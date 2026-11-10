Cantori New York to Present EVERLASTING LIGHT Concert at Church of St. Francis Xavier

Cantori New York presents Everlasting Light, a concert set for November 13 and 14, 2026, at 8PM at Church of St. Francis Xavier, 46 W. 16th Street, New York, NY. Tickets start at $13 for students/children, $20 for seniors, and $25 for adults, and can be purchased online or at the door.

This program explores themes of nature, mystery, and spiritual reflection through four contemporary works:

Carson Cooman's In the Midst of Wild Being, for chorus, horn, and harp, sets evocative poetry by Elizabeth Kirschner inspired by the landscapes of New England.

David Hamilton's The Moon Is Silently Singing, scored for double choir and two horns, invites listeners into a luminous nocturnal world of quiet wonder.

Christos Hatzis's Everlasting Light brings us a powerful meditation on hope and transcendence.

Come Travel with Me (world premiere), a new work with horn and contralto by Cantori member Brian Morales on Walt Whitman poetry, transforms the poet's exuberant invitation into a poignant celebration of companionship, possibility, and the paths we share.

Dedicated to the memory of beloved Cantori member Jake Snyder, the concert offers a journey from the beauty of the natural world through reflection and remembrance toward enduring light and hope.

Guest artists include vocal soloists Megan Esther Grey, contralto; Wei En Chan, countertenor; Chad Kranak, tenor; and Michael Weyandt, baritone; and musicians Laura Weiner, French horn; Sarah Boxmeyer, French horn; Deanna Cirielli, harp; Stella Perlic, percussion; and conductor Mark Shapiro.

Event Details

Friday, November 13, 2026 at 8PM

Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 8PM

Church of St. Francis Xavier, 46 W. 16th Street, New York, NY

Tickets: $13 for students/children, $20 for seniors, $25 for adults; available online or at the door.

About the Artists

Six-time ASCAP Award winner Mark Shapiro conducts choruses, orchestras, and opera. Currently in his 35th season as Artistic Director of Cantori New York, Shapiro is also Music Director of The Cecilia Chorus of New York, and served as Music Director of The Prince Edward Island Symphony from 2012 to 2023. Characterizing his leadership as 'insightful,' The New York Times has praised his 'virtuosity and assurance,' with Opera News hailing his 'superb pacing and great confidence.' In 2023, Shapiro was appointed Principal Conductor of the new Marshall Opera in New York City. Additional opera credits include five productions with Juilliard Vocal Arts and appearances with American Opera Projects, Center for Contemporary Opera, Encompass New Opera, Opera Company of Middlebury, and Underworld Opera, as well as the opera programs of Hofstra, Mannes, and Rutgers.

In addition to his albums with Cantori, Shapiro's recordings include Daron Hagen's human rights cantata Everyone, Everywhere with The Cecilia Chorus on Naxos, music by Philip Glass with Irish violinist Gregory Harrington and the Janacek Philharmonic, and a forthcoming album of music by Charles Calomiris. Radio appearances have included WQXR, WNYC, Minnesota Public Radio, Sirius, and CBC.

Shapiro has been a teaching artist with the Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Program and teaches conducting at the Juilliard School (Extension Division), Mannes (The New School), and Teachers College (Columbia), as well as workshops with Athens Philharmonic, Toronto Concert Orchestra, and Fort Greene Orchestra. Each summer he directs the conducting program of the European American Musical Alliance in Paris. Shapiro is a member of the Steering Committee of Music and Medicine at Mt. Sinai Hospital. He is represented by Encompass Arts. markshapiromusic.com

Known for her 'considerable technical and expressive flair' (Opera News) and her 'red-hot' (The Dallas Morning News) singing, Megan Esther Grey is making her mark in performing and academia alike. Grey's 2026–2027 season includes her return to The Metropolitan Opera, where she will cover the role of Annina in Der Rosenkavalier. Grey also makes appearances with Opera Memphis, Dallas Bach Society, and The Oklahoma City Philharmonic, among others. Selected previous engagements include performances with The Metropolitan Opera, Washington Concert Opera, Opera San José, and her Carnegie Hall debut. A dedicated academic, Dr. Grey holds a DMA in Vocal Performance from the University of North Texas. Dr. Grey is currently an Assistant Professor of Voice at the University of Memphis' Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music.

