CSC's SNOW IN MIDSUMMER Begins Previews Tonight; Guests for CLASSIC PERSPECTIVES Conversation Series Announced

Classic Stage Company announced today its full programming for Classic Perspectives, a series of post-show conversations inspired by Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig's play, Snow in Midsummer. The Classic Perspectives series offers audiences the opportunity to explore a production's themes in more depth, tying the classical stories onstage to the real-life experiences from past and present.

For Snow in Midsummer, CSC will present the following Classic Perspectives talks:

After the 7pm performance on Thursday, May 26:

East Asian Representation In The American Arts

Featuring a conversation with Lisa Gold, Executive Director of Asian American Arts Alliance

After the 1pm performance on Saturday June 18:

Saturday Symposium: 13th Century Chinese Drama

Featuring a conversation with Christine Mok, Dramaturg and Founding Member of Wingspace Theatrical Design

After the 7pm performance on Wednesday June 29:

Exploring Wrongful Convictions

Featuring a conversation with Victoria Law, Freelance Journalist and Author

After the 7pm performance on Tuesday July 5:

Behind the Scenes of Snow in Midsummer

Featuring members of the cast and creative team

Performances of Snow in Midsummer begin tonight, Friday May 20. Opening night is set for Wednesday June 8 and the run will continue through Saturday July 9. Tickets and more information are available at www.classicstage.org.



Classic Stage Company (CSC) is committed to reimagining classic stories for contemporary audiences. It is a home for New York's finest established and emerging artists to grapple with great works of the world's repertory that speak directly to the issues of today.

In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.

In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.