Carol Kane, Marilu Henner, Danny Burstein and More to Celebrate Melanie Mayron at Rehearsal Club Gala

The Rehearsal Club has announced the cast for their annual gala, honoring Rehearsal Club alumna and Emmy winner Melanie Mayron.

The gala, directed by Rachel Klein (I Was a Teenage She-Devil; The Gospel According to Heather) with music direction by Sheela Ramesh (Six; Moulin Rouge), will take place at THE CUTTING ROOM, 44 East 32nd St, New York NY 10016, on Saturday, November 7th, with pre-dinner cocktails beginning at 6:00pm, and the entertainment beginning at 7:30pm.

The Rehearsal Club Gala will be hosted by Sandra Tsing Loh and will feature performances by Leenya Rideout (War Horse; Company), Diane Findlay (Mame; Sister Act), Debbie Andrews (Hair), Kelsey Lepesko (Mean Girls; Frozen), and Rehearsal Club residents Carly Shepard, Judy Ricquel Harris, and Rowan Elizabeth. There will be special guest appearances and tributes by Carol Kane, Marilu Henner, Ellen Burstyn, Danny Burstein, Helen Slater, Michael Wolff, Brooke Adams, Polly Draper, Mel Harris, Claudia Weill, Jane Rosenthal, Catlin Adams, and the New Yorker's Emily Nussbaum.

Ellen Zalk is the production stage manager, and the gala co-producers include: Mike Levine, Mary Lou Barber, Terry Lawler, and Peggy Howard Chane.

'The Rehearsal Club has always been about opening doors for young women pursuing their dreams in the performing arts,' said Gale Patron, president of The Rehearsal Club. 'Melanie is known for her iconic roles, extraordinary versatility, and a willingness to explore—she represents the highest ideals and aspirations of The Rehearsal Club. In an industry in which young women still face an array of unique challenges, Melanie shows what is possible.'

Melanie Mayron, who moved to New York at 19 to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, lived at The Rehearsal Club at the beginning of her career. Reflecting on that experience, she said, 'Being a resident there was one of the first goals of my career, and while there I felt encouraged, inspired and supported when I needed it most at the beginning of my journey. I am beyond thrilled to be chosen by the board of The Rehearsal Club to be honored this year.'

Running Time of the evening: 3 hours

For more information, visit www.rehearsalclubnyc.com

The one-night-only gala is presented as a benefit for The Rehearsal Club.

Proceeds from the evening will support The Rehearsal Club and its mission to provide affordable housing and mentorship to young women embarking on performing arts careers in New York City, building on our celebrated history of community and achievement.

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