Wei En Chan's singing is lauded for its 'time-stopping' beauty and technical finesse. He leads an active career in Asia and North America, performing lead roles in the works of Bach and Handel. Highlights include the title role in Handel's Oreste, alto solos in Bach's B minor Mass & St. Matthew Passion and cantatas, Ruggiero in Handel's Alcina, countertenor solos in Bernstein's Chichester Psalms and Mass at Carnegie Hall with the Cecilia Chorus of NY, Orlofsky in Strauss' Die Fledermaus, Ircano in Broschi's Idaspe, and most recently Baba the Turk in Stravinsky's The Rake's Progress. Wei En is no stranger to contemporary works, commissioning and premiering Jonathan Shin's pioneering Singaporean song set, The Other Merlion & Friends; giving the Boston premieres of both Stephan Weisman's The Scarlet Ibis as Doodle and Ligeti's virtuosic Nouvelle Aventures; and workshopping Pulitzer Prize winner Cerise Jacob's video game opera, Permadeath. Wei En made his debut with Cantori premiering the countertenor solo in Lukáš Janata's oratorio, But Love is Stronger. Follow Wei En on Facebook @ChanWeiEnCountertenor and Instagram @weiencountertenor.

Chad Kranak, praised by Opera News for his 'lyrical eloquence' and 'attractive lyric sound,' enjoys an active operatic and concert career throughout the U.S. and abroad. His recent operatic roles include Sam Polk (Susannah), Bacchus (Ariadne auf Naxos), Cavaradossi (Tosca), Don José (Carmen), and Rinuccio (Gianni Schicchi). Equally at home on the concert stage, Kranak has performed major works such as Rachmaninoff's Vespers, Handel's Messiah, Mozart's Requiem, and Beethoven's Ninth Symphony. He has appeared with companies and ensembles across the U.S., including Opera Orlando, Heartbeat Opera, St. Petersburg Opera, Pensacola Opera, MidAmerica Productions, St. Thomas Church, Voices of Ascension, Bard Music Festival, and the Tahoe Symphony. Most recent credits include Sam Polk in Floyd's Susannah (St. Petersburg Opera), Actor 7 in All is Calm (Opera Orlando), and Tybalt in Roméo et Juliette (Park City Opera). Upcoming engagements include Lockwood in Floyd's Wuthering Heights with LOTNY and Handel's Messiah with the Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Baritone Michael Weyandt has built a wide-ranging career spanning opera, concert, and contemporary music, collaborating with many of today's leading conductors, composers, and ensembles. His repertoire ranges from Handel's Almira, in its U.S. staged premiere, to Eight Songs for a Mad King and world premieres by Pauline Oliveros, Olga Neuwirth, and others. Praised by Opera News for his 'remarkable emotional range,' he has performed with New York City Opera, International Contemporary Ensemble, Hawaii Opera Theatre, Opera Tampa, and Talea Ensemble. His contemporary repertoire includes works by Peter Eötvös, Kevin Puts, Peter Maxwell Davies, Mauricio Kagel, and Yotam Haber. Weyandt has appeared at venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kitchen, and Roulette. An alumnus of Oberlin College, Indiana University, and the Tanglewood Music Center, he has also created original evening-length works with soprano Alice Teyssier and composer Bradley Scott Rosen.

About Cantori New York

Praised by The New York Times for its 'spirit of exploration' and 'virtuosity and assurance,' Cantori New York imaginatively interweaves historical hidden gems with audacious premieres to create eclectic and dynamic musical experiences. A four-time winner of the ASCAP/Chorus America Adventurous Programming Award -- more than any other chorus in the Eastern United States -- Cantori has performed at all five major halls at Lincoln Center, as well as Zankel Hall, Le Poisson Rouge and elsewhere. Their first-class presenters have included American Ballet Theater, American Opera Projects, Carnegie Hall, Great Performers at Lincoln Center, Gotham Early Music Series, La MaMa Experimental Theatre, Music at the Anthology, Symphony Space, and World Financial Center Arts&Events. Distinguished artistic partners include Tony-winner Maryann Plunkett, Obie-winner Kathleen Chalfant, and Metropolitan Opera artist Sasha Cooke. The ensemble has collaborated with The Chieftains and with the Orchestra of St. Luke's in a video presentation of Disney's Kingdom Hearts. In 2013, Cantori traveled to Marseille to perform in a series of concerts honoring the city's term as European Capital of Culture.

The ensemble's desire to work with living composers has led to world, national, and regional premieres of more than 100 compositions. With The Crossing, Notre Dame Vocale and Volti, Cantori has participated in a nationwide commissioning consortium of the Ann Stookey Fund for New Music; projects have included works by Gregory Spears and Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw. The diverse, international roster of composers whose music Cantori has premiered and/or commissioned includes Thierry Escaich, Mohammed Fairouz, Alice Ping Yee Ho, Angélica Negrón, and Dariusz Przybylski. In 2016, Cantori gave the US premiere (in a chamber version) of The Prison (1930), the last work by the great English composer Ethel Smyth.

Cantori New York has a varied discography including, among others, The Metamorphoses by British composer Paul Crabtree and Echoes and Shadows, featuring works by Tom Cipullo and Chris DeBlasio. Their recording of Le vin herbé by Swiss composer Frank Martin was an Opera News Editor's Choice.

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