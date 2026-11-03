Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
CREATURES & CROWNS to Make New York City Debut at Arts on Site
The production blends professional dancers with live musicians and vocalists in a program of myth, music, and movement.
Following its celebrated regional premiere, the visually stunning dance production Creatures & Crowns is officially making its New York City debut with two special performances.
Brought to life by the visionary artists of Chronicle Dance Theatre, this spellbinding production weaves together captivating stories of myth, music, and movement. The New York City program showcases the company's expressive storytelling and dynamic choreography through a selection of works featuring Peter Pan, Leonard Bernstein's delightful song cycle I Hate Music!, the complete Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns, and his haunting masterpiece Danse Macabre.
Blending the artistry of professional dancers with the talents of live musicians and vocalists, Creatures & Crowns promises an enchanting evening of storytelling through dance at the beautiful Arts on Site.
Performances will take place Sunday, November 29, at 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM at Arts on Site in New York City.
For tickets and additional information, visit Arts on Site or Chronicle Dance Theatre.
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