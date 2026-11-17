The CUNY Dance Initiative (CDI), an expansive program providing New York City choreographers and dance companies with creative residencies on CUNY college campuses, announces its open call for applications for the 2027-28 academic year.

Applications will be accepted from December 8, 2026 – January 20, 2027 for residencies that will take place from July 2027 - June 2028. NYC-based individual choreographers and dance companies working in a variety of styles, from contemporary to classical and culturally specific forms, are encouraged to apply. For more information, including program guidelines and to submit, visit: www.cuny.edu/danceinitiative

CDI will award at least 24 residencies for the upcoming cycle at 14 CUNY college campuses and 3 partner organizations in all five boroughs. Available rehearsal and performance spaces include dance studios with both marley and wood floors, intimate theaters, and large proscenium stages. A residency can be used to start a new project, continue developing an existing work, or culminate in a premiere performance. All residencies include an honorarium, plus teaching or community engagement opportunities.

ABOUT THE CUNY DANCE INITIATIVE

A transformative arts incubator that takes advantage of CUNY facilities while integrating New York City’s dance community with the public university system, CDI provides artists with rehearsal and performance space on 14 CUNY college campuses and 3 partner organizations, plus teaching opportunities.

The program was developed in response to the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation’s 2010 report, “We Make Do,” which cited how destabilizing the shortage of affordable rehearsal space in New York City is to the dance sector. A successful pilot supporting residencies on four CUNY campuses in 2013 led to CDI’s formal launch in 2014. Since then, CDI has become a key player in New York City’s performing arts ecosystem, leading a consortium of 14 CUNY colleges and four arts organizations to host 20+ residencies for NYC choreographers and dance companies each year. CDI marked a decade of supporting the NYC dance field in 2024, and in the past 12 years, CDI has granted 300 residencies to emerging and established choreographers, providing invaluable resources to artists, while enhancing CUNY students’ education and cultural experiences.

The CUNY Dance Initiative receives major support from The Howard Gilman Foundation, The George S. Kaufman Charitable Foundation, and The Mertz Gilmore Foundation. Additional support is provided by the SHS Foundation, The Gladys Krieble Delmas Foundation, and the Harkness Foundation for Dance.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming