘I don’t know what we can possibly do about this.’ But in the meantime, I was at the theater every night, dressed and ready to go on. My manager kept saying, ‘This is exactly what to do. They haven’t said anything to us. They don’t know we know what we know.’ I was going on, knowing that the ax was going to fall.”

Demas claimed producer David Merrick showed up in Los Angeles and had a conversation with her in her dressing room. “He walks out, and he’s screaming in the hall, ‘This is my show, and Carole Demas is not fired!’” Demas said.

However, Demas said, director Joseph Hardy came to her and suggested they get her “understudy up to snuff” so that she didn’t have to come in.

“My manager, of course, knew what was going on,” Demas said. “He said to me, ‘No, Carole, if you don’t show up, they will have every right to fire you. But if you come — if you can do this, if you can be there every night ready to go on — and they choose to put your understudy on, then it’s a different story.’”

According to Demas, Hardy “absolutely knew” what was going on behind the scenes. “I mean, he was rehearsing her,” Demas said.

“The stage manager said to me, ‘I don’t know how they were doing this without my knowing it. I knew nothing about what was happening. I didn’t know that Patti was here. I didn’t know that they were thinking of just changing the show in this way,’” Demas claimed. “He said, ‘I just feel terrible about it.’”

“They couldn’t say that I wasn’t up to doing the show,” she added. “Because I did it when I was practically dying!”

Until Demas’ contract was canceled, “there were still two of us,” she explained. “Equity is saying, ‘You can’t do this.’ And Bob told me, ‘Look, we’re letting go.’ But he also said, ‘They’re going to try to tell Equity that the reason that they’re firing you is because you could no longer play it because of your injury.’”

“David Merrick wanted to not pay me — didn’t want to continue honoring my contract,” Demas claimed. “And they were trying to say that I wasn’t capable of playing it. But obviously, that didn’t hold water. And so they continued to pay me for the whole time.”

Though LuPone continued on in the role of Geneviève, The Baker’s Wife never made it to Broadway in the 1970s. LuPone previously spoke about her time in the musical, telling Alec Baldwin in an interview, “It was an unbelievable disaster, and we were on the road for six months.”

“It had all the potential to be a smash hit, and it got progressively… I joined two days after they opened in L.A., and it got progressively worse for six months,” LuPone added. “Six people were fired. The show never got better.”

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/Walter McBride

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